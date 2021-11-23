Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for November 23

It’s a small three-game slate in the NHL on Tuesday, and roster assembly begins with whether you’re rolling out Connor McDavid ($9,600) and/or Leon Draisaitl ($9,200) or not. There are enough values in the player pool to lock in both superstars and still round out a competitive lineup, so expect McDavid and Draisaitl to be popular again Tuesday on DraftKings.

Calgary is a huge favorite over Chicago on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Lightning are also receiving notable home chalk over the Flyers. The noted Edmonton-Dallas tilt has the highest over/under total while also projecting to be the closest of the three matchups.

Top Line Stacks

Flames vs. Blackhawks

Johnny Gaudreau ($5,400) - Elias Lindholm ($6,200) - Matthew Tkachuk ($6,100)

Calgary’s No. 1 line has long-standing chemistry and doesn’t break the bank. They’ve clicked for a rock-solid 6.93 goals per 60 minutes over the past three years, including a 4.1 mark with a 58.8 Corsi For percentage at even strength this season. The Blackhawks have also surrendered the eighth most goals per game this season, so the matchup isn’t daunting.

Flyers at Lightning

Joel Farabee ($2,900) - Sean Couturier ($5,400) - James van Riemsdyk ($2,900)

There’s a lot of value here, and the Lightning just received another blow with No. 1 center Brayden Point labeled week-to-week with an upper-body injury. This is a new-look line for the Flyers, so while there’s limited offensive success as a trio, Couturier, Farabee and van Riemsdyk have totaled just two goals and an assist through the past five games despite registering 30 shots, 55 attempts and generating 18 individual high-danger scoring chances.

Superstar to Build Around

Patrick Kane, CHI at CGY ($8,000) - A potential standalone and contrarian target, Kane is unlikely to be popular with Calgary allowing the fewest goals per game and ranking sixth in penalty-kill percentage in the league. Still, Kane’s scored just a single goal through his past seven games despite recording 26 shots, 45 attempts and six individual high-danger scoring chances. It’s not out of the question to expect Calgary to show some negative regression defensively moving forward, either.

Value on Offense

Sean Monahan, CGY vs. CHI ($3,100) - Another Flame to consider in the noted soft matchup, Monahan is an affordable addition to a Calgary stack and skates with the No. 1 power-play unit. Additionally, the nine-year veteran is also sporting a career-low 8.3 shooting percentage.

Alex Barre-Boulet, TB vs. PHI ($2,800) - Projected to skate alongside Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat atop the Lightning depth chart and with the No. 2 power-play unit Tuesday, Barre-Boulet is positioned to succeed. He scored in Sunday’s game and has flashed offensive upside when skating in a scoring role in the past. For what it’s worth, the 24-year-old forward has also recorded 136 points — 69 goals — through 144 career AHL games.

Stud Goalies

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. CHI ($8,100) - As noted, the Flames have allowed the fewest goals per game in the league, and Markstrom boasts an elite .942 save percentage and 1.71 GAA with five shutouts this season. Expect the 31-year-old veteran to be a popular pick from the shallow goalie pool.

Carter Hart, PHI at TB ($7,500) - With the Lightning missing several key offensive contributors, Hart could be a sneaky start Tuesday. He’s posted an impressive .932 save percentage this season and will probably fly under the radar with Philadelphia a notable underdog.

Value on Defense

Evan Bouchard, EDM at DAL ($5,100) - The high-volume shooter offers a nice fantasy floor and a high ceiling. Bouchard has racked up an impressive 10 points, 43 shots and 26 blocks through just 10 games, and his role is expected to expand with Darnell Nurse out of the lineup. This is also a potential contrarian stack addition to Connor McDavid ($9,600) and/or Leon Draisaitl ($9,200) as well over half of Bouchard’s ice time this season has been spent with one or both of Edmonton’s top two centers.

Oliver Kylington, CGY vs. CHI ($3,800) - After finding the scoresheet in 11 of 12 games, Kylington has missed it entirely the past two outings, so banking on a rebound showing is in play Tuesday. After all, he ranks fifth among regular blueliners in points per 60 minutes this season and is an affordable addition to a Calgary stack.

Power-Play Defenseman

Victor Hedman, TB vs. PHI ($8,000) - The veteran has racked up three tallies, five helpers, 24 shots and eight blocks while also hitting double-digit fantasy points in six of his past seven outings. There could be contrarian appeal here with such a steep salary, too.

Tyson Barrie, EDM at DAL ($5,500) - The Oilers have scored a league-high 21 goals with the man advantage, and Barrie has just four points while quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit. Additionally, his 1.69 points per 60 minutes this season are still trailing his 2.4 mark from last season. It’s also worth noting that Dallas ranks 27th in penalty-kill percentage with a 76.4 mark.

