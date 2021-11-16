NBA Betting Trends and Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 16

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s just a three-game board on Tuesday, so I’ll go to what I did last week and just post some trends and potential plays from each game. There is a player prop I’ve fired on, and I am leaning towards making a play in the big game in Brooklyn.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card.

The game of the night here in Brooklyn, with the Nets floating around three-point home favorites. The Nets have overcome a sluggish start to get to 10-4, but are just 7-7 ATS. Meanwhile, the 11-2 Warriors are 8-4-1 ATS, and coming off an outright loss on Sunday in Charlotte. It snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Dubs, and was their first road loss of the season. The Nets have been beating up on bad teams, but have had a tough time with high level competition. Strong lean to taking the points with the Dubs, but we’ll see if I get around to playing it.

Trends

GSW 6-1-1 ATS last eight.

GSW 3-9 O/U last 12.

BKN 8-1 SU last nine.

BKN 4-1 O/U last five.

BKN 1-5 O/U last six at home.

Potential Plays

GSW +3

The Sixers are pretty massive dogs in this one, but the Jazz have been pretty unimpressive recently. Tempting to take all the points with Philly, but in the end I think this is more of a prop game. I’m going to hope we don’t see a blowout here, and bet Tyrese Maxey OVER 16.5 points for 1-unit. That said, Maxey could even continue to see minutes if the Jazz do come through an make this lopsided. The last three games, Maxey has gone for 31, 33 and 24 points while playing about 41 minutes per game. The last two have come with Tobias Harris back on the floor.

PLAY: Tyrese Maxey OVER 16.5 points

Trends

PHI 4-2 SU/ATS on the road.

PHI 1-4 SU/ATS last five.

UTA 1-4 SU/ATS last five.

UTA 3-7 O/U last 10.

Potential Plays

Drummond/Harris props

The Clippers had a seven-game winning streak snapped by the red-hot Bulls on Sunday, but it seemed like they figured it out for a stretch. This is a nice bounce-back spot at home against a Spurs squad that lacks talent, but the number is a bit too high for me. This is a pass unless any news opens a side or prop. If you’re building a parlay, Clippers should be a safe piece on the moneyline.

Trends

SAS 2-5 SU on road, but 4-3 ATS.

LAC 6-3 SU at home, but 4-5 ATS.

LAC 5-2 ATS last seven.

Potential Plays

None

