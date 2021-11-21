Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 22

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

On tap for Monday is a huge 10-game slate, and DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

D’Angelo Russell, Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans, $7,600 — Russell is simply underpriced right now, and this is a beautiful matchup vs. the Pelicans, who rank second-to-last in defense efficiency. After a two-game absence due to ankle injury, the Ohio State product has been a strong fantasy asset, contributing 39 DKFP per game in his last eight. Over this stretch, Russell’s workload has been great, with a 28% usage rate and 33 minutes per game.

Russell’s ceiling is well over 40 DKFP Monday, and he is a sharp target for both cash games and GPPs.

Other Options: LaMelo Ball ($10,200), Dejounte Murray ($9,200), Tyrese Maxey ($7,400)

Value

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks, $6,000 — Giddey’s price tag has seen an unwarranted dip to the lowest it has been in eight games — just in time for this juicy matchup vs. the Hawks. The rookie has surpassed 30 DKFP in four consecutive starts, and after their impressive playoff run this past summer, the Hawks have been terrible on defense this season, ranking third-to-last in efficiency.

Giddey is a terrific bargain either way, but he would see a big upgrade to his role if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (questionable, ankle) were to sit. Mostly credited to a 5.9 percentage-point increase to his assist rate, Giddey averages 1.1 DKFP per minute sans Gilgeous-Alexander.

Other Options: Patrick Beverley ($5,000), Patty Mills ($4,500)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets, $7,200 — Evan Mobley (elbow) remains out on Monday, Cedi Osman (back) is doubtful and, of course, Collin Sexton (knee) is out for the season. Since the start of last season, when these three players have been off the court, Garland has received a two percentage-point boost to his usage rate, and he has generated 1.1 DKFP per minute.

Just last Wednesday (Nov. 17), Garland exposed this Nets squad for a season-high 45.25 DKFP, and he brings similar upside in Monday’s rematch.

Other Options: Zach LaVine ($9,000), Donovan Mitchell ($8,500)

Value

Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, $4,200 — Huerter is an easy choice with De’Andre Hunter (wrist) still on the shelf. If we exclude last Monday (Nov. 15) when Huerter exited with a hamstring injury after only playing 16 minutes, the 23-year-old is amassing 30.5 DKFP in 34.3 minutes per game with Hunter out of the lineup this season.

Also, Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) is questionable. If he joins Hunter on the sidelines, Huerter’s role will grow even further. With both Hunter and Bogdanovic out two weeks ago, Huerter erupted for a season-high 42.25 DKFP in a brutal matchup vs. the Jazz behind a 24.4% usage rate.

Other Options: Luguentz Dort ($5,100 - boost if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out), Eric Gordon ($5,000), R.J. Hampton ($4,200 - if Cole Anthony is out)

Small Forward

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans, $7,400 — This is a perfect time to buy low on Edwards. His salary has dropped $600 since his last start, and Edwards has thrived vs. the Pelicans this season, with 44.5 DKFP per game across two matchups.

The 20-year-old leads the Wolves with a 28% usage rate this season and should come with single-digit ownership in GPPs, given his up-and-down game log.

Other Options: Jayson Tatum ($10,100)

Value

Josh Hart, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, $5,500 — Hart was a major letdown Saturday, tallying only 12.5 DKFP in the blowout loss vs. the Pacers, but we have to back to the forward at this soft salary. Prior to that dud, Hart was playing very well, scoring 30.2 DKFP on 32.5 minutes per game across his previous 10 contests.

Compared to the Pelicans, who are the sixth-slowest team this season, the Wolves rank 10th in pace, and Hart should bounce back with a showing above 30 DKFP in this uptempo spot.

Other Options: Jae’Sean Tate ($5,200), Cam Reddish ($3,600)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, $12,000 — Just this past Saturday (Nov. 20), Antetokounmpo destroyed this same Magic club for 74 DKFP. The two-time MVP’s usage has been incredible this season, ranking second in the league at 34.3%, and Saturday marked Antetokounmpo’s fifth performance north of 60 DKFP in his last seven starts.

Orlando ranks 26th in defensive efficiency, and Antetokounmpo is the undisputed top stud available for Monday’s full slate.

Other Options: DeMar DeRozan ($9,100), Tobias Harris ($8,100)

Value

Georges Niang, Philadelphia 76ers at Sacramento Kings, $4,200 — With Danny Green (hamstring) unavailable, Niang is a viable punt for all formats. He has started in these past two without Green and responded with 25.4 DKFP on 35 minutes per game. Niang has knocked down 6 of 12 3-pointers as a member of the first unit and should effortlessly outproduce this low salary in this prime matchup.

Not only does Sacramento rank 23rd in defensive efficiency, but they are also the eighth-fastest team in the league. In the five contests Niang has cracked 30 minutes this season, the forward is contributing 28.9 DKFP per game.

Other Options: James Johnson ($4,000), Deni Avdija ($3,900)

Center

Stud

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $8,300 — Gobert should feast against the defensively inept Grizzlies Monday. In terms of efficiency, no defense in the league is worse than Memphis this season. Furthermore, they have yielded the eighth-most points in the paint.

Gobert is currently providing an excellent 1.35 DKFP per minute and should top 40 DKFP in this plus spot, which is something the center has accomplished in nine of 16 starts this season.

Other Options: Jonas Valanciunas ($8,900)

Value

Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $6,100 — Holmes is an outstanding target for GPPs Monday. With Joel Embiid (health protocols) absent for the last seven games, the Sixers have been a mess, ranking third-to-last in defensive rating. Additionally, they have given up the ninth-most points in the paint and the ninth-most rebounds during this time.

Holmes has recorded at least 30 DKFP in three of his past five starts and should be able to provide over five-times value against the Embiid-less Sixers.

Other Options: LaMarcus Aldridge ($5,000), JaVale McGee ($3,900)

