 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 12 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 12 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2021 NFL Thanksgiving picks against the spread while providing their Thanksgiving NFL game previews.

Week 12 Injury Report, Rankings & Team Notes

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Game-By-Game Picks

Thanksgiving — Game Picks | Injury Report | DRAFTKINGS PICKS

GET LINK TO WEEK 12 RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS CONTEST

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 12 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

WR

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 Cooper Kupp LAR GB $9,600
2 Davante Adams GB LAR $8,600
3 Justin Jefferson MIN SF $8,300
4 Deebo Samuel SF MIN $7,900
5 Mike Evans TB IND $7,200
6 Stefon Diggs BUF NO THU
7 Terry McLaurin WAS SEA MNF
8 CeeDee Lamb DAL LV THU
9 Diontae Johnson PIT CIN $6,600
10 Keenan Allen LAC DEN $7,400
11 A.J. Brown TEN NE $7,100
12 Adam Thielen MIN SF $6,700
13 Chris Godwin TB IND $7,000
14 Michael Pittman IND TB $5,600
15 Marquise Brown BAL CLE SNF
16 D.K. Metcalf SEA WAS MNF
17 Brandin Cooks HOU NYJ $5,800
18 Mike Williams LAC DEN $5,700
19 Ja'Marr Chase CIN PIT $7,300
20 D.J. Moore CAR MIA $6,200
21 Jaylen Waddle MIA CAR $5,900
22 DeVonta Smith PHI NYG $6,400
23 Tyler Lockett SEA WAS MNF
24 Tee Higgins CIN PIT $5,400
25 Darnell Mooney CHI DET THU
26 Hunter Renfrow LV DAL THU
27 Brandon Aiyuk SF MIN $5,300
28 Elijah Moore NYJ HOU $5,600
29 Jerry Jeudy DEN LAC $5,500
30 Van Jefferson LAR GB $4,900
31 Sterling Shepard NYG PHI $5,000
32 Rashod Bateman BAL CLE SNF
33 Chase Claypool PIT CIN $6,000
34 Michael Gallup DAL LV THU
35 Marvin Jones Jr. JAX ATL $5,300
36 Emmanuel Sanders BUF NO THU
37 Jarvis Landry CLE BAL SNF
38 Cole Beasley BUF NO THU
39 Kadarius Toney NYG PHI $5,200
40 Tim Patrick DEN LAC $4,800
41 Tre'Quan Smith NO BUF THU
42 Jamison Crowder NYJ HOU $4,700
43 Tyler Boyd CIN PIT $5,100
44 Marquez Callaway NO BUF THU
45 Nelson Agholor NE TEN $4,300
46 Marquise Goodwin CHI DET THU
47 Courtland Sutton DEN LAC $5,400
48 Kalif Raymond DET CHI THU
49 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB LAR $4,100
50 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN NE $3,200
51 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE BAL SNF
52 Kenny Golladay NYG PHI $5,100
53 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN NE $4,000
54 Jakobi Meyers NE TEN $5,000
55 Kendrick Bourne NE TEN $4,900
56 T.Y. Hilton IND TB $4,000
57 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX ATL $4,400
58 K.J. Osborn MIN SF $3,400
59 Corey Davis NYJ HOU $4,800
60 DeAndre Carter WAS SEA MNF
61 Cedrick Wilson DAL LV THU
62 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR GB $5,000
63 Bryan Edwards LV DAL THU
64 Darius Slayton NYG PHI $4,900
65 Mack Hollins MIA CAR $3,300
66 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET CHI THU
67 Quez Watkins PHI NYG $3,500
68 Deonte Harris NO BUF THU
69 Robby Anderson CAR MIA $4,700
70 Russell Gage ATL JAX $5,100
71 DeSean Jackson LAR GB N/A
72 Gabriel Davis BUF NO THU
73 Josh Reynolds TEN NE N/A
74 Chester Rogers TEN NE $3,500
75 Zay Jones LV DAL THU
76 Noah Brown DAL LV THU
77 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ HOU $3,100
78 Zach Pascal IND TB $3,500
79 Sammy Watkins BAL CLE SNF
80 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL JAX $4,400
81 Nico Collins HOU NYJ $3,200
82 Adam Humphries WAS SEA MNF
83 Randall Cobb GB LAR $3,700
84 Dyami Brown WAS SEA MNF
85 John Brown JAX ATL $3,000
86 James Washington PIT CIN $3,900
87 Preston Williams MIA CAR $3,000
88 Tajae Sharpe ATL JAX $3,900
89 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR MIA $3,100
90 Jalen Guyton LAC DEN $3,000

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation