 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Pat Mayo provides his 2021 Fantasy Football Week 12 waiver wire pick up rankings.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Davis Mattek go position-by-position, providing their Week 12 Thanksgiving DraftKings Picks.

Week 12 Injury Report, Rankings & Team Notes

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Game-By-Game Picks

Thanksgiving — Game Picks | Injury Report | DRAFTKINGS PICKS

GET LINK TO WEEK 12 RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS CONTEST

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire: Notes

  • All players must be less than 60% owned in fantasy leagues
  • 12 PPR Scoring
  • Bye Weeks: ARI, KC

2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Week 11 RB Snap Shares | RB INJURY CHEATSHEET

  1. Ty Johnson
  2. Jeff Wilson Jr.
  3. D’Onta Foreman
  4. Rhamondre Stevenson
  5. J.D. McKissic
  6. Devonta Freeman
  7. Alexander Mattison
  8. Sony Michel
  9. Khalil Herbert
  10. Devontae Booker
  11. Samaje Perine
  12. DeeJay Dallas
  13. Brandon Bolden
  14. Latavius Murray
  15. Alex Collins
  16. Eno Benjamin
  17. Adrian Peterson
  18. Boston Scott
  19. Carlos Hyde
  20. Jaret Patterson

2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

WR INJURY CHEATSHEET

  1. Rashod Bateman
  2. Elijah Moore
  3. Cedrick Wilson
  4. Van Jefferson
  5. Darnell Mooney “Toons”
  6. Tim Patrick
  7. Tre’Quon Smith
  8. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  9. A.J. Green
  10. Bryan Edwards
  11. Jamison Crowder
  12. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  13. Marquez Callaway
  14. Kalif Raymond
  15. K.J. Osborn
  16. Rondale Moore
  17. Nico Collins

2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

  1. Dan Arnold
  2. Pat Freiermuth
  3. Hunter Henry
  4. Jared Cook
  5. Cole Kmet
  6. Logan Thomas
  7. Evan Engram
  8. Tyler Conklin
  9. C.J. Uzomah

2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

  1. Tyrod Taylor vs. NYJ
  2. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. MIN
  3. Carson Wentz vs. TB
  4. Cam Newton at MIA
  5. Taylor Heinicke vs. SEA
  6. Teddy Bridgewater vs. LAC
  7. Mac Jones vs. TEN

2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

  1. Texans vs. NYJ
  2. Bears at DET
  3. Jaguars vs. ATL
  4. Raiders at DAL
  5. Eagles at NYG
  6. Jets at HOU

2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire: RB Snap Share Leaders

  1. David Montgomery 95%
  2. Christian McCaffrey 90%
  3. Jonathan Taylor 82%

Get Full RB Snap Shares Here

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation