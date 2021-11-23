NFL Week 12 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2021 NFL Thanksgiving picks against the spread while providing their Thanksgiving NFL game previews.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Thanksgiving — Game Picks | Injury Report | DRAFTKINGS PICKS

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 12 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

TE Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary 1 George Kittle SF MIN $6,400 2 Darren Waller LV DAL THU 3 Mark Andrews BAL CLE SNF 4 Dallas Goedert PHI NYG $4,800 5 Mike Gesicki MIA CAR $5,300 6 Dalton Schultz DAL LV THU 7 Kyle Pitts ATL JAX $6,100 8 Rob Gronkowski TB IND $4,400 9 Dawson Knox BUF NO THU 10 TJ Hockenson DET CHI THU 11 Pat Freiermuth PIT CIN $4,300 12 Hunter Henry NE TEN $4,500 13 Dan Arnold JAX ATL $4,000 14 Tyler Higbee LAR GB $4,200 15 Noah Fant DEN LAC $4,600 16 Cole Kmet CHI DET THU 17 CJ Uzomah CIN PIT $3,400 18 Tyler Conklin MIN SF $3,700 19 John Bates WAS SEA MNF 20 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN LAC $3,300 21 Evan Engram NYG PHI $3,800 22 Gerald Everett SEA WAS MNF 23 Jared Cook LAC DEN $3,000 24 Donald Parham Jr. LAC DEN $2,700

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 12 DST Rankings

Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

DST Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary 1 Patriots NE DST TEN $3,900 2 Eagles PHI DST NYG $3,200 3 Football Team WAS DST SEA MNF 4 Browns CLE DST BAL SNF 5 Texans HOU DST NYJ $2,300 6 Jaguars JAX DST ATL $2,200 7 Cowboys DAL DST LV THU 8 Panthers CAR DST MIA $3,100 9 Bears CHI DST DET THU 10 Rams LAR DST GB $3,300 11 Steelers PIT DST CIN $2,700 12 Bills BUF DST NO THU 13 Raiders LV DST DAL THU 14 Bengals CIN DST PIT $2,700 15 Jets NYJ DST HOU $2,500 16 Ravens BAL DST CLE SNF 17 Saints NO DST BUF THU 18 49ers SF DST MIN $3,100 19 Lions DET DST CHI THU

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.