Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 19

We have a nine-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are no games with a total of at least 230. There are no games with a total of at least 220! The GS/DET game has the lowest total on the slate at 209. The Nets are the biggest favorite at 13 points over the Magic, while the Bucks are right behind at 12.5 points over the Thunder. There are four games with spreads at 3.5 points or lower (TOR/SAC, DEN/CHI, LAL/BOS and IND/CHA). Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter and by checking out our NBA Cheat Sheet on the Playbook.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Point Guard

As of the time of this writing, I am leaning towards the mid-tier at the position. There are a couple of $8,000 point guards who I think can come close to matching the production of the players priced $2,000 more.

Stud

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic @ Brooklyn Nets ($8,000) – Both of these teams are top 10 in offensive pace, so there should be plenty of possessions for fantasy goodies. The Nets are fifth in defensive efficiency, though, but against point guards, they boost the FPPM by 1.33%. Anthony has been a revelation this season. He’s scored at least 40 DKFP in eight games with two games over 60. Over the last three games, he’s produced 41, 53.75 and 40.5 DKFP. The most important numbers are the 36, 37 and 34 minutes played while garnering a usage rate of 28%, 30% and 31%.

Other Options – Fred VanVleet ($8,100)

Value

Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic ($3,800) - With Joe Harris out, Mills aka the Australian Steph Curry, has been starting and prospering. Over the last three games, he’s played 32, 32 and 35 minutes while producing 38.5, 19.5 and 29.5 DKFP. He’s scored over 20 points in two of those contests. Playing alongside James Harden ($11,200) and Kevin Durant ($11,400) provides plenty of good looks, and Mills has been cashing them in, shooting 7-of-15, 3-of-8 and 10-of-16.

Shooting Guard

Stud

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors @ Sacramento Kings ($8,100) – It’s a pace-up spot for the Raptors as the Kings play at the fourth-fastest pace in the league. The Kings are also 21st in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to point guards by 3.65%. VanVleet has a 22.6% usage rate on the season, but that number spiked to 27.7% in his last game with OG Anunoby out of the lineup. He’s averaging a whopping 38.5 minutes per game, and has 50-DKFP upside, as he’s notched four of those on the season.

Other Options – Paul George ($10,300), Caris LeVert ($6,700)

Value

Josh Richardson, Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($3,400) – Richardson is not an exciting option and won’t pop off and win a tournament. Those players present themselves when injury strikes, so since I’m not from the future, we play the hands that we are dealt. Over the last five games, Richardson has averaged 28.8 minutes and scored at least 18 DKFP in every contest with a high of 28.25. The Lakers are second in offensive pace, so the game environment should be a good one.

Other Options – Patty Mills ($3,800), Kelly Oubre ($4,500)

Small Forward

Stud

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers @ New Orleans Pelicans ($10,300) – George is THE guy for the Clippers and boasts a 35% usage rate on the season. He plays 35 minutes per game and has gone for at least 40 DKFP in 13 games with seven above 50 and three over 60. This floor/ceiling combo is one of the better ones on the slate, especially when considering price. The Pelicans are dead-last in defensive efficiency and boost the FPPM to small forwards by 4.1%.

Other Options – Caris LeVert ($6,700)

Value

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic @ Brooklyn Nets ($4,300) – Wagner is playing 32.4 minutes per game and contributing a little something in every statistical category. He’s failed to produce at least 20 DKFP in only three games this season. He’s gone over 30 three times with a high of 44.5. Both teams are top 10 in offensive pace, so there should be plenty of opportunities to produce fantasy goodies. In addition, the Nets boost the FPPM to small forwards by 4.8%.

Other Options – Josh Richardson ($3,400), Terrence Ross ($3,400)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($12,300) – Nikola Jokic ($12,000) and Giannis are the two players that I will pretty much auto-insert into a lineup on any slate. Do I care about price and ownership? Of course I do, but I kind of don’t if that makes sense. Giannis will have the highest floor/ceiling combo more often than not. His low on the season was 37.5 DKFP, but that was because he only played 23 minutes as the Heat blew out the Bucks 137-95. Outside of that game, he’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in nine games with six above 60 and a high of 78.5. He literally does it all, stuffs the stat sheet and is now even making his free throws and three-pointers. Oh, Lordy.

Other Options – Domantas Sabonis ($8,900), Kristaps Porzingis ($7,800)

Value

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Milwaukee Bucks ($3,400) – Robinson-Earl and Derrick Favors ($3,300) have been alternating starting roles depending on the matchup. Against the Bucks, Robinson-Earl will likely get the nod. In eight starts this season, he’s averaged 24.3 minutes and 20.87 DKFP, and has gone for 26.75 and 28.25 in the two most recent games. Robinson-Earl is a low-usage player, so don’t expect many points but he will grab rebounds, hit the open three and rack up some defensive stats.

Other Options – Josh Hart ($5,400), Chimezie Metu ($4,500), Franz Wagner ($4,300)

Center

Stud

Editor’s Note: Nuggets C Nikola Jokic (wrist) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Bulls.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls ($12,000) – The Bulls are ninth in defensive efficiency, but they boost the FPPM to centers by 9.65%. Matchup and game environment mean nothing to Jokic, though. They are but flies annoyingly buzzing around his head. Jokic is averaging a ridiculous 1.62 DKFP per minute and is a threat to triple-double on any given night. He’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in every game but three games this season, and in those contests he produced at least 40 DKFP. He has six games over 60 and two with at least 70 DKFP.

Other Options – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000), Domantas Sabonis ($8,900)

Value

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks ($6,700) – Since returning from injury, Ayton has played 33 and 36 minutes, producing 30 and 41.25 DKFP. Now he gets to face a Mavericks team that boosts the FPPM to centers by 15.27%, the highest rate in the league.

Other Options – LaMarcus Aldridge ($4,900), Isaiah Stewart ($5,000)

