NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 18

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Thursday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.
This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.
I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.
Download the DK Live app to stay up-to-the-minute with all the latest news leading up to tipoff.
Feel free to leave a question, comment or provide feedback in the section under the tables or on Twitter @HotlineFantasy.
Key News to Monitor for November 18
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Washington Wizards
|Miami Heat
|TBD
|TBD
|Miami Heat
|Washington Wizards
|TBD
|TBD
|Golden State Warriors
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|S. Curry (Q), I. Iguodala (O)
|J. Poole to see an expanded role if Curry is unable to play.
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Golden State Warriors
|TBD
|TBD
|San Antonio Spurs
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|J. Poeltl (O)
|T. Young to continue seeing an expanded role in Poeltl's absence.
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|San Antonio Spurs
|TBD
|TBD
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Memphis Grizzlies
|TBD
|TBD
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Los Angeles Clippers
|TBD
|TBD
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Denver Nuggets
|TBD
|TBD
|Denver Nuggets
|Philadelphia 76ers
|W. Barton (D), A. Gordon (O), Z. Nnaji (O)
|A. Rivers to see a bump in minutes if Barton is out.
|Toronto Raptors
|Utah Jazz
|O. Anunoby (Q), C. Boucher (Q), P. Achiuwa (Q)
|S. Barnes will see an expanded role if OG is unable to suit up.
|Utah Jazz
|Toronto Raptors
|TBD
|TBD
DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds
TBD
Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 18)
TBD
Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).
21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.
Loading comments...