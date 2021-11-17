 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 18

Jeff Pratt provides live NBA injury report updates for November 18 highlighting the best DraftKings plays of the day.

By Jeff_Pratt Updated
NBA: Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Thursday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.

This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.

I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.

Key News to Monitor for November 18

Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes
Washington Wizards Miami Heat TBD TBD
Miami Heat Washington Wizards TBD TBD
Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers S. Curry (Q), I. Iguodala (O) J. Poole to see an expanded role if Curry is unable to play.
Cleveland Cavaliers Golden State Warriors TBD TBD
San Antonio Spurs Minnesota Timberwolves J. Poeltl (O) T. Young to continue seeing an expanded role in Poeltl's absence.
Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio Spurs TBD TBD
Los Angeles Clippers Memphis Grizzlies TBD TBD
Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Clippers TBD TBD
Philadelphia 76ers Denver Nuggets TBD TBD
Denver Nuggets Philadelphia 76ers W. Barton (D), A. Gordon (O), Z. Nnaji (O) A. Rivers to see a bump in minutes if Barton is out.
Toronto Raptors Utah Jazz O. Anunoby (Q), C. Boucher (Q), P. Achiuwa (Q) S. Barnes will see an expanded role if OG is unable to suit up.
Utah Jazz Toronto Raptors TBD TBD

