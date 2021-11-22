2021 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Pat Mayo and Davis Mattek go position-by-position, providing their Week 12 Thanksgiving DraftKings Picks.
Week 12 Injury Report, Rankings & Team Notes
Game-By-Game Picks
Thanksgiving — Game Picks | Injury Report | DRAFTKINGS PICKS
2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire: Notes
- All players must be less than 60% owned in fantasy leagues
- 1⁄2 PPR Scoring
- Bye Weeks: ARI, KC
2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB
Week 11 RB Snap Shares | RB INJURY CHEATSHEET
- Ty Johnson
- Jeff Wilson Jr.
- D’Onta Foreman
- Rhamondre Stevenson
- J.D. McKissic
- Devonta Freeman
- Alexander Mattison
- Sony Michel
- Khalil Herbert
- Devontae Booker
- Samaje Perine
- DeeJay Dallas
- Brandon Bolden
- Latavius Murray
- Alex Collins
- Eno Benjamin
- Adrian Peterson
- Boston Scott
- Carlos Hyde
- Jaret Patterson
2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR
WR INJURY CHEATSHEET
- Rashod Bateman
- Elijah Moore
- Cedrick Wilson
- Van Jefferson
- Darnell Mooney “Toons”
- Tim Patrick
- Tre’Quon Smith
- Donovan Peoples-Jones
- A.J. Green
- Bryan Edwards
- Jamison Crowder
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Marquez Callaway
- Kalif Raymond
- K.J. Osborn
- Rondale Moore
- Nico Collins
2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE
- Dan Arnold
- Pat Freiermuth
- Hunter Henry
- Jared Cook
- Cole Kmet
- Logan Thomas
- Evan Engram
- Tyler Conklin
- C.J. Uzomah
2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams
- Tyrod Taylor vs. NYJ
- Jimmy Garoppolo vs. MIN
- Carson Wentz vs. TB
- Cam Newton at MIA
- Taylor Heinicke vs. SEA
- Teddy Bridgewater vs. LAC
- Mac Jones vs. TEN
2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams
- Texans vs. NYJ
- Bears at DET
- Jaguars vs. ATL
- Raiders at DAL
- Eagles at NYG
- Jets at HOU
2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire: RB Snap Share Leaders
- David Montgomery 95%
- Christian McCaffrey 90%
- Jonathan Taylor 82%
Get Full RB Snap Shares Here
