Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Bulls vs. Lakers Showdown on November 15

The perception is that the Bulls are a much better team than the Lakers right now, and some of the numbers bear that out. Chicago is ninth in offensive efficiency and eighth in defensive efficiency while the Lakers are 23rd and 13th, respectively. Both teams are 3-3 over their last six, though, and the Bulls are 9-4 on the season while Los Angeles is 8-6. Both teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back, as the Bulls defeated the Clippers while the Lakers were victorious over the Spurs. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bulls favored by one point, with the O/U at 216.5.

Captain’s Picks

Talen Horton-Tucker ($1,500 CP) - I don’t understand this pricing at all. Horton-Tucker made his season debut yesterday, played 27 minutes as a starter and produced 27 DKFP. Since last season, he’s averaged 0.92 DKFP per minute. He will likely start again and should play close to 28 minutes. He stuffed the stat sheet yesterday, attempted 14 shots and garnered a usage rate of 26%. There’s not another player anywhere near the price range that has the expected playing time and usage that Horton-Tucker does. He will allow you to fit more studs into the lineup.

Lonzo Ball ($13,200 CP) - DeMar DeRozan ($16,800 CP; $11,200) and Zach LaVine ($16,200 CP; $10,800) are probably the way to go if utilizing a Bulls player since their usage rates will be much higher than Ball’s. That said, while Ball is more likely to score in the 20-DKFP range, which presents a lower floor than the other two, he does have a 60-DKFP game on his resume this season and can triple-double on any given night. It’s a pace-up spot for the Bulls as the Lakers are sixth in offensive pace and they boost the FPPM to point guards by 8.26%. Give me the $3,000 in salary savings and the likey depressed ownership.

UTIL Plays

Carmelo Anthony ($7,400) - Anthony made his first start on Sunday and all indications point to him remaining in the starting lineup. He played 30 minutes and contributed 21.75 DKFP. He only attempted seven shots on Sunday and did not contribute any defensive stats. On the season, he’s attempted double-digit shots in 10 games and racked up 12 blocks and 11 steals. Moving to the starting lineup does decrease his usage since he’s playing alongside Anthony Davis ($20,400 CP; $13,600) and Russell Westbrook ($21,300 CP; $14,200), but that also means he should get better looks (he shot 71% on Sunday). The defensive stats will be there more often than not. Anthony has four games with at least 39 DKFP on the season.

Alex Caruso ($4,800) - Caruso. Excuse me, I mean Carushow, also made his first start on Sunday and played a season-high 39 minutes. That translated to 33.75 DKFP despite shooting 2-fo-11 from the field. He grabs rebounds. He dishes out assists. He racks up defensive stats. His IQ is off the charts, which provides a high floor for playing time. He is just too cheap for his new role.

Anthony Davis ($13,600) - I am prioritizing Davis in my lineups today. There’s value, so it shouldn’t be a problem fitting him in. He’s coming off a 69.75 DKFP game on Sunday and, in the three prior games, he went for 46, 50.25 and 68.5. He’s put up at least 50 DKFP in seven games this season. Whether he plays at power forward or center, the Bulls will have difficulty matching up to him as he can score from all three levels. He has double-digit rebounds in eight games, has five games with at least four assists and there have only been two games that he hasn’t racked up a steal and only one game he didn’t block at least one shot.

Fades

Russell Westbrook ($21,300 CP; $14,200) - Westbrook is the most expensive player on the slate. Yuck. While he can triple-double on any given night and has two games over 60-DKFP on the season, the range of outcomes is just so wide with him. He has three games with fewer than 30 DKFP on the season. The Bulls play excellent defense and should be able to limit the easy buckets.

THE OUTCOME

For full transparency, I’ve been absolutely horrible at predicting outcomes, so you may want to go Costanza on me. If that doesn’t work, then Costanza the Costanza.

What I really need to know is which clubs the Bulls players went to last night and what time they came home. The tight spread is a curious one because the Bulls are a better team. Is the L.A. nightlife undefeated? I do live in L.A. so ... . That said, I do think the Bulls are the better team and should be able to handle a Lakers team that is still trying to gel and forge an identity.

