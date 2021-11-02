NFL Week 9 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his top Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report, including trade targets for Derrick Henry.
WR
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|Ranking
|Player Name
|Team
|Opp
|Salary
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|TEN
|SNF
|2
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|ARI
|$7,800
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|GB
|$7,900
|4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|CLE
|$7,600
|5
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|CHI
|MNF
|6
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|LAR
|SNF
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|DEN
|$7,200
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|BAL
|$7,500
|9
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|SF
|$7,000
|10
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|NYJ
|TNF
|11
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|PHI
|$6,700
|12
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|JAX
|$7,700
|13
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|PHI
|$7,100
|14
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|DEN
|$5,700
|15
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|BAL
|$6,900
|16
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|MIN
|$6,000
|17
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|NE
|$6,400
|18
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|CHI
|MNF
|19
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|MIA
|$6,100
|20
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|IND
|TNF
|21
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|LV
|$5,200
|22
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|NYG
|$4,800
|23
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|DAL
|$5,900
|24
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|CLE
|$5,300
|25
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|TEN
|SNF
|26
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|SF
|$4,700
|27
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|JAX
|$5,600
|28
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|LAC
|$5,200
|29
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|CIN
|$5,100
|30
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|KC
|$4,500
|31
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|MIN
|$4,000
|32
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|HOU
|$5,600
|33
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|LV
|$4,800
|34
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|JAX
|$5,400
|35
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|HOU
|$5,300
|36
|Henry Ruggs
|LV
|NYG
|$5,300
|37
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAX
|BUF
|$5,700
|38
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|DAL
|$5,000
|39
|Jamal Agnew
|JAX
|BUF
|$4,300
|40
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|TEN
|SNF
|41
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|PIT
|MNF
|42
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|CAR
|$4,100
|43
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|CAR
|$5,200
|44
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|SF
|$5,300
|45
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|CLE
|$5,000
|46
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|DAL
|$4,700
|47
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|ATL
|$4,400
|48
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|MIA
|$3,600
|49
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|CIN
|$4,500
|50
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|GB
|$3,900
|51
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|NYJ
|TNF
|52
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|IND
|TNF
|53
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAX
|BUF
|$4,400
|54
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|NO
|$4,200
|55
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|LAR
|SNF
|56
|John Ross III
|NYG
|LV
|$3,200
|57
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|NO
|$3,600
|58
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|ATL
|$5,000
|59
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|LAC
|$4,000
|60
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|NO
|$4,900
|61
|Allen Robinson
|CHI
|PIT
|MNF
|63
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|BAL
|$3,600
|64
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|DEN
|$3,900
|65
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|NYG
|$4,100
|66
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|MIN
|$4,300
|67
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|CAR
|$4,600
|68
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|ARI
|$4,100
|69
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|GB
|KC
|$3,400
|70
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|LAC
|$3,800
|71
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|SF
|$4,200
|72
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|NE
|$4,500
|73
|Cedrick Wilson
|DAL
|DEN
|$3,600
|74
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|PHI
|$3,100
|75
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|GB
|$3,400
|76
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|BYE
|BYE
|77
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|LAR
|SNF
|78
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|LAR
|SNF
|79
|Shi Smith
|CAR
|NE
|$3,000
|80
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|KC
|$3,000
|81
|James Washington
|PIT
|CHI
|MNF
|82
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|HOU
|$3,000
|83
|Marcus Johnson
|TEN
|LAR
|SNF
