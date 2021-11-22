Fantasy Football Recap: DraftKings NFL DFS Millionaire Results for Week 11 and Preview for Week 12

Each week, we’ll be recapping the decisions of the masses and discerning the takeaways that can be applied to future contests, focusing on topics like game theory and lineup-building strategies, with the hope of giving everyone the tools to become better DraftKings NFL DFS players. In addition to the recap, this article will also function as a “first look” at the next NFL main slate, giving some initial thoughts on the teams and prices.

Total Chaos in Week 11

NFL DFS in Week 11 featured handful of the most surprising outcomes of the 2021 NFL season, including a dominant performance by the Colts in Buffalo and an upset-of-the-year contender with the Texans beating the Titans in Tennessee. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor seemingly outscored every other running back combined, with a historic five-touchdown game against the Bills’ prolific defense. Taylor was actually one of the least-drafted starting running backs across DFS contests this week, and he scored an obscene 56.4 DKFP in a week where the most popular picks failed across the board. As a result, there were some strange combinations of players that appeared in high-end lineups, and you can see more on the winning lineups below.

First, though, it’s worth highlighting just how bad the chalk performed in Week 11. AJ Dillon, Jeff Wilson Jr., and Michael Gallup were the three highest-rostered players in both millionaire contests, and the three of them combined to score 31.9 fantasy points. Gallup was part of a popular Chiefs-Cowboys game, which produced duds across the board, as Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott barely eclipsed 15 combined points in a game that wound up falling dramatically below its 56-point total. All of this added up to produce a week in which high scores weren’t necessarily needed, but those who landed on the high-performing plays were able to distance themselves from the field to a highly unusual extent.

Millionaire Contest Winners

First Look at Week 12 (Thursday Slate)

Thursday’s Thanksgiving slate has just three games, but two of the six quarterbacks are names that are likely very familiar to even the most casual football fans. Josh Allen ($7,800) and Dak Prescott ($6,900) are the clear top options, and Prescott could be especially appealing given the injuries to the Cowboys wide receivers. Amari Cooper has already been ruled out, and CeeDee Lamb ($6,900) left Sunday’s game vs. the Chiefs due to a head injury. If Lamb doesn’t play, stacking Prescott and the Cowboys will be a lot more cost-effective than usual.

At running back, there are three players priced over $7K, though the outlook for those decisions is still murky as Alvin Kamara ($7,800) has been out of the lineup the last two games. Mark Ingram ($6,200) is clearly priced in anticipation of Kamara’s absence, so there doesn’t appear to be any notable value in terms of pricing at the position.

Wide receiver is where the slate could get tricky, especially if Lamb doesn’t play. Cedrick Wilson ($3,500) would likely emerge as a top target, and even Michael Gallup ($5,900) would probably become one of the most popular plays on the slate, despite the significantly increase price tag. Stefon Diggs ($7,900) would also be the clear top option if Lamb is removed from the slate, and he’d be $2,000 more expensive than the next highest-priced receiver at that point.

Darren Waller ($6,400) finally eclipsed 20 DKFP for the first time since Week 1, and he seems like an obvious target for the Thanksgiving Day games. Cole Kmet ($3,700) looks like the standout cheap play, although he’s coming off of a slate in which he scored just 2.2 DKFP as one of the most popular players at the position.

