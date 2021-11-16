Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 16

It’s déjà vu all over again. Just like last Tuesday, we find ourselves on the cusp of of a three-game NBA slate. It’s a slate that’s also defined by the presence of the injury-riddled 76ers, exactly as it was seven days ago. Coincidence? Almost assuredly. The league’s schedule is generated by a computer.

However, as we did last week, let’s break things down position-by-position.

POINT GUARD

Stud

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz, $7,200 - Maxey has been an absolute monster across his past four games, averaging 43.6 DKFP and logging at least 39 minutes of action in each contest. With Joel Embiid (health protocols), Matisse Thybulle (health protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring) all still unavailable, you’d have to assume that Maxey’s role won’t change heading into Tuesday’s meeting with the Jazz. That sort of volume mixed with a 62.7% true shooting rate is always going to be a viable DFS option.

Value

Eric Bledsoe, Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs, $5,200 - Speaking of impressive four-game runs, Bledsoe is on a heater of his own, averaging 16.8 points dating back to Nov. 9. It’s a span that’s also seen Bledsoe produce at least 30.0 DKFP in all four of his starts, all while registering an eye-popping 63.2% true shooting rate. That’s really the key. We know the veteran can supply secondary counting stats, but when he’s hitting his shot? He’s a real DFS threat. With a workload that’s seemingly locked in at 30-plus minutes in a neutral script, Bledsoe is a steal at just above $5K.

SHOOTING GUARD

Stud

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $8,600 - Mitchell probably isn’t the best “elite” asset on tonight’s slate, but his floor is incredibly high, especially at his lowest price tag of the young season. Going back to Oct. 30 — a span of eight starts — Mitchell is producing 46.9 DKFP per game with a massive 35.8% usage rate. It’s a span where the All-Star is also averaging 1.38 DKFP per minute played. Again, he doesn’t possess the ceiling of Stephen Curry ($10,900) or Kevin Durant ($10,300), but Mitchell is always solid.

Value

Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors, $3,800 - With Joe Harris (ankle) sidelined due to injury for most of Sunday’s contest against Oklahoma City, Mills went off for 29 points in 31.4 minutes. I’d say the minutes are more likely to repeat than the nine made three-pointers; however, Mills is shooting 48.1% from distance in 2021-22, benefitting from the open looks created by his Hall of Fame teammates. Harris has already been ruled out on Tuesday, so lock Mills in.

SMALL FORWARD

Stud

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors, $10,300 - Narratives aside, it’s difficult to ignore Durant in a game that should be competitive all the way to the final whistle. Durant is averaging 1.42 DKFP per minute so far this season, thanks primarily to an insane 68.5% true shooting rate. The All-Star is also in possession of a 31.4% usage rate despite playing alongside the notoriously ball-dominant James Harden ($10,600). In a contest where he should have little issue getting motivated, I’d look for Durant to dominate.

Value

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers, $4,700 - Things are trending in a very positive direction for Vassell, who has registered at least 6x value in six of his last seven games. While there are cheaper wing options on San Antonio’s roster in Lonnie Walker IV ($3,700) and Doug McDermott ($3,600), it’s Vassell who appears to have the most DFS upside, as the sophomore is averaging 15.4 points and shooting 45.9% from three in the month of November. All three are viable salary-saving options, but Vassell undoubtedly owns the highest floor.

POWER FORWARD

Stud

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz, $8,500 - Apparently Harris doesn’t need any time to round back into game shape after missing a week due to health protocols. The veteran hasn’t missed a beat since returning to Philadelphia’s starting lineup last Thursday, logging 35.8 minutes per game with a jaw-dropping 34.0% usage rate. There’s no question Harris is the No. 1 scoring option with the aforementioned Embiid unavailable, and this is a nice price to take advantage of that fact.

Value

Nic Batum, Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs, $5,000 - After averaging 16.8 points per game through the first five contests in November, Batum’s been relatively quiet in his past three starts. Still, the veteran forward is playing heavy minutes, and if you remove an outlier box score in a lopsided win over the Timberwolves, Batum is averaging a very notable 30.3 DKFP in the month. It’s also worth keeping an eye on the status of Terance Mann ($4,700; ankle). If he ends up sidelined, it could mean a few extra possessions for Batum and Luke Kennard ($4,000).

CENTER

Stud

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $7,700 - Basically, you’re choosing between Gobert and Andre Drummond ($8,700) in this spot, and I think the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is the easy choice. Drummond’s production has tapered since the return of Tobias Harris and, well, he’s got an incredible difficult matchup this evening in the form of Gobert. Conversely, Drummond isn’t exactly known for his defensive wizardry. When you pair that with a salary that’s $1,000 cheaper, I’ll lean towards to Stifle Tower.

Value

Drew Eubanks, San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers, $4,400 - Eubanks isn’t being asked to play 30-plus minutes, but the big man is averaging a respectable 1.10 DKFP per minute since being inserted into the Spurs’ starting lineup back on Nov. 3. It’s a span where Eubanks has scored double-digit points four times, highlighted by a 37.25 DKFP double-double against Oklahoma City. With most people likely gravitating towards LaMarcus Aldridge ($4,800) in this tier, Eubanks could present a nice pivot.

