Fantasy Football Picks: Steelers vs. Chargers DraftKings NFL DFS SNF Showdown Strategy

Sunday Night’s matchup involves two teams who are coming off disappointing games their last time out. The Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie with the Detroit Lions last week, and the Chargers are coming off a seven-point loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings - both squads are limping into this week, both figuratively and literally. Still, there are some players who could shine under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.

Let’s look at this game from a Showdown perspective.

NFL $1.2M Sunday Night Showdown [$300K to 1st] (PIT vs LAC)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Najee Harris ($17,700 CP) - This one is pretty simple: The No.1 back in usage against the worst run defense. Harris is game script-proof, and the Chargers are giving up an average of 155.1 rushing yards and the fifth-highest DKFP (28.5) per game to opposing backfields.

Justin Herbert ($16,800 CP) - Herbert should have an easier time going through his progressions with T.J. Watt and Joe Haden out for this game. The last time Watt was out in Week 3, the Cincinnati Bengals put up 24 points on the Steelers D, with Joe Burrow throwing for three TDs. Herbert has four games where he’s finished as QB15 or worse, but three where he’s finished inside the top two, including a QB1 performance in Week 5. The three games where he’s finished inside the top two were against teams who bring pressure; both the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are top nine in pressure rate this season. The Steelers bring the fourth-most pressure, which should play right into the Chargers’ game plan of getting the ball out quickly to their playmakers.

FLEX Plays

Keenan Allen ($9,400) - The Herbert/Allen stack has worked to perfection over the past couple of weeks, with Allen ranking as the WR9 on 11 targets and eight receptions last week and WR3 the week previous seeing 13 targets against the Eagles. Herbert’s aDOT from Week 8 to Week 10 is the fifth-lowest amongst starting QBs, which is right in Allen’s wheelhouse, especially as he will go up against Arthur Maulet, who has given up 15.4 yards per reception.

Pat Freiermuth ($5,400) - Even though Eric Ebron ($4,800 CP; $3,200) should be active in this game, Freirmuth has carved out a sizeable role in this offense, especially given how talented he is and how much the Steelers are using him in the red zone. Over the previous four weeks, the rookie out of Penn State has seen nine of his 29 targets in the red zone and has finished as TE3 and TE1 in the same timeframe.

Fades

Mike Williams ($11,100 CP; $7,400) - This could come back to bite me in the rear, but consider fading the big guy with how inconsistent he’s been of late. Williams is averaging around 37 yards receiving over the past few weeks and hasn’t gone over 7.8 DKFP, a far cry from his first three weeks where his floor was 22.1 DKFP. He hasn’t scored since Week 5, and Herbert is down on his deep-ball attempts, which is hurting Williams’ production. The Chargers are still passing it in the red zone over expectation, but the targets aren’t going his way.

THE OUTCOME

Both teams will be without their premier pass rushers with Watt and Joey Bosa out on Sunday night. The Steelers’ defense predicates on applying pressure, and it might be tough without Watt. Herbert’s passer rating is 102 with a clean pocket, and the Chargers have the clear advantage on offense over the Steelers, who could have Mason Rudolph ($13,500 CP; $9,000) under center. Even if Ben Roethlisberger ($15,300 CP; $10,200) is active and cleared off the COVID-19 list, we’ve seen QBs like Aaron Rodgers have a tough time getting back up to game speed.

Final Score: Los Angeles Chargers 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 16

