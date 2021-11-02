NFL Week 9 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his top Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report, including trade targets for Derrick Henry.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 9 QB Rankings

QB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Josh Allen BUF JAX $8,200 2 Patrick Mahomes KC GB $7,800 3 Lamar Jackson BAL MIN $7,300 4 Jalen Hurts PHI LAC $6,700 5 Matthew Stafford LAR TEN SNF 6 Justin Herbert LAC PHI $7,000 7 Kyler Murray ARI SF $7,900 8 Kirk Cousins MIN BAL $6,200 9 Aaron Rodgers GB KC $7,500 10 Carson Wentz IND NYJ TNF 11 Derek Carr LV NYG $5,900 12 Dak Prescott DAL DEN $6,900 13 Joe Burrow CIN CLE $6,800 14 Tua Tagovailoa MIA HOU $5,800 15 Jimmy Garoppolo SF ARI $5,700 16 Ryan Tannehill TEN LAR SNF 17 Daniel Jones NYG LV $5,600 18 Teddy Bridgewater DEN DAL $5,300 19 Mike White NYJ IND TNF 20 Matt Ryan ATL NO $5,600 21 Justin Fields CHI PIT MNF 22 Mac Jones NE CAR $5,300 23 Trevor Lawrence JAX BUF $5,400 24 Ben Roethlisberger PIT CHI MNF 25 Trevor Siemian NO ATL $5,400 26 Sam Darnold CAR NE $5,500 27 Baker Mayfield CLE CIN $5,400 28 Davis Mills HOU MIA $5,200

