NFL Week 11 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 11 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

TE Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Travis Kelce KC DAL $7,100 2 Mark Andrews BAL CHI $6,000 3 George Kittle SF JAX $6,300 4 Darren Waller LV CIN $6,100 5 Mike Gesicki MIA NYJ $5,200 6 Dan Arnold JAX SF $4,100 7 TJ Hockenson DET CLE $5,700 8 Pat Freiermuth PIT LAC SNF 9 Dalton Schultz DAL KC $4,600 10 Dallas Goedert PHI NO $4,400 11 Kyle Pitts ATL NE TNF 12 Dawson Knox BUF IND $4,000 13 Hunter Henry NE ATL TNF 14 Cole Kmet CHI BAL $3,400 15 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS CAR $3,800 16 Tyler Conklin MIN GB $3,900 17 CJ Uzomah CIN LV $3,500 18 Evan Engram NYG TB MNF 19 Gerald Everett SEA ARI $3,100 20 Adam Trautman NO PHI $3,300 21 Jared Cook LAC PIT SNF 22 Zach Ertz ARI SEA $4,800 23 Donald Parham Jr. LAC PIT SNF 24 O.J. Howard TB NYG MNF 25 Mo Alie-Cox IND BUF $2,700 26 Jordan Akins HOU TEN $2,700

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 11 DST Rankings

DST Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary 1 Browns CLE DST DET $3,100 2 49ers SF DST JAX $3,700 3 Titans TEN DST HOU $3,900 4 Patriots NE DST ATL TNF 5 Buccaneers TB DST NYG MNF 6 Dolphins MIA DST NYJ $3,600 7 Saints NO DST PHI $2,900 8 Bills BUF DST IND $3,200 9 Raiders LV DST CIN $2,600 10 Eagles PHI DST NO $2,900 11 Jets NYJ DST MIA $2,300 12 Panthers CAR DST WAS $2,700 13 Steelers PIT DST LAC SNF 14 Ravens BAL DST CHI $3,300 15 Cardinals ARI DST SEA $3,400 16 Packers GB DST MIN $3,100 17 Texans HOU DST TEN $2,000

