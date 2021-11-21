Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 21

We have a four-game NBA slate today that tips off at 6 p.m. ET. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are no games with a total of at least 220. The DEN/PHO game has the lowest total on the slate at 209. The Warriors are the biggest favorite at 9 points over the Raptors. There are no games with a spread lower than 5.5 points. Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter and by checking out our NBA Cheat Sheet on the Playbook.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors ($11,200) – Curry averages a robust 1.51 DKFP per minute. Over his last six games, he’s gone for 61, 62.75, 56, 58, 42.25 and 86.75 DKFP. He’s expensive but as with most things in life, you get what you pay for, which is one of the highest floor/ceiling combos on the slate. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Warriors as the biggest favorites on the slate and the Raptors negate the FPPM to points guards by 8.22%. That said, if the Warriors do blow out the Raptors, that would likely be because of a big game from Curry and while Toronto negates the overall FPPM to point guards, they boost three-point prowess by 19.01%, a Curry specialty.

Other Options – Fred VanVleet ($7,900), Cade Cunningham ($7,100)

Value

Facundo Campazzo, Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns ($3,500) - After being a consistent part of the rotation, playing around 17 minutes per game, Campazzo has seen his role significantly reduced. He’s played fewer than 10 minutes in five of the last seven games. He did play 22 and 27 in the other two and went for 23 and 30 DKFP. Nikola Jokic ($11,400) is questionable today and Campazzo could see over 20 minutes again if he misses.

Shooting Guard

Stud

Will Barton, Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns ($7,200) – With Michael Porter Jr. out, Barton has become the Robin to the Jokic Batman. He’s scored at least 40 DKFP in four of the last six games, and could be the Batman if Jokic misses another game. The usage rate was 27% in the last game Jokic missed. Phoenix is fifth in offensive pace, so it’s a pace-up spot for the Nuggets, who are dead-last. The Suns also boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 3.2%.

Other Options – Gary Trent ($6,200), Fred VanVleet ($7,900)

Value

Alec Burks, New York Knicks @ Chicago Bulls ($4,300) – Evan Fournier ($4,000) was the big free-agent acquisition for the Knicks in the offseason, but he’s been somewhat of a disappointment. Burks has been the better option over the last five games. He’s gone for 43.75, 31.25, 9.75, 37.75 and 23.25 DKFP. The matchup isn’t a good one as the Bulls are seventh in defensive efficiency and are tops in negating the FPPM to shooting guards, but it’s a small slate and Burks is one of the better options considering the price. The Knicks are going to need his ability of putting the ball in the basket.

Small Forward

Stud

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers @ Detroit Pistons ($10,400) – James is questionable for Sunday. What else is new? This game is not part of a back-to-back, so James should play, especially since the Lakers have lost four of the last five games. James played 32 minutes on Friday and only produced 37.5 DKFP, but he had missed the prior six games and the Lakers got blown out by 22 points. As he rounds back into form, he should consistently start producing in the 45 to 50 DKFP range. The Pistons are 22nd in defensive efficiency, so this could be a good bounce-back game.

Other Options – Will Barton ($7,200), Gary Trent ($6,200)

Value

Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets ($4,800) – Bridges is a low-usage player who provides a steady floor but a limited ceiling. He has fewer than 20 DKFP in only three games this season and has two games with 40.25 and 33.5 DKFP. He’s usually going to live in the 20-DKFP range. That said, he’s on the floor a lot (33 mpg), so he always has plenty of opportunities to get those fantasy goodies.

Other Options – Alec Burkes ($4,300)

Power Forward

Stud

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers @ Detroit Pistons ($10,600) – While LeBron James ($10,400) was out, teams began to double-team Davis, limiting his looks on offense. The Bulls held him to nine shot attempts, while he got off 15 against the Bucks. With LeBron back, that number went back up to 21. Davis stuffs the stat sheet and averages 1.29 DKFP per minute. He has seven games with at least 50 DKFP, four of those above 60 and a high of 70.75.

Other Options – DeMar DeRozan ($8,500), Pascal Siakam ($8,400), Draymond Green ($6,600)

Value

Nemanja Bjelica, Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors ($3,900) – The Raptors could hunt Bjelica on defense and play him off the floor, so there’s risk. That said, he’s played 24 and 22 minutes in the last two games and gone for 29.25 and 28 DKFP. It’s a small slate with limited cheap options, so I’ll hunt for upside.

Other Options – Derrick Jones Jr. ($3,400)

Center

Stud

Editor’s Note: Nuggets C Nikola Jokic (wrist) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Suns.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns ($11,400) – Jokic will always be written up on any slate he’s on. He scoffs at matchups and game environments, and he’s a threat to triple-double on any given night. Jokic averages a robust 1.62 DKFP per minute. He’s produced at least 50 DKFP in 10 games this season, and has not scored fewer than 40 in any contest. Floor? Check. Ceiling? Check.

Other Options – Anthony Davis ($10,600), Pascal Siakam ($8,400), Deandre Ayton ($7,500)

Value

Nerlens Noel, New York Knicks @ Chicago Bulls ($3,700) – Mitchell Robinson is out and Taj Gibson is questionable for this one. Noel is the last center standing. Noel averages 0.83 DKFP per minute and should get at least 30 minutes of playing time in this one.

Other Options – Khem Birch ($3,800)

