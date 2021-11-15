Fantasy Football Recap: DraftKings NFL DFS Millionaire Results for Week 10 and Preview for Week 11

Each week, we’ll be recapping the decisions of the masses and discerning the takeaways that can be applied to future contests, focusing on topics like game theory and lineup-building strategies, with the hope of giving everyone the tools to become better DraftKings NFL DFS players. In addition to the recap, this article will also function as a “first look” at the next NFL main slate, giving some initial thoughts on the teams and prices.

Dominant Cheap Running Backs in Week 10

The Week 10 DFS landscape was arguably the most injury-riddled of the 2021 season, and there were several lower-priced players who emerged as popular options as a result of all the chaos. The two most relevant beneficiaries were the running backs behind Nick Chubb and Alvin Kamara on their respective depth charts, as D’Ernest Johnson and Mark Ingram both moved into starting roles with price tags below $5K. Unsurprisingly, Johnson and Ingram wound up being two of the highest-rostered players on the slate, with Johnson coming in first at 48.4%, and Ingram third at 26.2%. Both players produced sufficiently well enough for their cheap price tags, with Johnson scoring 22.7 DKFP and Ingram scoring 20.8.

There was one additional cheap starting running back who, for a handful reasons, wound up being far less popular. Patriots starter Rhamondre Stevenson (with Damien Harris out) came into Week 10 with an injury designation of his own but cleared the concussion protocol and wound up taking on an increased role vs. the Browns. Stevenson actually outscored both Johnson and Ingram with 30.4 fantasy points, and he did so at just 3.3% ownership. Stevenson had a less obvious workload with Brandon Bolden also lurking on the depth chart, so the combination of that murkiness and his own health concerns probably played a role in his diminished attention compared to the other more obvious names.

$20 Millionaire Winner

The $20 Millionaire lineup in Week 10 used all three of the aforementioned running backs, and it was a rare combination, with Stevenson being just 3.3% owned. Week 10 was actually a pretty tough week to get right outside of those cheaper running backs, as there were a few duds from popular pass-catchers, who were necessary to avoid in order to move to the top of the standings. eppy99’s winning lineup avoided all of Mike Evans (34%, 14.2 DKFP), Michael Pittman Jr. (24%, 12.1 DKFP) and Davante Adams (23.2%, 14.8 DKFP). Instead, the lineup included big games from CeeDee Lamb and Stefon Diggs, who combined to score over 60 DKFP points with just 18.4% total ownership between the two of them. As a result, eppy99 will be entered into the DraftKings Championship Series Tournament of Champions, in addition to their $1M top prize.

First Look at Week 11

A few of the NFL’s best quarterbacks seem to be priced up for Week 11, but there are actually a handful of names moving in the opposite direction off of some recent poor results. Patrick Mahomes ($7,600) and Dak Prescott ($7,200) are two of the QBs coming off of highly positive Week 10 outcomes, and they both figure to be popular targets for their upcoming head-to-head matchup. Russell Wilson ($6,500) is now cheaper after the Seahawks got shut out by the Packers, and his Week 11 game vs. the Cardinals will become especially intriguing if Kyler Murray ($7,900) is back in the lineup on the other side.

Affording the best running back choices looks like it’s going to be much more difficult in Week 11 than it was in Week 10, as the injuries appear to be less relevant, at least at the beginning of the week. AJ Dillon ($6,200) probably represents a mild discount filling in for Aaron Jones while Darrel Williams ($5,400) will likely become a highly-touted target after posting his best result of the season on Sunday Night Football.

The receiving value looks to be hovering around $6K for Week 11, with Amari Cooper ($6,200) and Tyler Lockett ($6,000) both looking to be in better situations than their prices suggest. Bryan Edwards ($4,100) is probably worth a look after putting up 17.8 DKFP vs. the Chiefs, but the value does seem to be thin across the board in the early part of the week.

Dan Arnold ($4,100) has been the chalk tight end for two consecutive weeks, but he might finally be expensive enough where the field moves elsewhere. Darren Waller ($6,100) has reached his lowest price of the season, so it’ll be interesting to see how the field reacts, especially considering Waller’s inconsistent results throughout 2021.

