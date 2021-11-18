NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 11

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Week 11 starts with the New England Patriots traveling to the Atlanta Falcons for Thursday Night Football. Week 10 was pretty down the middle ATS, with seven favorites covering and eight dogs coming through for bettors. Speaking of dogs, five of them won straight up: San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Football Team and the Miami Dolphins.

Two teams on a bye: Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

New England Patriots (6-4, 6-4 ATS) at Atlanta Falcons (4-5, 3-5 ATS)

Patriots are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Patriots are 5-1 SU in their previous six games.

Patriots are 6-0 ATS in their last six games against the Falcons.

Patriots are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven Thursday games.

Under is 12-2 in the Patriots' last 14 road games against a team with a losing home record.

Over is 5-1 in the Patriots' previous six games overall.

Falcons are 2-4 ATS in their last six games when playing at home against the Patriots.

Falcons are 1-5 SU in their previous six games at home.

Falcons are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games when playing as the underdog.

Under is 5-0 in the Falcons' previous five Thursday games.

Green Bay Packers (8-2, 9-1 ATS) at Minnesota Vikings (4-5, 5-4 ATS)

Packers are 9-0 ATS in their last nine games.

Packers are 5-0 ATS in their previous five games on the road.

Packers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games against the Vikings.

The under is 7-0 in the Packers’ previous seven games.

Packers are 6-0 ATS in their last six games as a favorite.

Packers are 5-0 ATS in their previous five road games.

Vikings are 1-5 ATS in their last six games following a SU win.

Vikings are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight home games.

Vikings are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as an underdog.

The underdog is 9-4 ATS in their previous 13 meetings.

New Orleans Saints (5-4, 5-4 ATS) at Philadelphia Eagles (4-6, 5-5 ATS)

Saints are 13-7 SU in their last 20 games.

Saints are 5-10 ATS in their previous 15 games against the Eagles.

Saints are 5-2 SU in their last seven games against the Eagles.

Saints are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games following a SU loss.

Over is 5-1 in the Saints' last six games overall.

Eagles are 0-5 SU in their previous five games at home.

Eagles are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

Eagles are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as a home favorite.

Eagles are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games as a favorite.

Under is 7-1 in the Eagles' previous eight games as a home favorite.

Baltimore Ravens (6-3, 3-6 ATS) at Chicago Bears (3-6, 4-5 ATS)

Ravens are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Ravens are 12-4 SU in their previous 16 games.

Ravens are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games against the Bears.

Ravens are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games as a favorite.

Ravens are 0-4 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Under is 6-1 in the Ravens’ last seven road games.

Bears are 1-4 SU in their previous five games.

Bears are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games against a team with a winning road record.

Bears are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games as a home underdog.

San Francisco 49ers (4-5, 3-6 ATS) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7, 4-5 ATS)

49ers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

49ers are 2-5 SU in their previous seven games.

49ers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Jaguars.

49ers are 4-1 SU in their previous five games on the road.

49ers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as a road favorite.

49ers are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games following an ATS win.

Over is 6-1 in the 49ers' last seven games following a SU win.

Over is 6-1-1 in the 49ers' previous eight games as a road favorite.

Jaguars are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

Jaguars are 2-10 SU in their previous 12 games at home.

Jaguars are 1-4 ATS in their last five games following an ATS win.

Under is 4-0 in the Jaguars’ previous four games overall.

Under is 4-0 in the Jaguars’ last four games as an underdog.

Under is 4-0 in the Jaguars’ previous four games against a team with a losing record.

Detroit Lions (0-8-1, 5-4 ATS) at Cleveland Browns (5-5, 5-5 ATS)

Lions are 8-1 SU in their last nine games against the Browns.

Lions are 0-5-1 SU in their previous six games on the road.

Lions are 4-1 SU in their last five games when playing on the road against the Browns.

Lions are 0-5 ATS in their previous five games following an ATS win.

Under is 4-0 in the Lions' last four road games.

Under is 6-1 in the Lions' previous seven games overall.

Browns are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Browns are 2-4 SU in their previous six games.

Browns are 2-5 ATS in their last seven home games.

Washington Football Team (3-6, 2-7 ATS) at Carolina Panthers (5-5, 5-5 ATS)

Football Team is 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Football Team is 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games against the Panthers.

Football Team is 2-6 SU in their last eight games against the Panthers.

Football Team is 1-5 ATS in their previous six games as an underdog.

Football Team is 1-4 ATS in their last five road games.

Under is 4-0 in the Football Team’s previous four games as an underdog.

Panthers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

Panthers are 2-5 SU in their previous seven games.

Panthers are 4-1 SU in their last five games when playing at home against the Football Team.

Panthers are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games as a home favorite.

Panthers are 0-6 ATS in their last six home games against a team with a losing road record.

Under is 6-1 in the Panthers' previous seven games following an ATS win.

Under is 5-1 in the Panthers' last six games following a SU win.

Under is 5-1 in the Panthers' previous six home games.

Indianapolis Colts (5-5, 6-4 ATS) at Buffalo Bills (6-3, 5-3-1 ATS)

Colts are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

Colts are 4-1 SU in their previous five games.

Colts are 8-4 SU in their last 12 games against the Bills.

