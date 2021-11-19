NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 19

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

We have the typical big Friday night card in the NBA, but nothing jumps out to me much in the early going. Maybe it’s all the college basketball play’s I’ve been putting out. I haven’t been finding much in the NBA the last few days, so I’ll write up my two leans below, both of which could turn into plays (potentially even in-game plays). Otherwise, we’ll see if the injury news drops anything in our lap.

Per usual, I’ll put everything official up on Twitter that I bet on personally. This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I’ve actually bet will include a unit amount.

Considerations

BOS ML (-120) — might be looking at getting points here pending LeBron news*

A lot of moving parts in this game from an injury standpoint. LeBron James is a game-time decision to return to the lineup, while Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams are both questionable for the home team. I need to see where things stand before betting this game.

If LeBron is out I’ll be rushing to lock the Celtics in. The Lakers have been dreadful without him, losing three of their last four. However, if LeBron is in, I’ll be waiting and hopefully getting the Celtics at a better price. LeBron’s return should help, but he’ll have some rust to knock off himself. What I really want to see is Williams ruled in for Boston, as they’ll likely need his combination of size, defense and rebounding to combat all the LA bigs. I actually like how Boston has been playing with Brown out, so his status is relatively meaningless to me.

The Clippers lost last night in Memphis, potentially helping us out with the number here. LAC has been heating up after a poor start, winning eight of its last 10, and going 6-3 ATS in its last nine. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have been dreadful. They’re 2-14 on the season and 1-7 at home, on a 2-7 ATS run overall. Let’s make sure the Clippers don’t rule any key players out, but if they don’t this feels like a bounce-back spot after a loss. New Orleans has been jumping out to leads, though. So if you want you could wait. to get a better number in-game. The Pels have been giving up some massive leads to collapse and lose games.

