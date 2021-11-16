The RSM Classic Best Bets: PGA TOUR Golf Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The RSM Classic is up next on the PGA TOUR, and an overwhelming amount of the pre-tournament narrative is how many residents of Sea Island, GA, will be teeing it up this week. The list of golfers who call Sea Island home or have close ties to the area include Harris English (+2500), Brian Harman (+8000), Zach Johnson (+13000), Patton Kizzire (+13000), Keith Mitchell (+13000), J.T. Poston (+25000), Greyson Sigg (+8000), Hudson Swafford (+14000), Matt Kuchar (+6500), and Michael Thompson (+15000).

The average winning odds over the previous five years is +18800, with the shortest coming from Charles Howell at +5000 in 2018, while Robert Streb last season represents the longest at +35000, which was his second win here. The average cut line over the previous six years is 3-under, and the average winning score over the same timeframe is between 19-under and 20-under par. The winners at the RSM Classic are a cavalcade of longshots, first-timers and PGA TOUR veterans ending lengthy victory droughts, which is why our betting card should reflect something similar this week.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook. Here are the bets we should be considering this week on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Even though this number is short for someone who hasn’t won since 2017, it still feels like value. A seventh-place finish last week — all while flirting with the lead early in the tournament — is one of the many signs that Henley may be close to hoisting a trophy this weekend. A Sea Island resident, Henley hasn’t played all that well here over his previous three starts, but was fantastic between 2014-16, finishing no worse than 10th. His impeccable ball-striking is always tough to ignore, ranking second in SG: Approach-the-Green and first in opportunities gained over the last 24 rounds. Henley plays well on coastal courses, winning at Waialae CC at the 2013 Sony Open, and he’ll feel extra motivation to play well in his backyard in hopes of getting inside the Top 50 in the OWGR.

Alex Noren (+3500) is also one to consider this week. Like Henley, Noren plays well on coastal tracks and has a Top 10 and a Top 5 in his previous five starts on the PGA TOUR, both coming during the FedEx Cup playoffs last season in strong fields. Noren is also on the Top 50 OWGR bubble and needs a good finish this week.

As mentioned in the preview article, Norlander has many intangibles working in his favor this week. Norlander is familiar with playing golf in this region as a Georgia resident and someone who played his college golf at Augusta University. He ranks 14th in approach over his previous 24 rounds, finished Top 5 earlier this month (Sanderson Farms) and has solid finishes here and other coastal courses. He’s one of my favorites in this range.

I’m backing McCarthy for the second straight week, with how well he sets up at Sea Island. A 15th at Mayakoba before his T11 last week are signs that he’s trending towards a top finish. McCarthy is getting it done with his short game, and that should help when playing the first two days across multiple courses. Over the weekend in Houston, McCarthy gained 1.42 strokes ball striking, finished 10th in SG: Tee-to-Green and tied for second in SG: Total.

I mentioned Greyson Sigg (+8000) at the beginning of the Swing season, and it’s only fitting to include him as we close it out. An MC last weekend from a bad putter gives me some pause, but he’s made eight of his previous 10 cuts on the PGA TOUR and has multiple wins on the Korn Ferry Tour this year. Sigg is another Sea Island resident who should feel right at home.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.