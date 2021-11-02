NFL Week 9 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his top Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report, including trade targets for Derrick Henry.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 9 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

WR Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Cooper Kupp LAR TEN SNF 2 Deebo Samuel SF ARI $7,800 3 Tyreek Hill KC GB $7,900 4 Ja'Marr Chase CIN CLE $7,600 5 Diontae Johnson PIT CHI MNF 6 A.J. Brown TEN LAR SNF 7 CeeDee Lamb DAL DEN $7,200 8 Justin Jefferson MIN BAL $7,500 9 DeAndre Hopkins ARI SF $7,000 10 Michael Pittman IND NYJ TNF 11 Keenan Allen LAC PHI $6,700 12 Stefon Diggs BUF JAX $7,700 13 Mike Williams LAC PHI $7,100 14 Amari Cooper DAL DEN $5,700 15 Adam Thielen MIN BAL $6,900 16 Marquise Brown BAL MIN $6,000 17 D.J. Moore CAR NE $6,400 18 Chase Claypool PIT CHI MNF 19 Brandin Cooks HOU MIA $6,100 20 Jamison Crowder NYJ IND TNF 21 Kadarius Toney NYG LV $5,200 22 Hunter Renfrow LV NYG $4,800 23 Courtland Sutton DEN DAL $5,900 24 Tee Higgins CIN CLE $5,300 25 Robert Woods LAR TEN SNF 26 A.J. Green ARI SF $4,700 27 Emmanuel Sanders BUF JAX $5,600 28 DeVonta Smith PHI LAC $5,200 29 Jarvis Landry CLE CIN $5,100 30 Randall Cobb GB KC $4,500 31 Rashod Bateman BAL MIN $4,000 32 Jaylen Waddle MIA HOU $5,600 33 Darius Slayton NYG LV $4,800 34 Cole Beasley BUF JAX $5,400 35 DeVante Parker MIA HOU $5,300 36 Henry Ruggs LV NYG $5,300 37 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX BUF $5,700 38 Jerry Jeudy DEN DAL $5,000 39 Jamal Agnew JAX BUF $4,300 40 Van Jefferson LAR TEN SNF 41 Darnell Mooney CHI PIT MNF 42 Nelson Agholor NE CAR $4,100 43 Jakobi Meyers NE CAR $5,200 44 Christian Kirk ARI SF $5,300 45 Tyler Boyd CIN CLE $5,000 46 Tim Patrick DEN DAL $4,700 47 Tre'Quan Smith NO ATL $4,400 48 Nico Collins HOU MIA $3,600 49 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE CIN $4,500 50 Mecole Hardman KC GB $3,900 51 Zach Pascal IND NYJ TNF 52 Elijah Moore NYJ IND TNF 53 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX BUF $4,400 54 Tajae Sharpe ATL NO $4,200 55 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN LAR SNF 56 John Ross III NYG LV $3,200 57 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL NO $3,600 58 Marquez Callaway NO ATL $5,000 59 Jalen Reagor PHI LAC $4,000 60 Russell Gage ATL NO $4,900 61 Allen Robinson CHI PIT MNF 63 K.J. Osborn MIN BAL $3,600 64 Michael Gallup DAL DEN $3,900 65 Bryan Edwards LV NYG $4,100 66 Sammy Watkins BAL MIN $4,300 67 Kendrick Bourne NE CAR $4,600 68 Brandon Aiyuk SF ARI $4,100 69 Equanimeous St. Brown GB KC $3,400 70 Quez Watkins PHI LAC $3,800 71 Rondale Moore ARI SF $4,200 72 Robby Anderson CAR NE $4,500 73 Cedrick Wilson DAL DEN $3,600 74 Jalen Guyton LAC PHI $3,100 75 Demarcus Robinson KC GB $3,400 76 Freddie Swain SEA BYE BYE 77 Josh Reynolds TEN LAR SNF 78 Chester Rogers TEN LAR SNF 79 Shi Smith CAR NE $3,000 80 Amari Rodgers GB KC $3,000 81 James Washington PIT CHI MNF 82 Mack Hollins MIA HOU $3,000 83 Marcus Johnson TEN LAR SNF