Colts are 1-4 SU in their previous five games when playing on the road against the Bills.

Colts are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a road underdog.

Colts are 8-2 ATS in their previous 10 road games.

Over is 10-1 in the Colts' last 11 games against a team with a winning record.

Over is 6-1 in the Colts' previous seven road games.

Bills are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games.

Bills are 10-1 SU in their previous 11 games at home.

Bills are 4-1 SU in their last five games when playing at home against the Colts.

Bills are 7-2-1 ATS in their previous 10 home games.

Under is 4-1 in the Bills' last five home games.

Houston Texans (1-8, 4-5 ATS) at Tennessee Titans (8-2, 7-3 ATS)

Texans are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

Texans are 0-8 SU in their previous eight games.

Texans are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games against the Titans.

Texans are 2-5 SU in their previous seven games against the Titans.

Texans are 0-4 ATS in their last four games as a road underdog.

Texans are 0-4 ATS in their previous four road games.

Under is 4-0 in the Texans’ last four road games.

Titans are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.

Titans are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games.

Titans are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games at home.

Titans are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games overall.

Titans are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against the AFC South.

Over is 11-2 in the Titans' last 13 games against a team with a losing record.

Miami Dolphins (3-7, 4-5-1 ATS) at New York Jets (2-7, 2-7 ATS)

Dolphins are 2-7 SU in their last nine games.

Dolphins are 6-0 ATS in their previous six games against the Jets.

Dolphins are 6-1 SU in their last seven games against the Jets.

Dolphins are 1-5 SU in their previous six games on the road.

Dolphins are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as a road favorite.

Under is 4-0 in the Dolphins' previous four games against the AFC.

Under is 6-1 in the Dolphins’ last seven against the AFC East.

Jets are 2-8 ATS in their previous 10 games.

Jets are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games.

Jets are 3-9 SU in their previous 12 games at home.

Jets are 0-5 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Over is 4-0 in the Jets' last four games following an ATS loss.

Over is 5-0 in the Jets' previous five games following a double-digit loss at home.

Over is 6-0 in the Jets' last six games as an underdog.

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4, 4-5 ATS) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-4, 4-5 ATS)

Bengals are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Bengals are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven games against the Raiders.

Bengals are 4-15-1 SU in their last 20 games on the road.

Bengals are 2-15 SU in their previous 17 games when playing on the road against the Raiders.

Bengals are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a double-digit loss at home.

Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games following a SU loss.

Bengals are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games as a favorite.

Raiders are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games as an underdog.

Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games overall.

Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games.

Raiders are 2-4 SU in their last six games.

Over is 11-0-1 in the Raiders’ last 12 games as a home underdog.

Dallas Cowboys (7-2, 8-1 ATS) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-4, 3-7 ATS)

Cowboys are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games.

Cowboys are 5-2 SU in their previous seven games against the Chiefs.

Cowboys are 5-1 ATS in their last six games on the road.

Cowboys are 5-0 ATS in their previous five games as an underdog.

Over is 5-2 in the Cowboys' last seven games as an underdog.

Chiefs are 4-1 SU in their previous five games.

Chiefs are 0-5 ATS in their last five games at home.

Chiefs are 5-2 SU in their previous seven games this season.

Chiefs are 0-5 ATS in their last five games following an ATS win.

Chiefs are 0-5 ATS in their previous five games as a home favorite.

Under is 4-1 in the Chiefs' last five games as a favorite.

Arizona Cardinals (8-2, 7-3 ATS) at Seattle Seahawks (3-6, 5-4 ATS)

Cardinals are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games.

Cardinals are 8-2 SU in their previous 10 games.

Cardinals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the Seahawks.

Cardinals are 2-4 SU in their previous six games against the Seahawks.

Under is 7-0 in the Cardinals’ last seven games as a road favorite.

Seahawks are 4-2 ATS in their previous six games.

Seahawks are 1-4 SU in their last five games.

Seahawks are 1-4 SU in their previous five games at home.

Seahawks are 1-5 ATS in their last six games when playing at home against the Cardinals.

Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games following a straight up loss of more than 14 points.

Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games against a team with a winning road record.

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1, 3-6 ATS) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-4, 5-4 ATS)

Steelers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games.

Steelers are 4-0-1 SU in their previous five games.

Steelers are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games against Chargers.

Steelers are 10-3 SU in their previous 13 games against Chargers.

Steelers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games overall.

Under is 5-1 in the Steelers’ previous six games following a ATS loss.

Chargers are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games.

Chargers are 9-4 SU in their previous 13 games.

Under is 6-2 in the Chargers’ last eight games as a home favorite.

Under is 6-2 in the Chargers’ previous eight home games.

New York Giants (3-6, 5-4 ATS) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3, 3-6 ATS)

Giants are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

Giants are 4-9 SU in their previous 13 games.

Giants are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games against the Buccaneers.

Giants are 7-2 SU in their previous nine games against the Buccaneers.

Giants are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games on the road.

Giants are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven Monday games.

Buccaneers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games.

Buccaneers are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games.

Buccaneers are 14-3 SU in their previous 17 games.

Buccaneers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as a home favorite.

Over is 6-2 in the Buccaneers’ previous eight Monday games

