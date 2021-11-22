Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for November 22

This week is a unique one on the NBA schedule since there are no games on Thanksgiving Day. The league-wide off day on Thursday makes for an unbalanced start to the week with monster slates Monday and Wednesday sandwiching a limited four-game slate on Tuesday. This Monday, we get a juicy appetizer with 10 games on tap, setting up another huge night of fantasy basketball contests on DraftKings. The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns are finishing back-to-back sets, and there are plenty of storylines and statuses to monitor throughout the day by following @dklive on Twitter and downloading the DK Live app.

As you get your squad assembled, consider using one of my bargain picks listed and explained below to help save some salary. Based on their form, matchup and expected workload, these players enter the day with a great chance to out-perform their affordable salaries. You can also find bargain plays every day of the NBA season on my Twitter account, @ZT_Sports.

While everyone will be keeping a close eye on the Kings’ potentially new-look rotation with Alvin Gentry at the helm after the dismissal of Luke Walton, there’s some nice value on the other side of the latest matchup on the slate since the Sixers will remain without Joel Embiid (health protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring), and they could also be without Tobias Harris ($8,100; hip, questionable). Niang has already been a huge part of Doc Rivers’ rotation during his first year in Philly and has started each of the past two games for the Sixers, logging 35 minutes against both the Nuggets and Trail Blazers.

In his 11 games in November, Niang has reached double-digit points eight times, averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.4 3-pointers made per contest. He has over 24 DKFP six of those 11 contests including each of his two most recent games with 24.25 DKFP against the Nuggets and 26.5 DKFP against the Trail Blazers. If more usage is available with Harris out or playing hurt, Niang should be able to build on the expanded role he has assumed in Green’s absence and continue to be a great value play.

C Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics, $4,000

The Rockets’ 19-year-old big man has been very impressive when he has gotten time in the rotation, and hopefully, Houston continues to invest the time needed for him to develop his impressive array of talents. On a per-minute basis, Sengun has been outstanding, and he normally ends up playing 17-to-25 minutes per game. There was an odd outlier last week in which he only played five minutes against the Thunder and burnt those who played him with just 2.0 DKFP. Coach Stephen Silas attributed his lack of run to a “hot hand” from Daniel Theis ($3,800), but ultimately, Sengun brings more offensive upside and the ability to stretch the floor and create spacing.

That lack of involvement seems to have been a true anomaly since he returned to his regular role and played 24 minutes against the Knicks on Saturday, producing 22.5 DKFP on 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Sengun has at least nine points and at least 19 DKFP in seven of his past eight games, with the lone exception being that limited game against Oklahoma City. If he ever gets an expanded role, he has an extremely high ceiling, but he has steadily returned value at this salary even in his typical spot in the rotation.

SG/SF Cam Reddish, Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, $3,600

Since the injury to De’Andre Hunter (wrist), I’ve been all over Kevin Huerter ($4,200), who remains an outstanding value in this contest as well. His teammate, Cam Reddish is even cheaper, though, so I’m spotlighting Cam in this article since he comes at $600 cheaper and also has been getting hot lately while Hunter is out. There could be even more time available since Bogdan Bogdanovic ($4,500; quad) is also questionable.

In the first game after the Hunter injury, Reddish banged knees with Bobby Portis, had a miserable shooting game and struggled overall, so many fantasy owners moved on or have been down on him since, keeping his price very affordable. In his three games since that, though, Reddish has been heating up, playing over 25 minutes in each game and producing 17.75, 31 and 25 DKFP. He has hit double-digit points in each of his past two games with a usage rate of 27.9% in those two contests. Reddish is typically very aggressive during his time on the floor and gets plenty of usage, so especially if he gets more time in what could be a lopsided contest, I think he’s primed for a monster game against the Thunder.

The Suns ran their winning streak to 12 games with a 29-point romp over the Nuggets on Sunday night, and they’ll head to San Antonio looking to make it a baker’s dozen on Monday. Johnson has been logging over 20 minutes with regularity throughout the run and is coming off a career-high 22 points. Although he may not be able to reach that level on a regular basis, the third-year forward has been trending in the right direction for a while and should be able to return solid value again on Monday.

During the 12-game streak, Johnson has averaged 18.5 DKFP in 22.6 minutes per game. He has reached double-digit scoring in four of his past six games with over 20 DKFP in each of those four contests, including his season-high 30.25 DKFP against the Nuggets. He has hit multiple 3-pointers in six of his past seven games and should be able to return value if he sees his typical chances in his typical 20-25 minutes of time off the bench. Especially with Frank Kaminsky (knee) out indefinitely, there should continue to be plenty of opportunity for Johnson.

