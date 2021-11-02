Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for November 2

It’s a busy, nine-game night in the NHL on Tuesday with Philadelphia, Minnesota and Toronto all notable favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Senators are the only team playing for the second consecutive night. Here’s a peek at some options to consider when assembling your DraftKings lineups.

Top Line Stacks

Flyers vs. Coyotes

Claude Giroux ($6,300) - Sean Couturier ($6,600) - Travis Konecny ($5,600)

Canucks vs. Rangers

J.T. Miller ($5,100) - Elias Pettersson ($6,300) - Brock Boeser ($5,200)

Another cost-effective trio that could fly under the radar, Pettersson, Miller and Boeser have long-standing chemistry over the past three seasons and have combined for 5.45 goals and 13.5 high-danger scoring chances per hour. Just note, the Rangers have been stingy to start the season with just 2.09 goals against and 2.4 expected goals against per 60 minutes.

Superstar to Build Around

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN vs. OTT ($7,300) - As noted, the Senators are playing the second leg of a back-to-back road set and after allowing five goals to Chicago on Monday, Kaprizov lands in a favorable matchup to kick his goal-scoring slump. He’s registered 26 shots and 43 attempts through eight games without hitting the back of the net. After scoring 27 times with a 17.2% shooting percentage last season, statistical correction is ahead.

Value on Offense

Rasmus Asplund, BUF at SJ ($3,600) - San Jose has multiple players — and even head coach Bob Boughner — in COVID-19 protocols, so look for the surprisingly decent Sabres to have sneaky value Tuesday. Asplund has been solid of late while skating in an offensive role and with the No. 1 power-play unit. He’s racked up four tallies, two helpers, 11 shots, 16 attempts and seven individual high-danger scoring chances through the past six games.

Alex Kerfoot, TOR vs. VGK ($2,600) - Playing with John Tavares and Mitch Marner proved to be a hit Saturday, as Kerfoot collected a goal and an assist, and the trio combined for three tallies, three helpers, eight shots and three individual high-danger scoring chances. Near minimum salary, Kerfoot remains a strong source of cap relief Tuesday.

Stud Goalies

Jack Campbell, TOR vs. VGK ($8,100) - The Golden Knights are missing six regular forwards due to injury, which includes four of their top-five goal scorers from last season, so there’s a lot to like about Campbell on Tuesday. He’s allowed two goals or fewer in five of seven appearances this season and boasts a 23-7-4 record, .920 save percentage and 2.27 GAA as a Maple Leaf over the past three years.

Craig Anderson, BUF at SJ ($7,200) - Considering the Sharks have a bevy of players and coaches in COVID-19 protocol, and Anderson has won four of five starts with a .939 save percentage and 1.98 GAA, this salary looks short. The obvious risk is mitigated by the noted cap relief, too.

Value on Defense

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. NSH ($4,300) - It’s been a solid start to the campaign for Andersson, as he’s racked up six assists, eight shots and 10 blocks through eight games. He’s settled in as the quarterback of the No. 1 power-play unit, and the Predators have already surrendered six power-play goals after ranking third worst in penalty-kill percentage last season.

Keith Yandle, PHI vs. ARI ($3,700) - A low-salary addition to a Philadelphia stack, Yandle collected five assists through the first three games of the season, including two with the man advantage. He’s missed the scoresheet in four straight, though. Still, with a plus-matchup and low cap hit, he’ll likely be a popular target Tuesday.

Power-Play Defenseman

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. NYR ($5,600) - Another stack candidate from the Canucks, Hughes has found the scoresheet in six of eight games this season to the tune of two tallies, four helpers, 16 shots and eight blocks while averaging a career-high 26:25 of ice time (4:25 with the man advantage). As noted, this isn’t a high-end matchup on paper against the Rangers, but there’s clear upside and the cap hit is manageable.

Jared Spurgeon, MIN vs. OTT ($4,700) - It’s been a slow start for Spurgeon with just two assists through eight contests, so he could fly under the radar despite the noted soft matchup. Additionally, Spurgeon’s averaging a career-high 3:30 of power-play time quarterbacking the No. 1 unit and offers a respectable fantasy floor through his shot and block volume.

