NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 22

Key News to Monitor for November 22
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Charlotte Hornets
|Washington Wizards
|P. Washington (D)
|J. McDaniels will continue to see more minutes if Washington is out.
|Washington Wizards
|Charlotte Hornets
|D. Bertans (Q)
|D. Avdija to see an expanded role if Bertans is unable to play.
|Brooklyn Nets
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|B. Brown (O), N. Claxton (O)
|D. Bembry will see a bump in playing time with Brown sidelined.
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Brooklyn Nets
|C. Osman (D), L. Stevens (D), E. Mobley (O)
|I. Okoro to see an expanded role if Osman is out.
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Atlanta Hawks
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander (Q)
|L. Dort to see an expanded offensive role if SGA is unable to play.
|Atlanta Hawks
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|B. Bogdanovic (Q)
|C. Reddish will see an expanded role if Bogdanovic is out.
|Houston Rockets
|Boston Celtics
|K. Porter Jr. (Q)
|D. Augustin will see a bump in playing time if KPJ is unable to suit up.
|Boston Celtics
|Houston Rockets
|J. Brown (P), R. Williams (P), R. Langford (P), D. Schroder (P)
|Brown (if available) will return after an extended absence and Schroder (if available) will return to the bench.
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|New Orleans Pelicans
|J. Okogie (Q), N. Reid (Q)
|T. Prince to see an expanded role if Okogie is out.
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|D. Graham (Q)
|T. Satoransky will see more minutes if Graham is unable to play.
|Indiana Pacers
|Chicago Bulls
|TBD
|TBD
|Chicago Bulls
|Indiana Pacers
|TBD
|TBD
|Orlando Magic
|Milwaukee Bucks
|C. Anthony (Q), G. Harris (Q)
|R. Hampton will see an expanded role if Anthony or Harris are out.
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Orlando Magic
|R. Hood (P), B. Lopez (O), S. Ojeleye (P)
|B. Portis to continue seeing an expanded role in Lopez's absence.
|Phoenix Suns
|San Antonio Spurs
|TBD
|TBD
|San Antonio Spurs
|Phoenix Suns
|TBD
|TBD
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Utah Jazz
|TBD
|TBD
|Utah Jazz
|Memphis Grizzlies
|TBD
|TBD
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Sacramento Kings
|TBD
|TBD
|Sacramento Kings
|Philadelphia 76ers
|TBD
|TBD
Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 22)
TBD
