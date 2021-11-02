World Wide Technology Championship Best Bets: PGA TOUR Golf Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The World Wide Technology Championship kicks off this week at El Cameleon down in Mayakoba, and this resort course has been on the PGA TOUR rotation since 2007. This year’s edition includes names like Justin Thomas (+1100), Brooks Koepka (+2500), Tony Finau (+2000), Abraham Ancer (+1600), Tyrell Hatton (+3000), Scottie Scheffler (+2500), Patrick Reed (+3500) and Rickie Fowler (+5000).

The resort course should be easy for these guys to tear apart — past winning scores average 21-under over the previous three years — and with a field like this week, we should see similarly low scores from some of the world’s best. The average winning odds of the past five winners is +7740, with last year’s winner, Viktor Hovland as the shortest at +2200 and Pat Perez as the longest in 2016 at +12500.

Some may consider mixing shorter-favorites and longshots with a stronger field and more win equity at the top. While this strategy is valid, the Fall Swing can be fickle to favorites winning where the shorter or less experienced players have a chance. While golfers from Hovland to Thomas have an advantage, I wouldn’t discount backing golfers at longer odds this week. These resort courses allow golfers who don’t hit the ball far to challenge the big guys up top, as they test who can hit their wedges the closest and make putts. I would also be looking at golfers after Round 1 and Round 2 to see if there’s any value on the board heading into the weekend — three of the last five winners were at least two back, and Hovland was seven behind the leaders going into Saturday’s round.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook. Here are the bets we should be considering this week on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds subject to change.

There’s a lot to love about Niemann this week, particularly his propensity to hit the driver well. Over the previous 50 rounds, Niemann ranks 11th in SG: Off-the-Tee. In 2020, Niemann finished 23rd here and had finished top five in back-to-back TOC in a strong field. Kapalua isn’t a coastal course, obviously, but it can get windy. Niemann followed up his runner-up finish at TOC last season with a runner-up at the Sony Open at Waialae CC — a tournament leaderboard that resembles Mayakoba.

Dahmen got his first-career win at the Corales Puntacana earlier this year and ranks 16th in SG: Approach-the-Green over the previous 24 rounds. His accuracy Off-the-Tee should keep him competitive this week. Dahmen is also scoring, ranking 41st in opportunities gained and 24th in bridies gained over the last two dozen rounds. Russell Knox (+10000) is well worth consideration, too. I won’t spend too much time on him here, however, as he’s been featured in a bunch of my articles over the last week.

