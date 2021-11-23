Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Clippers vs. Mavericks Showdown on November 23

Tuesday only brings four games in the NBA, but there are still some exciting matchups. One of them features two playoff hopefuls in the Western Conference when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks. This game is also the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider for your lineups.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Pick

Paul George ($18,000 Captain’s Pick): George has been asked to carry the Clippers’ scoring attack with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out, which has left him to average 26.4 points per game and record a 35.0 percent usage rate that would be the highest mark of his career. He’s also averaging 35 minutes, which has helped him produce averages of 7.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals. His floor is extremely high, making him an ideal option for the Captain’s spot.

Kristaps Porzingis ($15,000 Captain’s Pick): The Mavericks were hoping to get Luka Doncic (ankle) back for this game and he’s officially listed as questionable. However, he may have aggravated his injury in practice Monday, which might prevent him from taking the floor. If he does play, he might not be able to handle his normal allotment of minutes. Either way, this could be a great spot to roll with Porzingis, who has scored at least 40.5 DKFP in six straight games.

UTIL Plays

Jalen Brunson ($8,800): If Doncic doesn’t play, an argument could be made for considering Brunson in the Captain’s spot. He’s scored at least 41.0 DKFP in each of the last three games with Doncic sidelined. Even if Doncic plays, though, he’s an appealing option for a utility spot given his average of 31.6 DKFP per game for the season.

Luke Kennard ($5,200): The Clippers could roll with a lot of small lineups in this game because of the absences of Nicolas Batum (COVID-19) and Marcus Morris (knee). Kennard has already played more this season with an average of 27 minutes per game, but he’s logged at least 30 minutes in three of the last four games. After scoring 22.8 DKFP across 34 minutes when these two teams met Sunday, he should at least be on your radar.

Terance Mann ($4,800): The good news for Mann is that he’s averaging 29 minutes per game this season, which is an increase of 10 minutes per game compared to last season. The bad news is that his 14.2 percent usage rate has limited him to an average of 9.6 points per game. Still, with the Clippers looking at a limited depth chart for this game, he could log enough minutes to provide value at his cheap salary.

Fades

Eric Bledsoe ($6,800): Bledsoe has scored fewer than 10 points in three straight games, including scoring just two points across 26 minutes when these two teams played each other over the weekend. He only attempted four shots in the contest, lowering his usage rate to 19.4 percent for the season. While he’s had his moments, he’s too inconsistent for a player with this high of a salary.

The Outcome

A lot about this game could hinge on the status of Doncic. Operating under the assumption that he either sits, or can’t handle his normal workload, the Clippers are in a favorable spot to come away with a win. They are 7-1 across their last eight home games, including when they beat the Mavericks there by a score of 97-91.

Final Score: Clippers 103, Mavericks 96

