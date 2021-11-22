Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for November 22

Monday features a six-game NHL slate that begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings. In this article, you will find DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to target.

The Blue Jackets take on the Sabres, who are on the tail end of a back-to-back and coming off a tough 5-4 loss to the Rangers, who scored in the last second of regulation to give New York the win. The Sabres have shown regression after a good start and have now allowed four or more goals against in seven of their last nine games. The Blue Jackets have now scored four or more goals in five of their last eight games and have won five of their past eight.

The money line at a solid -120 looks worth taking on with Columbus and so does the over. Columbus game totals have hit six or more goals in seven of their past eight contests while Buffalo goalies have ceded an average of four goals per game over the Sabres’ past four games. Attack with Columbus and the over here.

Top Line Stack

Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres

Boone Jenner ($5,800) — Oliver Bjorkstrand ($7,100) — Gustav Nyquist ($3,300)

I made a case above for liking the Blue Jackets’ offense in this spot against Buffalo and that argument certainly flows over to the DFS side. Columbus’ top line has produced four goals over the past three games and sets up as a terrific value with a couple of top players underpriced. Jenner is the main target here as his sub-$6K salary doesn't reflect the fact he’s scored five goals in his past eight games or that he’s averaged 3.6 shots on goal in his past 10 games.

Bjorkstrand is also averaging 3.4 shots on goal over his past 10 games and is in a good spot to break a five-game goalless drought here against the Sabres. Buffalo has allowed 33 shots on goal per game this season and sits just 22nd in the penalty-kill rankings. Jenner and Bjorkstrand make up a good portion of the Blue Jackets' top power-play unit, but pairing them with Nyquist saves us a lot of cash and gives us good even strength correlation as well. Any big night by Jenner and Bjorkstrand means that Nyquist could see an assist or more fall into his lap quite easily and his price tag against a Sabres team that has been allowing a ton of goals lately simply looks too cheap. Go with this great upper-tier value to start lineups tonight as we navigate an interesting six-game slate.

Superstar to Target

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes at San Jose Sharks ($7,600)

The Hurricanes have one the biggest implied team totals on the slate at 3.3 goals so we shouldn’t be afraid to pay up for their studs on a night where a lot of the other bigger-name studs in DFS are off. Aho also brings some fantastic short-term form into this game as he’s potted multi-point games in three of his past four starts. In long-term form, Aho tops all centers on this slate in terms of goal rate and comes in averaging 3.7 shots on goal over his past 10 games.

The Sharks have not been pushovers in 2021, but the Hurricanes are a far better team than many of the Pacific Division teams they’ve faced this year. Expect Aho and the Canes to eventually get to a weaker goaltending tandem and don’t be afraid to pay up for the Hurricanes' best offensive weapon in this spot.

Value on Offense

Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights ($6,300)

I wanted to include Tarasenko in the write-up today and he does set up as very solid upper-tier value. Despite slowing down a little points-wise, the Russian is averaging 5.3 shots on net over his past five games and has hit the DraftKings shots on goal bonus in each of his past four starts. The Blues enter as solid -150 favorites and have an implied goal total of 3.1 against a still very short-handed Vegas squad. Using Tarasenko as part of your core is a pretty solid move here as there’s a good chance his breakout game is coming soon given the volume of shots he’s been pouring on net of late.

Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators ($3,700)

The Avalanche have juggled around their top six a few times already this year and with Nathan MacKinnon out, it has meant that Nichushkin has been plugged into a second-line role with the red-hot Nazem Kadri ($6,800). The former Star has produced four points in his past five games and been very productive on special teams of late too. Colorado has been on beast mode offensively and carries a 4.0 implied team total into this game vs. Ottawa, the highest on the slate by far. Using Nichushkin as a value target here (or with Kadri) gives you good exposure to the Avalanche’s top six, and to a player with upside that’s better than his current sub-$4K salary represents.

Stud Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets vs. PIttsburgh Penguins ($7,800)

We have some smaller home favorites here in net tonight who may go overlooked for DFS, but represent solid value targets, nonetheless. Hellbuyck may be coming off a 2-1 loss to Edmonton, but he’s now he’s posted a save percentage of at least .930 in each of his past six games and faces a Penguins team that is in the midst of a long Canadian road trip. The Jets sit as just -122 home favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook but may be a bit undervalued in that department too with the Penguins coming off a big win vs. the Leafs. Hellebuyck’s a solid target tonight and a player capable of breaking any slate, regardless of opponent, right now.

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights ($7,900)

The Blues are another home favorite that doesn’t seem to be getting as much respect as they potentially deserve. Binnington is a slightly riskier target, but one that could also be under-owned in big field GPPs. The Golden Knights remain without two of their top wingers and may also be without power-play catalyst Shea Theodore ($6,400) here too. The Blues are -150 favorites, so a bounce-back night from Binnington against a depleted Vegas offense wouldn't be shocking in the least.

Value on Defense

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ($3,700)

I may like the Blue Jackets to win tonight’s game against Buffalo, but there’s also the potential for the Sabres to score some goals here too. Columbus allows the fifth-most shots on net per game and has allowed 3.1 goals against, per game, this season as well. Dahlin comes into this game averaging 2.8 blocked shots + shots on goal over his past 10 starts and has produced 10 points in 17 games this year, three of which have come on the power play.

Even if Buffalo doesn’t get us four goals here, Dahlin could easily outproduce this small salary against an average defensive club. Don’t go crazy on Buffalo players, but taking the value we’re getting on a very consistent defenseman, who is averaging over 23 minutes of ice time per game, is certainly worth our while on this slate when hunting for cheap plays on defense.

Power-Play Defensemen

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche vs. Ottawa Senators ($6,600)

Given how well the Colorado offense is playing right now, you almost need to start targeting Makar every time he’s under $7K in salary. The defenseman is still heading the point for the Avalanche’s first power-play unit and has been an absolute fantasy stud over the last week or so, posting seven points in his past four games, four of which have come on the power play.

Ottawa has now taken the 14th most penalties in the league and comes in with the sixth-worst penalty kill as well. They could be in for a world of hurt tonight with the Avalanche offense having scored 24 goals over their past four games. Targeting Makar here gives you access to some of the best upside on defense and a big part of the Colorado power play.

