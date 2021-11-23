 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 12 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2021 Week 12 TE rankings, starts, sits and Week 12 DST streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2021 NFL Thanksgiving picks against the spread while providing their Thanksgiving NFL game previews.

Week 12 Injury Report, Rankings & Team Notes

Game-By-Game Picks

Thanksgiving — Game Picks | Injury Report | DRAFTKINGS PICKS

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 12 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

TE

Ranking Player Name Team Opp Salary
1 George Kittle SF MIN $6,400
2 Darren Waller LV DAL THU
3 Mark Andrews BAL CLE SNF
4 Dallas Goedert PHI NYG $4,800
5 Mike Gesicki MIA CAR $5,300
6 Dalton Schultz DAL LV THU
7 Kyle Pitts ATL JAX $6,100
8 Rob Gronkowski TB IND $4,400
9 Dawson Knox BUF NO THU
10 TJ Hockenson DET CHI THU
11 Pat Freiermuth PIT CIN $4,300
12 Hunter Henry NE TEN $4,500
13 Dan Arnold JAX ATL $4,000
14 Tyler Higbee LAR GB $4,200
15 Noah Fant DEN LAC $4,600
16 Cole Kmet CHI DET THU
17 CJ Uzomah CIN PIT $3,400
18 Tyler Conklin MIN SF $3,700
19 John Bates WAS SEA MNF
20 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN LAC $3,300
21 Evan Engram NYG PHI $3,800
22 Gerald Everett SEA WAS MNF
23 Jared Cook LAC DEN $3,000
24 Donald Parham Jr. LAC DEN $2,700

Fantasy Football 2021 Week 12 DST Rankings

DST

Ranking Player Name Team Position Opp Salary
1 Patriots NE DST TEN $3,900
2 Eagles PHI DST NYG $3,200
3 Football Team WAS DST SEA MNF
4 Browns CLE DST BAL SNF
5 Texans HOU DST NYJ $2,300
6 Jaguars JAX DST ATL $2,200
7 Cowboys DAL DST LV THU
8 Panthers CAR DST MIA $3,100
9 Bears CHI DST DET THU
10 Rams LAR DST GB $3,300
11 Steelers PIT DST CIN $2,700
12 Bills BUF DST NO THU
13 Raiders LV DST DAL THU
14 Bengals CIN DST PIT $2,700
15 Jets NYJ DST HOU $2,500
16 Ravens BAL DST CLE SNF
17 Saints NO DST BUF THU
18 49ers SF DST MIN $3,100
19 Lions DET DST CHI THU

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

