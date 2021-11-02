NFL Week 9 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his top Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report, including trade targets for Derrick Henry.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 9 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

RB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Austin Ekeler LAC PHI $7,900 2 Najee Harris PIT CHI MNF 3 Darrell Henderson LAR TEN SNF 4 Jonathan Taylor IND NYJ TNF 5 Dalvin Cook MIN BAL $7,700 6 Ezekiel Elliott DAL DEN $7,000 7 Alvin Kamara NO ATL $8,200 8 Joe Mixon CIN CLE $7,100 9 Aaron Jones GB KC $7,200 10 Nick Chubb CLE CIN $6,700 11 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL NO $6,300 12 Elijah Mitchell SF ARI $5,800 13 Michael Carter NYJ IND TNF 14 Khalil Herbert CHI PIT MNF 15 Devontae Booker NYG LV $5,900 16 James Robinson JAX BUF $6,400 17 Josh Jacobs LV NYG $6,200 18 Damien Harris NE CAR $6,000 19 Chuba Hubbard CAR NE $6,100 20 Darrel Williams KC GB $5,700 21 Zack Moss BUF JAX $5,300 22 Melvin Gordon DEN DAL $5,200 23 Boston Scott PHI LAC $5,200 24 James Conner ARI SF $5,300 25 Chase Edmonds ARI SF $5,300 26 Jeremy McNichols TEN LAR SNF 27 Myles Gaskin MIA HOU $5,800 28 Ty Johnson NYJ IND TNF 29 Mark Ingram NO ATL $4,600 30 Latavius Murray BAL MIN $5,500 31 Javonte Williams DEN DAL $4,800 32 Tony Pollard DAL DEN $4,700 33 AJ Dillon GB KC $4,600 34 Devin Singletary BUF JAX $4,500 35 Kenyan Drake LV NYG $5,100 36 JaMycal Hasty SF ARI $4,000 37 Adrian Peterson TEN LAR SNF 38 Rex Burkhead HOU MIA $4,300 39 Derrick Gore KC GB $4,000 40 Devonta Freeman BAL MIN $4,900 41 Salvon Ahmed MIA HOU $4,000 42 Carlos Hyde JAX BUF $4,900 43 Mike Davis ATL NO $4,700 44 Samaje Perine CIN CLE $4,600 45 Phillip Lindsay HOU MIA $4,100 46 Brandon Bolden NE CAR $4,000 47 Kenneth Gainwell PHI LAC $5,000 48 D'Ernest Johnson CLE CIN $5,400 49 Alexander Mattison MIN BAL $5,100 50 Damien Williams CHI PIT MNF 51 Nyheim Hines IND NYJ TNF 52 David Johnson HOU MIA $4,400 53 Ameer Abdullah CAR NE $4,000 54 Marlon Mack IND NYJ TNF 55 Phillip Lindsay HOU MIA $4,100 56 Le'Veon Bell BAL MIN $4,500 57 J.J. Taylor NE CAR $4,100 58 Jerick McKinnon KC GB $4,000 59 Demetric Felton CLE CIN $4,300 60 Jalen Richard LV NYG $4,500 61 Sony Michel LAR TEN SNF 62 Trey Sermon SF ARI $4,400 63 Larry Rountree III LAC PHI $4,100 64 Ty'Son Williams BAL MIN $4,400 65 Royce Freeman CAR NE $4,000 66 Dwayne Washington NO ATL $4,000 67 Rhamondre Stevenson NE CAR $4,200 68 Peyton Barber LV NYG $4,200

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

