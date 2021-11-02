 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 9 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 9 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his top Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report, including trade targets for Derrick Henry.

Week 9 Injury Report, RB Snaps, Game Notes

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 9 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Week 9 Injuries

RB

1 Austin Ekeler LAC PHI $7,900
2 Najee Harris PIT CHI MNF
3 Darrell Henderson LAR TEN SNF
4 Jonathan Taylor IND NYJ TNF
5 Dalvin Cook MIN BAL $7,700
6 Ezekiel Elliott DAL DEN $7,000
7 Alvin Kamara NO ATL $8,200
8 Joe Mixon CIN CLE $7,100
9 Aaron Jones GB KC $7,200
10 Nick Chubb CLE CIN $6,700
11 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL NO $6,300
12 Elijah Mitchell SF ARI $5,800
13 Michael Carter NYJ IND TNF
14 Khalil Herbert CHI PIT MNF
15 Devontae Booker NYG LV $5,900
16 James Robinson JAX BUF $6,400
17 Josh Jacobs LV NYG $6,200
18 Damien Harris NE CAR $6,000
19 Chuba Hubbard CAR NE $6,100
20 Darrel Williams KC GB $5,700
21 Zack Moss BUF JAX $5,300
22 Melvin Gordon DEN DAL $5,200
23 Boston Scott PHI LAC $5,200
24 James Conner ARI SF $5,300
25 Chase Edmonds ARI SF $5,300
26 Jeremy McNichols TEN LAR SNF
27 Myles Gaskin MIA HOU $5,800
28 Ty Johnson NYJ IND TNF
29 Mark Ingram NO ATL $4,600
30 Latavius Murray BAL MIN $5,500
31 Javonte Williams DEN DAL $4,800
32 Tony Pollard DAL DEN $4,700
33 AJ Dillon GB KC $4,600
34 Devin Singletary BUF JAX $4,500
35 Kenyan Drake LV NYG $5,100
36 JaMycal Hasty SF ARI $4,000
37 Adrian Peterson TEN LAR SNF
38 Rex Burkhead HOU MIA $4,300
39 Derrick Gore KC GB $4,000
40 Devonta Freeman BAL MIN $4,900
41 Salvon Ahmed MIA HOU $4,000
42 Carlos Hyde JAX BUF $4,900
43 Mike Davis ATL NO $4,700
44 Samaje Perine CIN CLE $4,600
46 Brandon Bolden NE CAR $4,000
47 Kenneth Gainwell PHI LAC $5,000
48 D'Ernest Johnson CLE CIN $5,400
49 Alexander Mattison MIN BAL $5,100
50 Damien Williams CHI PIT MNF
51 Nyheim Hines IND NYJ TNF
52 David Johnson HOU MIA $4,400
53 Ameer Abdullah CAR NE $4,000
54 Marlon Mack IND NYJ TNF
56 Le'Veon Bell BAL MIN $4,500
57 J.J. Taylor NE CAR $4,100
58 Jerick McKinnon KC GB $4,000
59 Demetric Felton CLE CIN $4,300
60 Jalen Richard LV NYG $4,500
61 Sony Michel LAR TEN SNF
62 Trey Sermon SF ARI $4,400
63 Larry Rountree III LAC PHI $4,100
64 Ty'Son Williams BAL MIN $4,400
65 Royce Freeman CAR NE $4,000
66 Dwayne Washington NO ATL $4,000
67 Rhamondre Stevenson NE CAR $4,200
68 Peyton Barber LV NYG $4,200

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

