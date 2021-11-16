NFL Week 11 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 11 QB Rankings

QB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Lamar Jackson BAL CHI $8,000 2 Josh Allen BUF IND $8,100 3 Patrick Mahomes KC DAL $7,600 4 Dak Prescott DAL KC $7,200 5 Tom Brady TB NYG MNF 6 Kyler Murray ARI SEA $7,900 7 Justin Herbert LAC PIT SNF 8 Aaron Rodgers GB MIN $7,000 9 Kirk Cousins MIN GB $6,100 10 Carson Wentz IND BUF $5,500 11 Justin Fields CHI BAL $5,700 12 Jalen Hurts PHI NO $6,800 13 Derek Carr LV CIN $5,900 14 Russell Wilson SEA ARI $6,500 15 Jimmy Garoppolo SF JAX $5,600 16 Joe Burrow CIN LV $6,600 17 Tua Tagovailoa MIA NYJ $5,500 18 Ryan Tannehill TEN HOU $6,700 19 Mac Jones NE ATL TNF 20 Daniel Jones NYG TB MNF 21 Ben Roethlisberger PIT LAC SNF 22 Mike White NYJ MIA $5,000 23 Cam Newton CAR WAS $5,100 24 Taylor Heinicke WAS CAR $5,300 25 Matt Ryan ATL NE TNF 26 Trevor Siemian NO PHI $5,300 27 Jared Goff DET CLE $5,100 28 Trevor Lawrence JAX SF $5,200 29 Tyrod Taylor HOU TEN $5,000 30 Baker Mayfield CLE DET $5,400

