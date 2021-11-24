Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for November 24

It’s a loaded, 13-game slate in the NHL on Wednesday with five huge favorites: Boston, Colorado, Edmonton, Washington and Pittsburgh. The Flyers and Oilers are also the only two teams playing for the second consecutive night, so expect most No. 1 goalies to start. Here’s a peek at the DraftKings fantasy landscape ahead of Wednesday’s action.

Top Line Stacks

Capitals vs. Canadiens

Alex Ovechkin ($9,300) - Evgeny Kuznetsov ($7,100) - Alexei Protas ($2,500)

With the Canadiens ranking fourth last in penalty-kill percentage and allowing a healthy 3.5 goals per game, this is a soft matchup for Washington’s new-look No. 1 line. Ovechkin and Kuznetsov have clicked for 5.06 goals per 60 minutes this season, and Protas is a promising youngster with a minimum salary. The three are also all projected to skate on the No. 1 power-play unit Wednesday, too.

Panthers vs. Flyers

Carter Verhaeghe ($3,800) - Anton Lundell ($3,300) - Sam Reinhart ($4,100)

Lundell, Reinhart and Verhaeghe have combined for 11 high-danger scoring chances at five-on-five over the past two games and scored just a single goal, so the cost-effective stack has potential to do more damage given their quickly developed chemistry. They’re unlikely to be a popular stack, and the Flyers are playing their second road game in consecutive nights. Philadelphia has also surrendered 13 goals over its past three outings.

Superstar to Build Around

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at ARI ($9,400) - Arizona has surrendered the third most goals per 60 minutes in the league, and Draisaitl has recorded a multi-point showing or better in 11 of 18 games this season. In a deep player pool, there are enough values in the player pool to load up a few big-ticket stars, and Draisaitl deserves consideration.

Value on Offense

Logan O’Connor, COL vs. ANH ($3,800) - Skating on the No. 1 line with Mikko Rantanen ($8,900) and Gabriel Landeskog ($7,400) over the past three games, O’Connor has combined with the established scorers for eight high-danger scoring chances while driving possession with a 63.6 Corsi For percentage. However, they haven’t found the back of the net yet. With O’Connor in solid form with three goals, three assists and 27 shots through the past nine games, he’s worth a flier to finally click with Rantanen and Landeskog.

Tim Stutzle, OTT at SJ ($3,400) - Another winger skating in a top-line role, Stutzle collected an assist and four shots alongside Josh Norris ($5,500) and Brady Tkachuk ($6,500) on Monday. It’s been an up-and-down start for the Sharks, and they enter with an underwhelming 5-8-1 active record and a healthy 43 goals against during the stretch.

Stud Goalies

Jack Campbell, TOR at LA ($7,900) - The Maple Leafs are receiving road chalk, and Campbell boasts an elite .944 save percentage and 1.66 GAA through 16 appearances this season. Additionally, the Kings aren’t a strong offense with an average of just 2.56 goals per game and a 24th-ranked 15.9 power-play percentage.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at NYI ($7,700) - There have been peaks and valleys in the Russian’s play this season, but his .931 save percentage and 2.33 GAA are rock-solid marks, and he lands in a soft matchup Wednesday. The Islanders are missing a number of key players and have scored just six goals during their current six-game losing streak.

Value on Defense

Nate Schmidt, WPG at CLS ($4,300) - A cross-category contributor with 11 points, 33 shots and 28 blocks through 18 games this season, Schmidt receives a value boost Wednesday because he’s projected to quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit. The nine-year veteran also benefits from having a solid matchup. Columbus has allowed 29 goals through eight November games.

Power-Play Defenseman

Kris Letang, PIT vs. VAN ($6,600) - This is a slump-busting matchup for Letang. He’s recorded just a single assist through his past four games despite being on the ice for 25 high-danger scoring chances, and Vancouver ranks last in penalty-kill percentage and has allowed 3.21 goals per game this year.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS vs. BUF ($6,200) - Admittedly, there’s probably a wide range of outcomes for McAvoy on Wednesday, as 11 of his 12 points have come in just five games. Still, this would be an opponent to capitalize on. The Sabres have allowed 50 goals through their past 12 games and fewer than two just twice.

