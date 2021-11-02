NFL Week 9 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his top Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report, including trade targets for Derrick Henry.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 9 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

TE Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Travis Kelce KC GB $7,000 2 Darren Waller LV NYG $6,200 3 Mark Andrews BAL MIN $5,500 4 Kyle Pitts ATL NO $5,900 5 Mike Gesicki MIA HOU $4,900 6 Dallas Goedert PHI LAC $4,500 7 Pat Freiermuth PIT CHI MNF 8 Dalton Schultz DAL DEN $4,800 9 Tyler Higbee LAR TEN SNF 10 Noah Fant DEN DAL $4,400 11 CJ Uzomah CIN CLE $3,900 12 Dan Arnold JAX BUF $3,400 13 Hunter Henry NE CAR $4,000 14 Zach Ertz ARI SF $4,700 15 Tyler Conklin MIN BAL $3,000 16 Mo Alie-Cox IND NYJ TNF 17 Jared Cook LAC PHI $3,300 18 Evan Engram NYG LV $3,800 19 Jordan Akins HOU MIA $2,700 20 Anthony Firkser TEN LAR SNF 21 Cole Kmet CHI PIT MNF 22 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN DAL $2,600 23 Jonnu Smith NE CAR $2,800 24 Tommy Tremble CAR NE $2,800 25 Donald Parham Jr. LAC PHI $2,500 26 Hayden Hurst ATL NO $3,000 27 Blake Jarwin DAL DEN $2,700 28 Ross Dwelley SF ARI $2,500 29 Austin Hooper CLE CIN $3,200 30 David Njoku CLE CIN $3,000 31 Ian Thomas CAR NE $2,600 32 Jack Doyle IND NYJ TNF

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 9 DST Rankings

DST Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary 1 Rams LAR DST TEN SNF 2 Bills BUF DST JAX $4,000 3 Steelers PIT DST CHI MNF 4 Saints NO DST ATL $3,700 5 Raiders LV DST NYG $2,900 6 Colts IND DST NYJ TNF 7 Cowboys DAL DST DEN $3,300 8 Patriots NE DST CAR $4,100 9 Cardinals ARI DST SF $3,400 10 Dolphins MIA DST HOU $3,100 11 Texans HOU DST MIA $2,400 12 Cowboys DAL DST DEN $3,300 13 Panthers CAR DST NE $2,600 14 Bengals CIN DST CLE $2,900 15 Browns CLE DST CIN $2,500 16 Bears CHI DST PIT MNF 17 Jets NYJ DST IND TNF

