NFL Week 9 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 9 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Week 9 Injury Report, RB Snaps, Game Notes

Week 9 Injury Report, RB Snaps, Game Notes

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 9 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

WR

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Cooper Kupp LAR TEN SNF
2 Deebo Samuel SF ARI $7,800
3 Tyreek Hill KC GB $7,900
4 Ja'Marr Chase CIN CLE $7,600
5 Diontae Johnson PIT CHI MNF
6 A.J. Brown TEN LAR SNF
7 CeeDee Lamb DAL DEN $7,200
8 Justin Jefferson MIN BAL $7,500
9 DeAndre Hopkins ARI SF $7,000
10 Michael Pittman IND NYJ TNF
11 Keenan Allen LAC PHI $6,700
12 Stefon Diggs BUF JAX $7,700
13 Mike Williams LAC PHI $7,100
14 Amari Cooper DAL DEN $5,700
15 Adam Thielen MIN BAL $6,900
16 Marquise Brown BAL MIN $6,000
17 D.J. Moore CAR NE $6,400
18 Chase Claypool PIT CHI MNF
19 Brandin Cooks HOU MIA $6,100
20 Jamison Crowder NYJ IND TNF
21 Kadarius Toney NYG LV $5,200
22 Hunter Renfrow LV NYG $4,800
23 Courtland Sutton DEN DAL $5,900
24 Tee Higgins CIN CLE $5,300
25 Robert Woods LAR TEN SNF
26 A.J. Green ARI SF $4,700
27 Emmanuel Sanders BUF JAX $5,600
28 DeVonta Smith PHI LAC $5,200
29 Jarvis Landry CLE CIN $5,100
30 Randall Cobb GB KC $4,500
31 Rashod Bateman BAL MIN $4,000
32 Jaylen Waddle MIA HOU $5,600
33 Darius Slayton NYG LV $4,800
34 Cole Beasley BUF JAX $5,400
35 DeVante Parker MIA HOU $5,300
36 Henry Ruggs LV NYG $5,300
37 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX BUF $5,700
38 Jerry Jeudy DEN DAL $5,000
39 Jamal Agnew JAX BUF $4,300
40 Van Jefferson LAR TEN SNF
41 Darnell Mooney CHI PIT MNF
42 Nelson Agholor NE CAR $4,100
43 Jakobi Meyers NE CAR $5,200
44 Christian Kirk ARI SF $5,300
45 Tyler Boyd CIN CLE $5,000
46 Tim Patrick DEN DAL $4,700
47 Tre'Quan Smith NO ATL $4,400
48 Nico Collins HOU MIA $3,600
49 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE CIN $4,500
50 Mecole Hardman KC GB $3,900
51 Zach Pascal IND NYJ TNF
52 Elijah Moore NYJ IND TNF
53 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX BUF $4,400
54 Tajae Sharpe ATL NO $4,200
55 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN LAR SNF
56 John Ross III NYG LV $3,200
57 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL NO $3,600
58 Marquez Callaway NO ATL $5,000
59 Jalen Reagor PHI LAC $4,000
60 Russell Gage ATL NO $4,900
61 Allen Robinson CHI PIT MNF
63 K.J. Osborn MIN BAL $3,600
64 Michael Gallup DAL DEN $3,900
65 Bryan Edwards LV NYG $4,100
66 Sammy Watkins BAL MIN $4,300
67 Kendrick Bourne NE CAR $4,600
68 Brandon Aiyuk SF ARI $4,100
69 Equanimeous St. Brown GB KC $3,400
70 Quez Watkins PHI LAC $3,800
71 Rondale Moore ARI SF $4,200
72 Robby Anderson CAR NE $4,500
73 Cedrick Wilson DAL DEN $3,600
74 Jalen Guyton LAC PHI $3,100
75 Demarcus Robinson KC GB $3,400
76 Freddie Swain SEA BYE BYE
77 Josh Reynolds TEN LAR SNF
78 Chester Rogers TEN LAR SNF
79 Shi Smith CAR NE $3,000
80 Amari Rodgers GB KC $3,000
81 James Washington PIT CHI MNF
82 Mack Hollins MIA HOU $3,000
83 Marcus Johnson TEN LAR SNF

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on.

