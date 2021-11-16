Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for November 16

It’s a busy night in the NHL on Tuesday with 11 games on the docket. The Blues, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Stars and Wild are the largest favorites, whereas the Islanders and Red Wings are both playing for the second consecutive night.

All statistics from Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Reference.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $80K Kick Save [$20K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Top Line Stacks

Blues vs. Coyotes

Jordan Kyrou ($4,800) - Ryan O’Reilly ($5,500) - Pavel Buchnevich ($4,300)

A cost-effective stack with huge upside against the reeling Coyotes. O’Reilly, Kyrou and Buchnevich have generated five high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 over just 22:06 of shared ice time, while Arizona allows the most goals per game and ranks 31st in penalty-kill percentage. These three will likely be popular.

Penguins vs. Sabres

Jake Guentzel ($6,000) - Sidney Crosby ($6,600) - Bryan Rust ($5,300)

With a game under his belt, look for Crosby to have a solid showing against the Sabres. He’s clicked with Guentzel and Rust for 5.17 goals and 14.57 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes over the past two seasons, and the Sabres are in a notable slump. Buffalo sports an 1-5-1 record with 29 goals against in its past seven contests.

Superstar to Build Around

Artemi Panarin, NYR vs. MON ($6,900) - The Canadiens rank 29th in penalty-kill percentage this season and have surrendered three goals or more in eight of their past nine outings, so this projects to be a soft matchup for Panarin. He was held off the scoresheet Sunday by the Devils, but still moved the fantasy needle with six shots. He is in great form with 11 points and 49 shot attempts through the past eight games.

Value on Offense

Nick Ritchie, TOR vs. NSH ($2,600) - The first-year Maple Leaf is receiving another opportunity alongside Auston Matthews ($9,100) and Mitch Marner ($7,600) on Toronto’s No. 1 line. It was a crash and burn first trial run, but Ritchie is definitely positioned for success, and the line should have positive statistical regression ahead. Matthews and Marner clicked for 3.98 goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 last season, but they’ve scored just a single goal through 71:15 of 5-on-5 ice time this year.

Kaapo Kakko, NYR vs. MON ($2,500) - A candidate to pair with aforementioned linemate Artemi Panarin in the noted soft matchup, Kakko broke out against the Devils on Sunday with his first two points of the campaign. Interestingly, his salary didn’t jump, and the levee might have just broken for the talented winger.

Stud Goalies

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. MON ($8,000) - The Rangers have some defensive concerns, as they’ve allowed the third most shot attempts and second most expected goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5. However, potential saves are the quickest way to DKFP, and Shesterkin has made at least 30 stops in each of his past seven starts — a span where he owns a 4-2-1 record and .917 save percentage. New York is a significant favorite Tuesday, and the Canadiens have scored just 1.73 goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 this season.

John Gibson, ANA vs. WAS ($7,500) - An upside candidate sporting a six-game winning streak with a .943 save percentage and 1.65 GAA, Gibson could carry contrarian value Tuesday. The Capitals could also be in a letdown spot after a dominant win over the division-rival Penguins on home ice Sunday, as they travel across the continent for a road game this evening.

Value on Defense

Scott Perunovich, STL vs. ARI ($2,500) - The 2020 Hobey Baker winner is expected to make his NHL debut Tuesday, and while he’s unlikely to see a lot of power-play opportunities, the gifted offensive defenseman warrants attention. After all, Perunovich carries a minimum salary and has racked up an impressive 20 points — two goals — through 12 AHL games before his promotion to the Blues.

K’Andre Miller, NYR vs. MON ($2,500) - Another minimum-salary defender with a cushy matchup. Miller hasn’t exploded out of the gate with just a single goal, assist, 11 shots and 20 blocks through the first 15 games of the season. He also doesn’t receive consistent power-play time. Still, he’s been on the ice for just nine goals on 49 high-danger scoring chances, so positive offensive regression is likely ahead.

Power-Play Defenseman

Kris Letang, PIT vs. BUF ($7,000) - Another candidate to add to the Pittsburgh stack, Letang has found the scoresheet in five of the past six games, while adding 15 shots and 12 blocks. Not only could his hefty salary keep his popularity in check, the softer cap hits of Crosby, Guentzel and Rust help mitigate the high investment for Letang.

Tyson Barrie, EDM at WPG ($4,700) - The Jets rank third last in penalty-kill percentage, so Barrie lands in a soft special-teams matchup on Tuesday. He’s eyeing statistical correction, too. Barrie has missed the scoresheet in four consecutive games despite registering 11 shots and 14 attempts while also being on the ice for 16 high-danger scoring chances.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $80K Kick Save [$20K to 1st]

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is naparker77) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.