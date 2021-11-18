Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 11

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate this week. Let’s get to it.

For the uninitiated, the concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

Miami passes at the third-highest rate in the league. The Jets are dead-last in pass defense DVOA. 1+1=2.

Tua only played in 32 snaps last week due to the Jacoby Brissett injury. He’s set to start this week and should pass plenty in this one. In the three games he played prior to his injury, he attempted 39, 40 and 47 passes. Over that span, he went for at least 25 DKFP in two of those contests.

Over the last five games, Waddle has received six, 10, 12, eight and 13 targets. He leads the wide receiver group in targets by a significant margin. Waddle primarily runs his routes out of the slot, which is where Brandin Echols—the lowest-rated cornerback for the Jets according to PFF—lines up.

The Browns shut down the Bengals' passing game last week, forcing two interceptions and keeping Burrow out of the end zone for the first time this season. The Browns are third in pass rush according to PFF and the Raiders are first, so a similar outcome could be in the works, right? My money is on no because the Browns can actually cover on the back end, rating as the eighth-best coverage unit. The Raiders? 17th. Did you see what the Chiefs did to them last week?

Prior to last week, Burrow had thrown at least two touchdowns in every game with four contests with three. He’s attempted 40, 34, 38, 29 and 38 passes over the last five games. He should bounce back in a big way against a vulnerable Raiders secondary, especially since the Raiders blitz at the lowest rate in the league.

Chase is the main guy for the Bengals' passing attack. He’s garnered 13, eight, 10, six, 10 and nine targets over the last six games. He has an aDOT of 13.2. The Raiders are fourth-worst in DaDOT allowed at 8.8.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this game has the highest total on the slate at 56.5. While the Chiefs are 26th in rush defense DVOA and the Cowboys could just ground and pound, Kansas City is also 27th in pass-defense DVOA. The path of least resistance for the Cowboys is? The answer is yes.

Dak has gone over 20 DKFP in six games with two over 30. He’s thrown at least two touchdowns in every game but one, produced at least three touchdowns in eight games and has one game with four touchdowns. He only attempted 22 passes in that four-touchdown game. Even if the Cowboys can slow down the Chiefs’ offense, Dak should still have plenty of opportunities to score fantasy goodies because the Chiefs will have to respect the run game.

Lamb leads the Cowboys in targets and has received seven, nine, eight and 11 over the last four games he’s played in. He’s gone for 28.6, 4.3, 20.2, 39.1 and 18.8 over his last five games while scoring a total of five touchdowns and going over 100 yards. He’s gotten six targets and one rush in the red zone over that span.

2. Lamar Jackson ($8,000)/Marquise Brown ($7,100), Baltimore Ravens @ Chicago Bears

Jackson has thrown at least 30 passes in seven games this season. He’s gone over 40 in three of those contests. The Ravens are favored by five points on the road so aggression in the passing game probably won’t be needed. That’s ok because Jackson does plenty of damage on the ground. He’s carried at least seven times in every game this season with five in double figures.

When he does pass, his main man has been Brown. Over the last five games, he’s received 13, 12, 14, five and 10 targets. He’s gone over 100 yards twice and scored three touchdowns over that span. Not just a fast guy who takes the top off the defense, Brown has expanded his route tree and has garnered seven red-zone targets on the season. The Bears are 19th in pass-defense DVOA.

1. Josh Allen ($8,100)/Stefon Diggs ($7,900), Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are second in rush defense DVOA. That’s fine because the Bills would rather pass the ball anyways. Allen has thrown fewer than 30 passes in four games this season. All of those games were non-competitive affairs. In close contests, he’s attempted 47, 42, 47, 43 and 51 passes. The Bills are favored by seven points at home in this one but the Colts aren’t a bad team and should keep the Bills aggressive. Allen also has carried the ball at least five times in seven games, rushed for at least 50 yards in three games and scored three touchdowns on the ground.

Diggs hasn’t been great this season but he’s still been pretty, pretty good. He has 87 targets on the season, five games with at least 10 and has received 13, eight and seven targets over the last three games. He’s scored four touchdowns on the season and is coming off his best game of the season: eight catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. The Colts are 23rd in pass-defense DVOA.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

