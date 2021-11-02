NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 3

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Wednesday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.
This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.
I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.
Key News to Monitor for November 3
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Boston Celtics
|Orlando Magic
|TBD
|TBD
|Orlando Magic
|Boston Celtics
|G. Harris (Q)
|R. Hampton to see an expanded role if Harris is out.
|New York Knicks
|Indiana Pacers
|T. Gibson (Q), N. Noel (Q)
|M. Robinson to see an expanded role if Noel is unable to suit up.
|Indiana Pacers
|New York Knicks
|M. Brogdon (Q), J. Lamb (O)
|C. LeVert & C. Duarte will see expanded roles if Brogdon is unable to play.
|Toronto Raptors
|Washington Wizards
|S. Barnes (O)
|C. Boucher to see a bump in minutes with Barnes sidelined.
|Washington Wizards
|Toronto Raptors
|D. Bertans (O)
|D. Avdija will see more playing time with Bertans out.
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|TBD
|TBD
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Portland Trail Blazers
|K. Love (O), I. Okoro (O)
|L. Markkanen & E. Mobley will continue to see expanded roles in Love's absence.
|Chicago Bulls
|Philadelphia 76ers
|TBD
|TBD
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Chicago Bulls
|T. Harris (O), B. Simmons (O), D. Green (O)
|M. Thybulle will see a bump in minutes with Harris & Green out.
|Atlanta Hawks
|Brooklyn Nets
|T. Young (P), B. Bogdanovic (P), J. Collins (Q)
|D. Hunter will see an expanded role if Collins is unable to play.
|Brooklyn Nets
|Atlanta Hawks
|TBD
|TBD
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|M. Morris Sr. (O)
|L. Kennard & T. Mann to see expanded roles in Morris' absence.
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Los Angeles Clippers
|P. Beverley (Q)
|J. McLaughlin to see a bump in minutes if Beverley is unable to suit up.
|Denver Nuggets
|Memphis Grizzlies
|TBD
|TBD
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Denver Nuggets
|TBD
|TBD
|Dallas Mavericks
|San Antonio Spurs
|TBD
|TBD
|San Antonio Spurs
|Dallas Mavericks
|D. McDermott (Q)
|D. Vassell to see an expanded role if McDermott is out.
|Charlotte Hornets
|Golden State Warriors
|TBD
|TBD
|Golden State Warriors
|Charlotte Hornets
|TBD
|TBD
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Sacramento Kings
|TBD
|TBD
|Sacramento Kings
|New Orleans Pelicans
|TBD
|TBD
Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 3)
LaMelo Ball
The reigning ROTY has picked up right where he left off last season, averaging a career-high 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Ball is also lighting it up from beyond the arc, shooting an incredible 44.1%. The 6’7 guard is stuffing the stat sheet, racking up 52+ DKFP in back-to-back contests. He’ll look to keep the positive momentum rolling against a Golden State squad that is struggling defensively (27th in DKFP allowed to PGs). At $8,600, it’s worth rolling the dice on LaMelo.
