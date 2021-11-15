NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 15

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Big NBA card on Monday night, and some injury news is still keeping some spots up in the air for me. That said, I’m on one side that we’ve been doing well with in the last week, along with a couple of props.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Best Bets

We cashed the Celtics last week with a couple of nice home wins, but laid off on Saturday night. It was the second night of a back-to-back, and Boston was on the road against a scrappy Cavs squad. It seemed like the C’s were going to keep the momentum rolling, up 74-56 late in the third quarter. But the Cavs dug deep and earned an ugly 91-89 victory at home. Now with a day off in-between, these two teams square off once again. In general, I love backing the loser of the first games when NBA teams play each other two games in a row, but the spot becomes even more intriguing given how Boston collapsed. Credit to the Cavs for being one of the surprises of the young season, but the Celtics have been playing terrific basketball their last three and half games without Jaylen Brown, outside of Saturday’s fourth quarter in Cleveland. I expect the C’s to go back to what worked early on Saturday, and keep their guard up in this one to close things out.

Who’s been stepping up with Brown out? Well, Jayson Tatum has been fantastic, but Schroder’s scoring has been on another level since being inserted as a started. In the four games since Brown went down, Schroder’s scoring opportunities have seen a massive spike — attempting 20.75 field goals per contest in over 37 minutes of run. He’s turned that into 26.5 points per game, with totals of 20, 20, 38 and then 28 in this exact matchup on Saturday — impressive given there were 180 points in the game. Seems like we’re getting a short number here for the role Schoder’s played with Brown out.

Bradley Beal will miss his second consecutive game on Monday for the Wizards, which means we should see much more of Dinwiddie controlling the offense. In the two games Beal’s missed that Dinwiddie played in, here are his final lines:

10/22 vs. IND: 34 points, six rebounds, nine assists on 13-of-24 shooting in 35 minutes.

11/13 vs. ORL: 23 points, 11 rebounds, six assists on 10-for-18 shooting in 31 minutes.

Those are averages of 28.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists — a total of 44.5 P/R/A per. That’s a large enough edge to fire on the over for my largest play of the night, particularly against a poor Pelicans defense.

Other Considerations (based on injuries)

Ton’s of injury news here on both sides. But there is a chance Portland gets Lillard back, and the Blazers have been much better at home. If enough bodies are ruled out for the Raps, this could be a spot to fire on. Stay tuned and pay attention to the news.

