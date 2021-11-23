NBA Best Bets and Betting Trends: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 23

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Tuesday card in the NBA is a pretty short one that also lacks much intrigue. That doesn’t mean there aren’t edges to be had, but we might need some news to shake out along the way. With just four games, I think I’ll just run through some trends in each game and give a little betting overview in each one. I’m yet to bet NBA on Tuesday, but if I fire on any of these trends I’ll put it out there.

Things got ugly in Detroit the last time out for the Pistons, and they let a game completely get away from them. Now a very good Miami team comes to down, but does have some questionable players, including Bam Adebayo. The Pistons are down a few key bodies, so it’s tough not to like Miami in the game, but we’re laying a ton of points on the road here. The Heat have already played 10 road games and are 6-4 ATS. Miami is also 5-1 ATS in its last six. Detroit is just 4-12 overall, and 1-6 SU in the last seven at home. If you’re building a parlay, Miami can be a piece on the moneyline, otherwise not much pops out in this game. With Detroit down two bigs, if Bam does sit, maybe you look to back someone like Cade Cunningham or Jerami Grant in the player prop market. These have also both been early under teams — MIA 6-11 to the 1Q O/U and DET 4-12 to the 1Q O/U. The two teams combined first quarter total is just over 50 points on average.

Because of that scuffle, LeBron James will miss his lone trip to Madison Square Garden this season. On top of that, Anthony Davis is questionable, per usual. Tough to bet anything in this game, but regardless of Davis, the Lakers have been dreadful on the road — 2-4 SU/ATS. They’ve also generally lost as a dog, going 2-5 SU. That said, we don’t need to pile on the Knicks here. New York has been poor at home — 4-5 SU and 3-6 ATS. The Knicks have also not been able to even win outright as much as they should as favorites, going just 7-6 SU. The Lakers are 6-2 to the O/U in their last eight, while the Knicks have hit the under in seven straight. There’s only one angle I can find in this game, and it’s an ugly one. If the Lakers have anything going in their favor, they are 12-5-1 1Q ATS. Meanwhile, the Knicks are 6-11 1Q ATS, including just 1-8 1Q ATS at home.

Can’t bet this one until we know the official status of Nikola Jokic, who has missed the last two with a wrist injury. Denver enters this contest losing four in a row, with the last win in a blowout at home over Portland, who was without Damian Lillard. Denver is just 2-5 SU/ATS on the road, while Portland is 8-1 SU and 6-3 ATS at home. Closest thing to a play for me tonight is Blazers -6.5, but we need to see a final injury report before betting.

Another game with a lot of moving parts — the Clippers were larger favorites but came down about two points after reports surface that they canceled practice due to health and safety protocols. Obviously, this could mean a lot of things, so I wouldn’t consider betting until we learn more. Protocols aside, Luka Doncic is also a game-time decision on the other side. So we just have to see who’s in and who’s out, but here are trends in the meantime.

Both teams have similar records SU and ATS, but home/road splits are much different. The Mavs are 3-6 SU and 4-5 ATS on the road, but are 4-1 ATS in their last five overall. Dallas has been a dog in each of its last three, but lost its last game to these Clippers and failed to cover. The Clippers are 8-3 SU and 6-5 ATS at home. The Clips have won nine of their last 12 overall. Both teams are a combined 12-19-2 to the O/U.

