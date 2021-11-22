2021 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Pat Mayo and Davis Mattek go position-by-position, providing their Week 12 Thanksgiving DraftKings Picks.

2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 60% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: ARI, KC

2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Ty Johnson Jeff Wilson Jr. D’Onta Foreman Rhamondre Stevenson J.D. McKissic Devonta Freeman Alexander Mattison Sony Michel Khalil Herbert Devontae Booker Samaje Perine DeeJay Dallas Brandon Bolden Latavius Murray Alex Collins Eno Benjamin Adrian Peterson Boston Scott Carlos Hyde Jaret Patterson

2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Rashod Bateman Elijah Moore Cedrick Wilson Van Jefferson Darnell Mooney “Toons” Tim Patrick Tre’Quon Smith Donovan Peoples-Jones A.J. Green Bryan Edwards Jamison Crowder Amon-Ra St. Brown Marquez Callaway Kalif Raymond K.J. Osborn Rondale Moore Nico Collins

2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Dan Arnold Pat Freiermuth Hunter Henry Jared Cook Cole Kmet Logan Thomas Evan Engram Tyler Conklin C.J. Uzomah

2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Tyrod Taylor vs. NYJ Jimmy Garoppolo vs. MIN Carson Wentz vs. TB Cam Newton at MIA Taylor Heinicke vs. SEA Teddy Bridgewater vs. LAC Mac Jones vs. TEN

2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

Texans vs. NYJ Bears at DET Jaguars vs. ATL Raiders at DAL Eagles at NYG Jets at HOU

2021 Week 12 Waiver Wire: RB Snap Share Leaders

David Montgomery 95% Christian McCaffrey 90% Jonathan Taylor 82%

