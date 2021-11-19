NFL Picks: Week 11 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The bottom fell out last week with my underdog picks going 0-3. The good news is, my overall record for the season is still on the right side of things at 17-13. I’ll try to bounce back in Week 11 with the following three options to consider.

The Eagles are coming off of an impressive 30-13 defeat of the Broncos in which they dominated on the ground. Even with Miles Sanders (ankle) out, they turned a whopping 40 carries into 214 yards. Jordan Howard and Boston Scott both had over 80 rushing yards and quarterback Jalen Hurts racked up 53 yards on the ground, as well.

The Eagles love to run the ball, leaving them with the fifth-most carries (289) in the league. Unfortunately for them, Week 11 brings a matchup against a Saints team that has allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in the league. It’s also worth noting that the Eagles are 0-4 at home this season. Even if Alvin Kamara (knee) is out again, look for the Saints to ride their defense to a victory in this matchup.

Talk about two contrasting performances. The Cowboys couldn’t have looked much worse in Week 9, suffering a 30-16 defeat at the hands of the Broncos that was much more lopsided than the final score indicated. However, they demolished the Falcons last week, winning 43-3. They grabbed the momentum early by recording two fourth down conversions in the first half that both resulted in touchdown drives. With the victory, they improved to 7-2 on the season as they run away with the NFC East.

The Chiefs seem to have bounced back from a rough start, winning each of their last three games. They blew out the Raiders in Week 10, but prior to that, they beat the Packers and Giants by a combined nine points. The Chiefs have failed to cover the spread in 10 of their last 11 games at home, so don’t be surprised if the Cowboys pull off an upset.

As far as disappointing losses went in Week 10, the Buccaneers falling to Washington was right up there. Tom Brady was not at the top of his game, throwing for 220 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Even their defense, which is normally stout against the run, allowed Antonio Gibson to reach the end zone two times.

Will the Buccaneers snap their two-game losing streak against the Giants? Probably. With that being said, the Giants do have the advantage of coming off of their bye and they could get a few key players back from injury, including Saquon Barkley (ankle). They are only 3-6, but three of their six losses have come by three or fewer points. Also, they are 3-1 against the spread on the road. They could keep this game relatively close, even if they do ultimately fall short of a victory.

