Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Nuggets vs. 76ers Showdown on November 18

The NBA brings six games to the table today, which is more than your typical Thursday night. Injuries will once again play a key role in the slate, including a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers. This game is also the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to target for your lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $60K Fadeaway [$20K to 1st] (PHI vs DEN)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Pick

Nikola Jokic ($21,000 Captain’s Pick): Jokic is already an attractive option for this spot based on his ability to contribute in multiple areas. However, he really stands out with Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Will Barton (back) not expected to play. He’s averaged a whopping 58.1 DKFP per game this season, so despite the limitations his hefty salary will place on your budget, he’s someone to consider building around.

Tyrese Maxey ($13,500 Captain’s Pick): The clear top option for the Captain’s Pick is Jokic. It’s difficult to make a case for anyone else, frankly. With that being said, if you want a more well-balanced lineup or want to differentiate yourself in tournament play, don’t sleep on Maxey. He’s averaged 36 minutes per game with Ben Simmons out, which he’s been able to turn into averages of 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 three-pointers per game.

UTIL Plays

Tobias Harris ($10,600): The Sixers were blown out in their last game against the Jazz, which left Harris to log just 27 minutes. The tough defensive foe also gave him troubles, which resulted in him scoring only 29.0 DKFP. Coming into that matchup, he had scored at least 38.8 DKFP in three straight games. There is blowout risk here and the Nuggets have the third-best defensive rating in the league, so deploying Harris in the Captain’s spot is too risky. However, with a leading role because of the absence of Joel Embiid (COVID-19), he could still be worth adding to a utility spot.

Monte Morris ($5,400): Jamal Murray (knee) being out to begin the season has opened up a starting role for Morris. His overall numbers aren’t flashy with him averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists across 30 minutes per game. However, with Barton also out the last two games, Morris has scored 36.3 and 35.0 DKFP, respectively. He should take on an expanded role in this matchup, as well.

Bones Hyland ($3,200): Selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Hyland found himself a member of a deep team with playoff aspirations. That didn’t exactly seem encouraging for his playing time prospects. However, with injuries piling up, he had logged at least 21 minutes in three straight games entering Monday’s matchup against the Mavericks. He cashed in his added minutes, scoring at least 30.0 DKFP twice. After being limited to 11 minutes because of an ankle injury against the Mavericks, he’s not even listed on the injury report for Friday. If you deploy Jokic in the Captain’s spot, also rolling with Hyland is a good way to help balance out your budget, while also getting some upside.

Fades

Andre Drummond ($10,000): Drummond was no match for Rudy Gobert on Tuesday. He was limited to just 12 minutes in the game, producing six points and six rebounds along the way. This is another bad matchup for him since he’ll have to guard Jokic. Also, the Nuggets have allowed the fewest rebounds per game in the league.

The Outcome

The lack of depth is starting to catch up with the Sixers, who have lost five straight games. The Jazz beat them by 35 points Thursday with Gobert proving to be a major matchup issue. Jokic could provide similar problems for them and he’s obviously a much better offensive player than Gobert, too. Don’t be surprised if the Nuggets run away with this at home.

Final Score: Nuggets 106, Sixers 95

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $60K Fadeaway [$20K to 1st] (PHI vs DEN)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.