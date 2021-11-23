 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 12 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 12 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2021 NFL Thanksgiving picks against the spread while providing their Thanksgiving NFL game previews.

Week 12 Injury Report, Rankings & Team Notes

Game-By-Game Picks

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 12 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

RB

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR MIA $9,000
2 Jonathan Taylor IND TB $9,100
3 Najee Harris PIT CIN $8,200
4 Dalvin Cook MIN SF $8,100
5 Joe Mixon CIN PIT $7,500
6 Austin Ekeler LAC DEN $8,400
7 AJ Dillon GB LAR $5,900
8 Nick Chubb CLE BAL SNF
9 D'Andre Swift DET CHI THU
10 David Montgomery CHI DET THU
11 Leonard Fournette TB IND $6,800
12 Mark Ingram HOU NYJ THU
13 Saquon Barkley NYG PHI $6,300
14 James Robinson JAX ATL $6,200
15 Darrell Henderson LAR GB $5,800
16 Josh Jacobs LV DAL THU
17 Ezekiel Elliott DAL LV THU
18 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL JAX $6,500
19 Melvin Gordon DEN LAC $5,300
20 Myles Gaskin MIA CAR $5,600
21 Damien Harris NE TEN $6,100
22 Antonio Gibson WAS SEA MNF
23 Miles Sanders PHI NYG $5,100
24 Elijah Mitchell SF MIN $5,400
25 Tony Pollard DAL LV THU
26 Ty Johnson NYJ HOU $4,300
27 Devonta Freeman BAL CLE SNF
28 Javonte Williams DEN LAC $5,200
29 JD McKissic WAS SEA MNF
30 Kenyan Drake LV DAL THU
31 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF MIN $5,300
32 Latavius Murray BAL CLE SNF
33 Nyheim Hines IND TB $4,000
34 Devin Singletary BUF NO THU
35 Rhamondre Stevenson NE TEN $5,200
36 Alex Collins SEA WAS MNF
37 Zack Moss BUF NO THU
38 Jeremy McNichols TEN NE $5,100
39 Tevin Coleman NYJ HOU $4,000
40 D'Onta Foreman TEN NE $4,800
41 DeeJay Dallas SEA WAS MNF
42 Ronald Jones TB IND $4,800
43 Brandon Bolden NE TEN $4,000
44 Mike Davis ATL JAX $4,900
45 D'Ernest Johnson CLE BAL SNF
46 Jamaal Williams DET CHI THU
47 David Johnson HOU NYJ $4,500
48 Sony Michel LAR GB $4,400
49 Adrian Peterson TEN NE $4,500
50 Larry Rountree III LAC DEN $4,000
51 Duke Johnson MIA CAR $4,000
52 Samaje Perine CIN PIT $4,000
53 Boston Scott PHI NYG $4,000
54 Alexander Mattison MIN SF $4,700
55 Travis Homer SEA WAS MNF
56 Carlos Hyde JAX ATL $4,300
57 Gio Bernard TB IND $4,900
58 Patrick Taylor GB LAR $4,000
59 Phillip Lindsay HOU NYJ $4,000
60 Kenneth Gainwell PHI NYG $4,200
61 Royce Freeman HOU NYJ $4,000
62 Chuba Hubbard CAR MIA $5,000
63 Khalil Herbert CHI DET THU
64 Devontae Booker NYG PHI $5,400
65 Godwin Igwebuike DET CHI THU
66 Rex Burkhead HOU NYJ $4,200
67 Ameer Abdullah CAR MIA $4,000
68 Jaret Patterson WAS SEA MNF
69 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL JAX $4,200
70 Chris Evans CIN PIT $4,000

