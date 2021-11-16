Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Clippers vs. Spurs Showdown on November 16

There won’t be a ton of action in the NBA with just three games on the schedule Tuesday. Four of the six teams who will be in action play in the Western Conference, including the battle between the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs. This matchup will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider for your entries.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (SAS vs LAC)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Pick

Paul George ($17,700 Captain’s Pick): What can’t George do? He’s clearly the focal point of the Clippers’ scoring attack, averaging 26.5 points per game on the strength of his 34.2 percent usage rate. In addition to his scoring prowess, he’s provided averages of 8.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals, each of which would tie his previous career-high in the respective categories. His ability to stuff the stat sheet in so many different areas makes him an ideal option for the Captain’s spot.

Dejounte Murray ($16,500 Captain’s Pick): Murray is not on George’s level as a scorer, but he is averaging a career-high 18.4 points per game. Like George, though, he can provide value in other areas. He’s averaging 34 minutes per game for the rebuilding Spurs, which has helped propel him to averages of 7.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.1 steals. He’s done a good job of taking care of the ball, too, averaging a respectable 2.2 turnovers.

UTIL Plays

Thaddeus Young ($6,800): Jakob Poeltl (health protocols) remains out for the Spurs, leaving a big hole for them up front. Young hasn’t started in his place, but he’s averaged 25 minutes across the six games that he’s missed. He’s another player with a versatile skill set, so the added playing time helped him score at least 27.0 DKFP in five of those games.

Devin Vassell ($5,400): Vassell has become an important member of the Spurs’ bench, averaging 26 minutes per game. He’s also shot 46.6 percent from the field, which has helped him average 2.1 three-pointers per game. With at least 27.3 DKFP in five of his last seven games, Vassell’s role is secure enough to make him worth considering at this reasonable salary.

Lonnie Walker IV ($4,000): Walker is coming off of a dud against the Lakers in which he only scored four points across 18 minutes. He’s averaged 24 minutes per game and has failed to play at least 20 minutes in a game only two times, so don’t read too much into his one muted stat line. With his averages of 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 three-pointers, he has the potential to provide value at his cheap salary.

Fades

Derrick White ($7,000): White’s career hasn’t exactly been moving in the right direction. He’s seen his field goal rate decline every season and it’s currently bottomed out at 38.1 percent for this season. That’s contributed to him averaging only 27.2 DKFP per game. Until he shows signs of breaking out of his slump, he’s too risky given his salary.

The Outcome

The Clippers have played a lot of home games this season and have taken advantage, posting a 6-3 record there. The Spurs haven’t played well, regardless of their location, with an overall record of 4-9. The continued absence of Poeltl likely isn’t going to help their cause here.

Final Score: Clippers 113, Spurs 107

