NFL Week 11 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.
Fantasy Football 2021 Week 11 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)
WR
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|MIN
|$8,400
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|DAL
|$8,200
|3
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|HOU
|$7,700
|4
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|JAX
|$7,800
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|IND
|$7,900
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|GB
|$8,100
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|KC
|$7,600
|8
|Mike Evans
|TB
|NYG
|MNF
|9
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|LAC
|SNF
|10
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|PIT
|SNF
|11
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|LV
|$7,200
|12
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|ARI
|$6,800
|13
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|CHI
|$7,100
|14
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|KC
|$6,200
|15
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|GB
|$6,600
|16
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|NYG
|MNF
|17
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|CIN
|$5,800
|18
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|PIT
|SNF
|19
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|BUF
|$6,100
|20
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|CAR
|$7,000
|21
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|ARI
|$6,000
|22
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|LV
|$5,400
|23
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|NYJ
|$5,600
|24
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|NO
|$6,400
|25
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|TEN
|$6,000
|26
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|SEA
|$5,700
|27
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|WAS
|$5,900
|28
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|JAX
|$5,000
|29
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|CHI
|$4,500
|30
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|IND
|$4,800
|31
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|TB
|MNF
|32
|James Washington
|PIT
|LAC
|SNF
|33
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|SEA
|$4,600
|34
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|IND
|$5,300
|35
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|BAL
|$5,200
|36
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|MIA
|$4,900
|37
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|TB
|MNF
|38
|Jamal Agnew
|JAX
|SF
|$4,700
|39
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|DET
|$5,100
|40
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|LV
|$4,800
|41
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|DET
|$4,500
|42
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAX
|SF
|$5,200
|43
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|PHI
|$4,400
|44
|Marcus Johnson
|TEN
|HOU
|$3,500
|45
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|MIA
|$4,700
|46
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|TB
|MNF
|47
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|CIN
|$4,100
|48
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|ATL
|TNF
|49
|Allen Robinson
|CHI
|BAL
|$4,900
|50
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|ATL
|TNF
|51
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|WAS
|$4,600
|52
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|NE
|TNF
|53
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|ATL
|TNF
|54
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|BUF
|$4,300
|55
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|PHI
|$4,200
|56
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|LAC
|SNF
|57
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|NYG
|MNF
|58
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|CLE
|$4,300
|59
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|MIA
|$5,000
|60
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|CAR
|$3,300
|61
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|BUF
|$4,000
|62
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|TEN
|$3,300
|63
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|CHI
|$4,000
|64
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|NE
|TNF
|65
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|CLE
|$5,000
|66
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|CIN
|$3,400
|67
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|PHI
|$5,100
|68
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|MIN
|$4,100
|69
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|MIN
|$4,400
|70
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|NO
|$3,700
|71
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAX
|SF
|$4,100
|72
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|DAL
|$4,000
|73
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|NE
|TNF
|74
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|GB
|$3,400
|75
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|NYJ
|$3,000
|76
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|NYJ
|$3,000
|77
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|IND
|$3,900
|78
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|MIA
|$3,100
|79
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|KC
|$4,200
|80
|KhaDarel Hodge
|DET
|CLE
|$3,000
|81
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|CAR
|$3,000
|82
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|HOU
|$3,300
|83
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|MIN
|$3,700
|84
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|DAL
|$3,100
|85
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|ARI
|$3,000
|86
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|CLE
|$3,000
|87
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|HOU
|$3,500
|88
|Zay Jones
|LV
|CIN
|$3,000
|89
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|WAS
|$3,100
|90
|Cedrick Wilson
|DAL
|KC
|$3,200
|91
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|CAR
|$3,200
|92
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|SEA
|$4,200
|93
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|PIT
|SNF
