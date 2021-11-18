NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 19

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Friday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.
This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.
I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.
Download the DK Live app to stay up-to-the-minute with all the latest news leading up to tipoff.
Feel free to leave a question, comment or provide feedback in the section under the tables or on Twitter @HotlineFantasy.
Key News to Monitor for November 19
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Golden State Warriors
|Detroit Pistons
|TBD
|TBD
|Detroit Pistons
|Golden State Warriors
|TBD
|TBD
|Indiana Pacers
|Charlotte Hornets
|C. Duarte (Q)
|J. Lamb could see an expanded role if Duarte is unable to play.
|Charlotte Hornets
|Indiana Pacers
|P. Washington (O)
|J. McDaniels to continue seeing an expanded role in Washington's absence.
|Orlando Magic
|Brooklyn Nets
|J. Suggs (Q)
|R. Hampton & G. Harris will see more minutes if Suggs is out.
|Brooklyn Nets
|Orlando Magic
|J. Harris (O), P. Millsap (O)
|B. Brown to continue seeing an expanded role with Harris sidelined.
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Boston Celtics
|A. Davis (P), L. James (Q)
|C. Anthony to see a decreased role if LeBron returns.
|Boston Celtics
|Los Angeles Lakers
|J. Brown (Q), R. Williams (Q)
|D. Schroder will likely return to the bench if Brown is able to play.
|Los Angeles Clippers
|New Orleans Pelicans
|TBD
|TBD
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Los Angeles Clippers
|TBD
|TBD
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Milwaukee Bucks
|TBD
|TBD
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|TBD
|TBD
|Chicago Bulls
|Denver Nuggets
|A. Caruso (P), J. Green (P), N. Vucevic (O)
|T. Bradley to continue seeing an expanded role with Vucevic out.
|Denver Nuggets
|Chicago Bulls
|TBD
|TBD
|Toronto Raptors
|Sacramento Kings
|TBD
|TBD
|Sacramento Kings
|Toronto Raptors
|TBD
|TBD
|Dallas Mavericks
|Phoenix Suns
|L. Doncic (D), M. Kleber (O)
|J. Brunson will continue to see an expanded role if Doncic is unable to play.
|Phoenix Suns
|Dallas Mavericks
|TBD
|TBD
DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds
TBD
Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 19)
TBD
Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).
21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.
Loading comments...