NFL Week 12 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2021 NFL Thanksgiving picks against the spread while providing their Thanksgiving NFL game previews.

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 12 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

RB Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR MIA $9,000 2 Jonathan Taylor IND TB $9,100 3 Najee Harris PIT CIN $8,200 4 Dalvin Cook MIN SF $8,100 5 Joe Mixon CIN PIT $7,500 6 Austin Ekeler LAC DEN $8,400 7 AJ Dillon GB LAR $5,900 8 Nick Chubb CLE BAL SNF 9 D'Andre Swift DET CHI THU 10 David Montgomery CHI DET THU 11 Leonard Fournette TB IND $6,800 12 Mark Ingram HOU NYJ THU 13 Saquon Barkley NYG PHI $6,300 14 James Robinson JAX ATL $6,200 15 Darrell Henderson LAR GB $5,800 16 Josh Jacobs LV DAL THU 17 Ezekiel Elliott DAL LV THU 18 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL JAX $6,500 19 Melvin Gordon DEN LAC $5,300 20 Myles Gaskin MIA CAR $5,600 21 Damien Harris NE TEN $6,100 22 Antonio Gibson WAS SEA MNF 23 Miles Sanders PHI NYG $5,100 24 Elijah Mitchell SF MIN $5,400 25 Tony Pollard DAL LV THU 26 Ty Johnson NYJ HOU $4,300 27 Devonta Freeman BAL CLE SNF 28 Javonte Williams DEN LAC $5,200 29 JD McKissic WAS SEA MNF 30 Kenyan Drake LV DAL THU 31 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF MIN $5,300 32 Latavius Murray BAL CLE SNF 33 Nyheim Hines IND TB $4,000 34 Devin Singletary BUF NO THU 35 Rhamondre Stevenson NE TEN $5,200 36 Alex Collins SEA WAS MNF 37 Zack Moss BUF NO THU 38 Jeremy McNichols TEN NE $5,100 39 Tevin Coleman NYJ HOU $4,000 40 D'Onta Foreman TEN NE $4,800 41 DeeJay Dallas SEA WAS MNF 42 Ronald Jones TB IND $4,800 43 Brandon Bolden NE TEN $4,000 44 Mike Davis ATL JAX $4,900 45 D'Ernest Johnson CLE BAL SNF 46 Jamaal Williams DET CHI THU 47 David Johnson HOU NYJ $4,500 48 Sony Michel LAR GB $4,400 49 Adrian Peterson TEN NE $4,500 50 Larry Rountree III LAC DEN $4,000 51 Duke Johnson MIA CAR $4,000 52 Samaje Perine CIN PIT $4,000 53 Boston Scott PHI NYG $4,000 54 Alexander Mattison MIN SF $4,700 55 Travis Homer SEA WAS MNF 56 Carlos Hyde JAX ATL $4,300 57 Gio Bernard TB IND $4,900 58 Patrick Taylor GB LAR $4,000 59 Phillip Lindsay HOU NYJ $4,000 60 Kenneth Gainwell PHI NYG $4,200 61 Royce Freeman HOU NYJ $4,000 62 Chuba Hubbard CAR MIA $5,000 63 Khalil Herbert CHI DET THU 64 Devontae Booker NYG PHI $5,400 65 Godwin Igwebuike DET CHI THU 66 Rex Burkhead HOU NYJ $4,200 67 Ameer Abdullah CAR MIA $4,000 68 Jaret Patterson WAS SEA MNF 69 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL JAX $4,200 70 Chris Evans CIN PIT $4,000

