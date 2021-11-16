 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 11 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 11 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

WEEK 11 RANKINGS SHOW COMING TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 11 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

RB

1 Christian McCaffrey CAR WAS $8,900
2 Dalvin Cook MIN GB $8,200
3 Jonathan Taylor IND BUF $8,300
4 Najee Harris PIT LAC SNF
5 Ezekiel Elliott DAL KC $7,700
6 Austin Ekeler LAC DAL SNF
7 Joe Mixon CIN LV $7,600
8 AJ Dillon GB MIN $6,200
9 Leonard Fournette TB NYG MNF
10 D'Andre Swift DET CLE $7,000
11 Alvin Kamara NO PHI $8,100
12 Nick Chubb CLE DET $7,800
13 Saquon Barkley NYG TB MNF
13 David Montgomery CHI BAL $5,500
14 James Conner ARI SEA $6,100
15 James Robinson JAX SF $6,400
17 Josh Jacobs LV CIN $6,000
16 Antonio Gibson WAS CAR $5,900
17 Elijah Mitchell SF JAX $5,800
18 Rhamondre Stevenson NE ATL TNF
19 Myles Gaskin MIA NYJ $5,700
20 Michael Carter NYJ MIA $5,800
21 Mark Ingram NO PHI $5,400
22 JD McKissic WAS CAR $5,000
23 Chris Carson SEA ARI $5,600
24 Darrel Williams KC DAL $5,400
25 Zack Moss BUF IND $5,000
26 Devonta Freeman BAL CHI $5,100
27 Jordan Howard PHI NO $4,800
28 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC DAL $5,200
29 Wayne Gallman ATL NE TNF
30 Tony Pollard DAL KC $4,700
31 Nyheim Hines IND BUF $4,300
32 Ty Johnson NYJ MIA $4,600
33 Devin Singletary BUF IND $4,600
34 D'Onta Foreman TEN HOU $4,900
35 Kenyan Drake LV CIN $5,200
36 Brandon Bolden NE ATL TNF
37 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF JAX $5,100
38 Samaje Perine CIN LV $4,500
39 Mike Davis ATL NE TNF
40 Eno Benjamin ARI SEA $4,200
41 Travis Homer SEA ARI $4,500
42 Jeremy McNichols TEN HOU $5,300
43 Adrian Peterson TEN HOU $4,800
44 D'Ernest Johnson CLE DET $5,600
45 Gio Bernard TB NYG MNF
46 Patrick Taylor GB MIN $4,000
47 Le'Veon Bell BAL CHI $4,500
48 Larry Rountree III LAC DAL SNF
49 Carlos Hyde JAX SF $4,400
50 Godwin Igwebuike DET CLE $4,000
51 Tevin Coleman NYJ MIA $4,000
52 Phillip Lindsay HOU TEN $4,100
53 Alex Collins SEA ARI $5,000
54 Royce Freeman HOU TEN $4,000
55 Boston Scott PHI NO $4,900
56 Khalil Herbert CHI BAL $4,800
57 Devontae Booker NYG TB MNF
58 David Johnson HOU TEN $4,400
59 Chris Evans CIN LV $4,000
60 Rex Burkhead HOU TEN $4,200
61 Damien Williams CHI BAL $4,400
62 Ameer Abdullah CAR WAS $4,000
63 Jaret Patterson WAS CAR $4,000
64 Alexander Mattison MIN GB $4,700
65 Ronald Jones TB NYG MNF
66 Salvon Ahmed MIA NYJ $4,000
67 Rashaad Penny SEA ARI $4,000
68 Derrick Gore KC DAL $4,000
69 Chuba Hubbard CAR WAS $5,300
70 Kenneth Gainwell PHI NO $4,700
71 Marlon Mack IND BUF $4,000
72 J.J. Taylor NE ATL TNF
73 Jerick McKinnon KC DAL $4,000
74 Demetric Felton CLE DET $4,000
75 Jalen Richard LV CIN $4,100

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

