NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 22

Massive Monday NBA card, and a lot of really sizable favorites make it a tough betting slate. Let’s sift through the board and identify a some considerations, although not all that much jumps out to me.

Betting Considerations

Just highlighting some trends here, most of which are how bad OKC has been early in games. The Hawks are a solid 6-2 1Q ATS at home this season, leading by an average of 4.5 points, which puts us exactly on this number. But then we look at what the Thunder have accomplished early in games — 5-10-1 1Q ATS, trailing by an average of 5.75 points. That includes nearly identical numbers at 2-5-1 1Q ATS on the road.

As for the first half scoring, OKC has been flying under. The Thunder at 2-13-1 to the first half O/U, including 1-7 1H O/U on the road. They’ve cashed 10 straight, with an average of just under 100 points. The Hawks don’t do anything to scare me off this trend, sitting at 8-9 to the 1H total. They average 105.75 in the first half of home games, so slightly below the number we’re seeing.

We saw this matchup on Saturday, and the box score shows you a Bucks win by nine points. But that doesn’t tell the story of this game. Milwaukee led at home by 12 at halftime and 25 after the third quarter, prior to a meaningless 37-21 fourth quarter win by the Magic. It’s been a down year for the Bucks, but they’ve still put up solid first half numbers — 11-6 1H ATS, including an 8-2 run. Orlando is a middle of the pack team when it comes to 1H trends, but let’s remember no Cole Anthony in this one, as was the case Saturday. If Milwaukee is in a battle at half, I’d just look to place a third quarter bet on them. I see a pretty similar game here.

Kind of a fishy line here with the Bulls being such short home favorites. The Pacers are a mere 2-9 on the road this season, while the Bulls have still been playing solid basketball without Nikola Vucevic. Chicago ended its west coast trip with a win, and then won and covered in its first game home, which is usually the tough one. Unless I can find a reason not to play this short number, I’ll wind up jumping in with the much better team in a near pick’em at home.

Philly has been a terrific first quarter team this season — 12-5 1Q ATS with an average lead of 2.5 points. The success has carried onto the road, where the Sixers are still winning the 1Q battle, and have gone 6-3 1Q ATS. The Kings are just below average at 8-9 1Q ATS, but the recent coaching change could be a factor here. Look for Sacramento to come out less focused in this one.

