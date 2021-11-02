NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 3

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Wednesday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.

This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.

I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.

Download the DK Live app to stay up-to-the-minute with all the latest news leading up to tipoff.

Feel free to leave a question, comment or provide feedback in the section under the tables or on Twitter @HotlineFantasy.

Key News to Monitor for November 3 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Boston Celtics Orlando Magic TBD TBD Orlando Magic Boston Celtics G. Harris (Q) R. Hampton to see an expanded role if Harris is out. New York Knicks Indiana Pacers T. Gibson (Q), N. Noel (Q) M. Robinson to see an expanded role if Noel is unable to suit up. Indiana Pacers New York Knicks M. Brogdon (Q), J. Lamb (O) C. LeVert & C. Duarte will see expanded roles if Brogdon is unable to play. Toronto Raptors Washington Wizards S. Barnes (O) C. Boucher to see a bump in minutes with Barnes sidelined. Washington Wizards Toronto Raptors D. Bertans (O) D. Avdija will see more playing time with Bertans out. Portland Trail Blazers Cleveland Cavaliers TBD TBD Cleveland Cavaliers Portland Trail Blazers K. Love (O), I. Okoro (O) L. Markkanen & E. Mobley will continue to see expanded roles in Love's absence. Chicago Bulls Philadelphia 76ers TBD TBD Philadelphia 76ers Chicago Bulls T. Harris (O), B. Simmons (O), D. Green (O) M. Thybulle will see a bump in minutes with Harris & Green out. Atlanta Hawks Brooklyn Nets T. Young (P), B. Bogdanovic (P), J. Collins (Q) D. Hunter will see an expanded role if Collins is unable to play. Brooklyn Nets Atlanta Hawks TBD TBD Los Angeles Clippers Minnesota Timberwolves M. Morris Sr. (O) L. Kennard & T. Mann to see expanded roles in Morris' absence. Minnesota Timberwolves Los Angeles Clippers P. Beverley (Q) J. McLaughlin to see a bump in minutes if Beverley is unable to suit up. Denver Nuggets Memphis Grizzlies TBD TBD Memphis Grizzlies Denver Nuggets TBD TBD Dallas Mavericks San Antonio Spurs TBD TBD San Antonio Spurs Dallas Mavericks D. McDermott (Q) D. Vassell to see an expanded role if McDermott is out. Charlotte Hornets Golden State Warriors TBD TBD Golden State Warriors Charlotte Hornets TBD TBD New Orleans Pelicans Sacramento Kings TBD TBD Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans TBD TBD

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds

TBD

Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 3)

LaMelo Ball

The reigning ROTY has picked up right where he left off last season, averaging a career-high 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Ball is also lighting it up from beyond the arc, shooting an incredible 44.1%. The 6’7 guard is stuffing the stat sheet, racking up 52+ DKFP in back-to-back contests. He’ll look to keep the positive momentum rolling against a Golden State squad that is struggling defensively (27th in DKFP allowed to PGs). At $8,600, it’s worth rolling the dice on LaMelo.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.