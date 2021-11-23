NFL Best Bets: Week 12 Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFL is seemingly getting less and less predictable by the week, and we’re seeing it in the results. With really tough betting cards, along with the arrival of basketball season. I’ll be treading lightly on the NFL cards until further notice. I do like two sides in Week 12, both on Sunday. Nothing on the Thanksgiving card is really talking to me, but with both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb expected out, there could be some Dallas pass-catcher props to look into. Per usual, anything I lock in will be posted to Twitter.

This has touched -6 and back to -5.5, I do like buying it to -5.5 if possible at anything up to -120. In the end I don’t think the price is going to matter. I was very interested in that early -3 lookahead, but wasn’t able to get it. This is rare for me, but I’ll leave the value on the table here.

The Pats are steamrolling the competition over their five-game winning streak, and will now have a long week to prepare for this home game. I really wish the Titans weren’t coming off a loss so that we could get the better price here, but we’ll take what we can get. Tennessee had been on a roll of its own, but the injuries finally caught up.

No Derrick Henry is going to allow the Patriots to shift their focus defensively to so many other things, and I expect them to be dominant. This defense is balling out right now — I hope you listened last week when I posted Matt Judon at +4000 to win DPOY, with those odds more than slashed in half. No Julio Jones in this one, and it sounds like A.J. Brown’s status isn’t looking great — but even if he plays he’ll be limited and get a ton of attention. I just don’t see how Tennessee scores in this game.

The way the Titans could stay in the game would be mistakes, but Mac Jones and the Pats haven’t been making any. The difference in the coaching is night and day from the start of the season, with the Pats allowing Jones to make bigger plays. I see something like a 24-9 final here.

The Packers lost their first game with Aaron Rodgers on the field since that neutral location Week 1 stomping, and I like them to bounce-back at Lambeau Field. The Rams are a good team, and have a bye to work on things coming off a two-game losing streak.

That doesn’t change the fact that Matthew Stafford has not been playing well. He’s been mistake prone, and losing Robert Woods won’t help. Prior to allowing a big day to Kirk Cousins in a divisional road game, this Green Bay defense had shutdown Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson in consecutive weeks. I expect a poor showing from Stafford.

On the other side of the ball, Rodgers was still able to put up 31 points on the road last week. Now at home against a Rams defense with major issues defensing the pass, I think the Pack should have things their way.

