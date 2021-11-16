 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 11 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 11 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

WEEK 11 RANKINGS SHOW COMING TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 11 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

WR

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Davante Adams GB MIN $8,400
2 Tyreek Hill KC DAL $8,200
3 A.J. Brown TEN HOU $7,700
4 Deebo Samuel SF JAX $7,800
5 Stefon Diggs BUF IND $7,900
6 Justin Jefferson MIN GB $8,100
7 CeeDee Lamb DAL KC $7,600
8 Mike Evans TB NYG MNF
9 Diontae Johnson PIT LAC SNF
10 Keenan Allen LAC PIT SNF
11 Ja'Marr Chase CIN LV $7,200
12 D.K. Metcalf SEA ARI $6,800
13 Marquise Brown BAL CHI $7,100
14 Amari Cooper DAL KC $6,200
15 Adam Thielen MIN GB $6,600
16 Chris Godwin TB NYG MNF
17 Hunter Renfrow LV CIN $5,800
18 Mike Williams LAC PIT SNF
19 Michael Pittman IND BUF $6,100
20 Terry McLaurin WAS CAR $7,000
21 Tyler Lockett SEA ARI $6,000
22 Tee Higgins CIN LV $5,400
23 Jaylen Waddle MIA NYJ $5,600
24 DeVonta Smith PHI NO $6,400
25 Brandin Cooks HOU TEN $6,000
26 Christian Kirk ARI SEA $5,700
27 D.J. Moore CAR WAS $5,900
28 Brandon Aiyuk SF JAX $5,000
29 Rashod Bateman BAL CHI $4,500
30 Cole Beasley BUF IND $4,800
31 Kadarius Toney NYG TB MNF
32 James Washington PIT LAC SNF
33 A.J. Green ARI SEA $4,600
34 Emmanuel Sanders BUF IND $5,300
35 Darnell Mooney CHI BAL $5,200
36 Elijah Moore NYJ MIA $4,900
37 Kenny Golladay NYG TB MNF
38 Jamal Agnew JAX SF $4,700
39 Jarvis Landry CLE DET $5,100
40 Tyler Boyd CIN LV $4,800
41 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE DET $4,500
42 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX SF $5,200
43 Tre'Quan Smith NO PHI $4,400
44 Marcus Johnson TEN HOU $3,500
45 Jamison Crowder NYJ MIA $4,700
46 Darius Slayton NYG TB MNF
47 Bryan Edwards LV CIN $4,100
48 Jakobi Meyers NE ATL TNF
49 Allen Robinson CHI BAL $4,900
50 Nelson Agholor NE ATL TNF
51 Robby Anderson CAR WAS $4,600
52 Russell Gage ATL NE TNF
53 Kendrick Bourne NE ATL TNF
54 T.Y. Hilton IND BUF $4,300
55 Deonte Harris NO PHI $4,200
56 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT LAC SNF
57 Tyler Johnson TB NYG MNF
58 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET CLE $4,300
59 Corey Davis NYJ MIA $5,000
60 DeAndre Carter WAS CAR $3,300
61 Zach Pascal IND BUF $4,000
62 Nico Collins HOU TEN $3,300
63 Sammy Watkins BAL CHI $4,000
64 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL NE TNF
65 Kalif Raymond DET CLE $5,000
66 DeSean Jackson LV CIN $3,400
67 Marquez Callaway NO PHI $5,100
68 Allen Lazard GB MIN $4,100
69 Randall Cobb GB MIN $4,400
70 Quez Watkins PHI NO $3,700
71 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX SF $4,100
72 Mecole Hardman KC DAL $4,000
73 Tajae Sharpe ATL NE TNF
74 K.J. Osborn MIN GB $3,400
75 Mack Hollins MIA NYJ $3,000
76 Preston Williams MIA NYJ $3,000
77 Gabriel Davis BUF IND $3,900
78 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ MIA $3,100
79 Michael Gallup DAL KC $4,200
80 KhaDarel Hodge DET CLE $3,000
81 Dyami Brown WAS CAR $3,000
82 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN HOU $3,300
83 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB MIN $3,700
84 Demarcus Robinson KC DAL $3,100
85 Freddie Swain SEA ARI $3,000
86 Josh Reynolds DET CLE $3,000
87 Chester Rogers TEN HOU $3,500
88 Zay Jones LV CIN $3,000
89 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR WAS $3,100
90 Cedrick Wilson DAL KC $3,200
91 Adam Humphries WAS CAR $3,200
92 Rondale Moore ARI SEA $4,200
93 Jalen Guyton LAC PIT SNF

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

