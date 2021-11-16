NFL Week 11 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 11 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

RB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR WAS $8,900 2 Dalvin Cook MIN GB $8,200 3 Jonathan Taylor IND BUF $8,300 4 Najee Harris PIT LAC SNF 5 Ezekiel Elliott DAL KC $7,700 6 Austin Ekeler LAC DAL SNF 7 Joe Mixon CIN LV $7,600 8 AJ Dillon GB MIN $6,200 9 Leonard Fournette TB NYG MNF 10 D'Andre Swift DET CLE $7,000 11 Alvin Kamara NO PHI $8,100 12 Nick Chubb CLE DET $7,800 13 Saquon Barkley NYG TB MNF 13 David Montgomery CHI BAL $5,500 14 James Conner ARI SEA $6,100 15 James Robinson JAX SF $6,400 17 Josh Jacobs LV CIN $6,000 16 Antonio Gibson WAS CAR $5,900 17 Elijah Mitchell SF JAX $5,800 18 Rhamondre Stevenson NE ATL TNF 19 Myles Gaskin MIA NYJ $5,700 20 Michael Carter NYJ MIA $5,800 21 Mark Ingram NO PHI $5,400 22 JD McKissic WAS CAR $5,000 23 Chris Carson SEA ARI $5,600 24 Darrel Williams KC DAL $5,400 25 Zack Moss BUF IND $5,000 26 Devonta Freeman BAL CHI $5,100 27 Jordan Howard PHI NO $4,800 28 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC DAL $5,200 29 Wayne Gallman ATL NE TNF 30 Tony Pollard DAL KC $4,700 31 Nyheim Hines IND BUF $4,300 32 Ty Johnson NYJ MIA $4,600 33 Devin Singletary BUF IND $4,600 34 D'Onta Foreman TEN HOU $4,900 35 Kenyan Drake LV CIN $5,200 36 Brandon Bolden NE ATL TNF 37 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF JAX $5,100 38 Samaje Perine CIN LV $4,500 39 Mike Davis ATL NE TNF 40 Eno Benjamin ARI SEA $4,200 41 Travis Homer SEA ARI $4,500 42 Jeremy McNichols TEN HOU $5,300 43 Adrian Peterson TEN HOU $4,800 44 D'Ernest Johnson CLE DET $5,600 45 Gio Bernard TB NYG MNF 46 Patrick Taylor GB MIN $4,000 47 Le'Veon Bell BAL CHI $4,500 48 Larry Rountree III LAC DAL SNF 49 Carlos Hyde JAX SF $4,400 50 Godwin Igwebuike DET CLE $4,000 51 Tevin Coleman NYJ MIA $4,000 52 Phillip Lindsay HOU TEN $4,100 53 Alex Collins SEA ARI $5,000 54 Royce Freeman HOU TEN $4,000 55 Boston Scott PHI NO $4,900 56 Khalil Herbert CHI BAL $4,800 57 Devontae Booker NYG TB MNF 58 David Johnson HOU TEN $4,400 59 Chris Evans CIN LV $4,000 60 Rex Burkhead HOU TEN $4,200 61 Damien Williams CHI BAL $4,400 62 Ameer Abdullah CAR WAS $4,000 63 Jaret Patterson WAS CAR $4,000 64 Alexander Mattison MIN GB $4,700 65 Ronald Jones TB NYG MNF 66 Salvon Ahmed MIA NYJ $4,000 67 Rashaad Penny SEA ARI $4,000 68 Derrick Gore KC DAL $4,000 69 Chuba Hubbard CAR WAS $5,300 70 Kenneth Gainwell PHI NO $4,700 71 Marlon Mack IND BUF $4,000 72 J.J. Taylor NE ATL TNF 73 Jerick McKinnon KC DAL $4,000 74 Demetric Felton CLE DET $4,000 75 Jalen Richard LV CIN $4,100

