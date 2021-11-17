Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 17

Wednesday features plenty of NBA action to choose from, and DraftKings is offering up an 11-game main slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Point Guard

Stud

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls ($9,300) – Lillard is currently questionable with an abdominal injury, but he’s a strong option if he’s able to suit up. He started the year in a major shooting funk, but he’s started to turn things around. He’s coming off a season-high 47.0 DKFP in his last outing, and Lillard routinely plays one of the largest minute counts in the league. He’s underpriced at just $9.3K.

Other Options – Ricky Rubio ($6,500), Kevin Porter Jr. ($5,800)

Value

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns ($5,700) – Brunson has been priced up across the industry, but he still stands out as one of the best values of the day. He should see around 35 minutes in this contest, and he’s averaged 1.04 DKFP per minute this season. That alone would be enough to justify him at his current salary.

That said, Brunson also figures to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Luka Doncic absence. He’s been ruled out with left knee and ankle injuries, and Brunson has increased his usage rate by 6.8 percentage points with Doncic off the court this season. He’s averaged a stout 1.24 DKFP per minute in that situation, so he can do some serious damage vs. the Suns on Wednesday.

Other Options – Patrick Beverley ($4,200), Patty Mills ($3,500)

Shooting Guard

Stud

D’Angelo Russell, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings ($7,300) – The Timberwolves have one of the best matchups of the day vs. the Kings. They rank eighth in pace and 21st in defensive efficiency, giving the Timberwolves the second-highest implied team total on the slate. That makes Russell an interesting option. Russell is coming off 35.0 DKFP in his last outing despite shooting just 1-for-10 from three-point range, so he has some buy-low appeal.

Other Options – Zach LaVine ($8,500)

Value

Talen Horton-Tucker, Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks ($4,800) – There is no shortage of value options to choose from on Wednesday’s slate. Brunson is probably the best of the bunch, but Horton-Tucker isn’t far behind. He was fantastic in his last game, scoring 42.0 DKFP over 37.2 minutes vs. the Bulls, and his role should be safe with LeBron James (abdomen) still sidelined. Tucker has averaged 1.07 DKFP per minute this season, and he should play around 35 minutes. I wouldn’t expect another 42.0 DKFP on Wednesday, but he should be able to cruise past 25.0 DKFP. That would be more than enough at his current price tag.

Other Options – Josh Richardson ($3,300), Reggie Bullock ($3,000)

Small Forward

Stud

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns ($5,300) – Hardaway should be asked to take on a larger role as a scorer with Doncic sidelined. He’s thrived in that situation so far this season, averaging 1.31 DKFP per minute with Doncic off the court, so he has excellent upside at his current salary.

Other Options – Jayson Tatum ($10,200), Jimmy Butler ($9,400)

Value

Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets ($4,000) – The Cavaliers could be a massive source of value on Wednesday. They’re playing without four of their five starters from the beginning of the year — Collin Sexton (knee), Lauri Markkanen (health protocols), Evan Mobley (elbow) and Jarrett Allen (illness) — which opens up tons of minutes and shot attempts for the rest of the roster.

The team will be particularly thin in the frontcourt, which means Osman should be busy. He’s averaged 0.89 DKFP per minute, so he’s definitely a viable option.

Other Options – Josh Giddey ($6,200), Dean Wade ($3,200)

Power Forward

Stud

Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns ($7,400) – Obviously, Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,500) is always an elite option, and he’s certainly viable this evening given the number of values available. However, he’s really expensive at $12.5K.

I’d rather go with Porzingis, who should be the Mavericks’ offensive focal point sans Doncic. He’s posted a usage rate of 30.7% with Doncic off the court this season, and he’s averaged 1.51 DKFP per minute in that situation.

Other Options – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,500), Anthony Davis ($10,900)

Value

Chimezie Metu, Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves ($3,800) – Metu is yet another elite value option on Wednesday’s slate. He’s coming off a season-high 31.7 minutes in his last outing, and he responded with 36.5 DKFP. Metu has averaged 1.04 DKFP per minute this season, and he has historically been an excellent investment when expected to play big minutes.

Other Options – Josh Hart ($5,200), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl ($3,500)

Center

Stud

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings ($10,400) – Towns has had a bit of a disappointing season, but he’s coming off 56.75 DKFP in his last game. He’ll have the opportunity to build off that success vs. the Kings. The Kings have been a strong matchup for opposing centers, as they’ve struggled defensively and on the glass. They rank just 24th in team rebounding rate, so Towns should have his way with them on the interior.

Other Options – Christian Wood ($7,700), Deandre Ayton ($6,200)

Value

Tony Bradley, Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers ($3,300) – The Bulls are still playing without Nikola Vucevic (health protocols), so Bradley should continue to see a few additional minutes. He’s coming off 27.2 minutes in his last game, and Bradley has averaged 0.80 DKFP per minute this season. That should be enough to pay off his current $3.3K salary, especially in a solid matchup vs. the Blazers.

Other Options – Isaiah Stewart ($5,200), Mitchell Robinson ($3,800)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mlamarca) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.