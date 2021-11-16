NFL Week 11 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 11 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

WR Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Davante Adams GB MIN $8,400 2 Tyreek Hill KC DAL $8,200 3 A.J. Brown TEN HOU $7,700 4 Deebo Samuel SF JAX $7,800 5 Stefon Diggs BUF IND $7,900 6 Justin Jefferson MIN GB $8,100 7 CeeDee Lamb DAL KC $7,600 8 Mike Evans TB NYG MNF 9 Diontae Johnson PIT LAC SNF 10 Keenan Allen LAC PIT SNF 11 Ja'Marr Chase CIN LV $7,200 12 D.K. Metcalf SEA ARI $6,800 13 Marquise Brown BAL CHI $7,100 14 Amari Cooper DAL KC $6,200 15 Adam Thielen MIN GB $6,600 16 Chris Godwin TB NYG MNF 17 Hunter Renfrow LV CIN $5,800 18 Mike Williams LAC PIT SNF 19 Michael Pittman IND BUF $6,100 20 Terry McLaurin WAS CAR $7,000 21 Tyler Lockett SEA ARI $6,000 22 Tee Higgins CIN LV $5,400 23 Jaylen Waddle MIA NYJ $5,600 24 DeVonta Smith PHI NO $6,400 25 Brandin Cooks HOU TEN $6,000 26 Christian Kirk ARI SEA $5,700 27 D.J. Moore CAR WAS $5,900 28 Brandon Aiyuk SF JAX $5,000 29 Rashod Bateman BAL CHI $4,500 30 Cole Beasley BUF IND $4,800 31 Kadarius Toney NYG TB MNF 32 James Washington PIT LAC SNF 33 A.J. Green ARI SEA $4,600 34 Emmanuel Sanders BUF IND $5,300 35 Darnell Mooney CHI BAL $5,200 36 Elijah Moore NYJ MIA $4,900 37 Kenny Golladay NYG TB MNF 38 Jamal Agnew JAX SF $4,700 39 Jarvis Landry CLE DET $5,100 40 Tyler Boyd CIN LV $4,800 41 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE DET $4,500 42 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX SF $5,200 43 Tre'Quan Smith NO PHI $4,400 44 Marcus Johnson TEN HOU $3,500 45 Jamison Crowder NYJ MIA $4,700 46 Darius Slayton NYG TB MNF 47 Bryan Edwards LV CIN $4,100 48 Jakobi Meyers NE ATL TNF 49 Allen Robinson CHI BAL $4,900 50 Nelson Agholor NE ATL TNF 51 Robby Anderson CAR WAS $4,600 52 Russell Gage ATL NE TNF 53 Kendrick Bourne NE ATL TNF 54 T.Y. Hilton IND BUF $4,300 55 Deonte Harris NO PHI $4,200 56 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT LAC SNF 57 Tyler Johnson TB NYG MNF 58 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET CLE $4,300 59 Corey Davis NYJ MIA $5,000 60 DeAndre Carter WAS CAR $3,300 61 Zach Pascal IND BUF $4,000 62 Nico Collins HOU TEN $3,300 63 Sammy Watkins BAL CHI $4,000 64 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL NE TNF 65 Kalif Raymond DET CLE $5,000 66 DeSean Jackson LV CIN $3,400 67 Marquez Callaway NO PHI $5,100 68 Allen Lazard GB MIN $4,100 69 Randall Cobb GB MIN $4,400 70 Quez Watkins PHI NO $3,700 71 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX SF $4,100 72 Mecole Hardman KC DAL $4,000 73 Tajae Sharpe ATL NE TNF 74 K.J. Osborn MIN GB $3,400 75 Mack Hollins MIA NYJ $3,000 76 Preston Williams MIA NYJ $3,000 77 Gabriel Davis BUF IND $3,900 78 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ MIA $3,100 79 Michael Gallup DAL KC $4,200 80 KhaDarel Hodge DET CLE $3,000 81 Dyami Brown WAS CAR $3,000 82 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN HOU $3,300 83 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB MIN $3,700 84 Demarcus Robinson KC DAL $3,100 85 Freddie Swain SEA ARI $3,000 86 Josh Reynolds DET CLE $3,000 87 Chester Rogers TEN HOU $3,500 88 Zay Jones LV CIN $3,000 89 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR WAS $3,100 90 Cedrick Wilson DAL KC $3,200 91 Adam Humphries WAS CAR $3,200 92 Rondale Moore ARI SEA $4,200 93 Jalen Guyton LAC PIT SNF

