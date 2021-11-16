NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 17

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Wednesday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.

This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.

I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.

Download the DK Live app to stay up-to-the-minute with all the latest news leading up to tipoff.

Feel free to leave a question, comment or provide feedback in the section under the tables or on Twitter @HotlineFantasy.

Key News to Monitor for November 17 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Indiana Pacers Detroit Pistons C. Duarte (Q) J. Holiday to see an expanded role if Duarte is unable to play. Detroit Pistons Indiana Pacers TBD TBD Washington Wizards Charlotte Hornets D. Bertans (O) D. Avdija to continue seeing an expanded role with Bertans out. Charlotte Hornets Washington Wizards G. Hayward (P), P. Washington (O) J. McDaniels will continue to see a bump in playing time in Washington's absence. Boston Celtics Atlanta Hawks J. Brown (O), R. Williams (Q) G. Williams will start if Williams is unable to suit up. Atlanta Hawks Boston Celtics B. Bogdanovic (Q), K. Huerter (Q) C. Reddish to see an expanded role if Bogdanovic is out. Cleveland Cavaliers Brooklyn Nets J. Allen (O), K. Love (P), E. Mobley (O), L. Markkanen (O) D. Wade will see a bump in minutes with Allen & Mobley sidelined. Brooklyn Nets Cleveland Cavaliers TBD TBD Orlando Magic New York Knicks J. Suggs (Q) R. Hampton & G. Harris will see expanded roles if Suggs is unable to play. New York Knicks Orlando Magic N. Noel (O) M. Robinson will see an expanded role in Noel's absence. New Orleans Pelicans Miami Heat TBD TBD Miami Heat New Orleans Pelicans B. Adebayo (Q), J. Butler (Q), D. Dedmon (Q), M. Garrett (Q) T. Herro to see an expanded role if Butler is out. Los Angeles Lakers Milwaukee Bucks A. Davis (P), L. James (O), K. Nunn (O), A. Reaves (O) C. Anthony will continue to see a bump in minutes with LeBron sidelined. Milwaukee Bucks Los Angeles Lakers K. Middleton (P), G. Hill (P), B. Lopez (O) Middleton (if available) will return after an extended absence. Houston Rockets Oklahoma City Thunder K. Porter Jr. (Q) J. Green will see an expanded role if KPJ is unable to play. Oklahoma City Thunder Houston Rockets TBD TBD Sacramento Kings Minnesota Timberwolves TBD TBD Minnesota Timberwolves Sacramento Kings TBD TBD Dallas Mavericks Phoenix Suns L. Doncic (O), M. Kleber (O) J. Brunson to see an expanedd role in Doncic's absence. Phoenix Suns Dallas Mavericks TBD TBD Chicago Bulls Portland Trail Blazers TBD TBD Portland Trail Blazers Chicago Bulls TBD TBD

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds

TBD

Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 17)

Jalen Brunson

Brunson has been a steady presence off the bench for Dallas this season, averaging a career-high 15.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. With Luka Doncic (ankle) set to miss some time, the Mavericks will be looking for players to step up and handle an increased offensive workload, and Brunson fits the bill. The Villanova product has been effective this season when he sees an increased usage rate, which will absolutely be the case with Doncic sidelined. Brunson has tremendous value at $5,700 against a Suns team that ranks 27th in DKFP allowed to guards.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.