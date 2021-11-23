NFL Best Bets: Football Picks, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thanksgiving Week 12

I don’t have a Thanksgiving and football joke for you, so let’s just get to the picks.

Here’s how to approach Thanksgiving’s NFL slate via DraftKings Sportsbook. Find me on Twitter @Nick_Friar for updates.

For some reason, Detroit’s Thanksgiving matchup is one of my favorite football games to watch every year. Maybe it’s whatever’s in the turkey that makes you sleepy, but it never fails – even this year, which isn’t exactly shaping up to be the prettiest game of the season. We’ve got Andy Dalton lining up opposite Detroit (at least to start) instead of Justin Fields (ribs). And things aren’t exactly going better for Detroit at that position.

Whether it’s Dalton vs. Jared Goff or a battle of the backups, this isn’t exactly a meeting of offensive juggernauts. David Montgomery and D’Andre Swift should still do their thing from an offensive standpoint, but the opener of Thursday’s three-game slate features two offenses that have combined for 32.3 points per game this season while their defenses combine to give up 51.3 points per game on average, with Detroit being slightly worse on both sides of the ball.

Even if Goff does start, obliques are tricky injuries. The Lions don’t have much else to play for this season, so I can understand pushing him out there, but that doesn’t guarantee he’ll do well or that we won’t have a Tim Boyle sighting. Either way, this one is going to be ugly, which will lead to limited offense.

Travis Kelce just had himself a nice showing vs. the Cowboys on Sunday, finishing with a rushing touchdown and 74 yards through the air on five receptions (eight targets). Not the craziest day he’s ever had, but Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs haven’t exactly been themselves this season. Regardless, Kelce’s performance is a great sign for Waller, who has finally woken up.

The Las Vegas tight end has eclipsed the 90-yard mark in two of the Raiders’ last three games, reeling in seven receptions in each of those two contests. Of course, this puts the over (-115) for his receiving yards prop (71.5) on DraftKings Sportsbook in play, but his touchdown prop is the way to go for two reasons. First, and most obvious, the difference in value. Second, Waller has all this momentum, but he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 4. He and Derek Carr are connecting with consistency again, so it’s only a matter of time before Vegas’ quarterback finds his tight end again.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.