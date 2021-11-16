 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 11 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 11 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

WEEK 11 RANKINGS SHOW COMING TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 11 QB Rankings

QB

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Lamar Jackson BAL CHI $8,000
2 Josh Allen BUF IND $8,100
3 Patrick Mahomes KC DAL $7,600
4 Dak Prescott DAL KC $7,200
5 Tom Brady TB NYG MNF
6 Kyler Murray ARI SEA $7,900
7 Justin Herbert LAC PIT SNF
8 Aaron Rodgers GB MIN $7,000
9 Kirk Cousins MIN GB $6,100
10 Carson Wentz IND BUF $5,500
11 Justin Fields CHI BAL $5,700
12 Jalen Hurts PHI NO $6,800
13 Derek Carr LV CIN $5,900
14 Russell Wilson SEA ARI $6,500
15 Jimmy Garoppolo SF JAX $5,600
16 Joe Burrow CIN LV $6,600
17 Tua Tagovailoa MIA NYJ $5,500
18 Ryan Tannehill TEN HOU $6,700
19 Mac Jones NE ATL TNF
20 Daniel Jones NYG TB MNF
21 Ben Roethlisberger PIT LAC SNF
22 Mike White NYJ MIA $5,000
23 Cam Newton CAR WAS $5,100
24 Taylor Heinicke WAS CAR $5,300
25 Matt Ryan ATL NE TNF
26 Trevor Siemian NO PHI $5,300
27 Jared Goff DET CLE $5,100
28 Trevor Lawrence JAX SF $5,200
29 Tyrod Taylor HOU TEN $5,000
30 Baker Mayfield CLE DET $5,400

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

