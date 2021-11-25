NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 12

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Week 12 starts with the Thanksgiving slate featuring the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills.

Last week, 10 teams hit the under, and seven underdogs covered, with five SU dogs getting a W. Two teams are on a bye this week, the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Let’s get to the numbers on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Bears are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Bears are 0-5 SU in their previous five games.

Bears are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the Lions.

Bears are 6-1 SU in their previous seven games against the Lions.

Bears are 1-5 SU in their last six games on the road.

Bears are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven against the NFC.

Under is 5-2 in Bears’ last seven games following an ATS loss.

Under is 7-2 in Bears' previous nine games overall.

Lions are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

Lions are 0-13-1 SU in their previous 14 games.

Lions are 0-8 SU in their last eight games at home.

Lions are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games following an ATS win.

Under is 7-1 in the Lions' last eight games as an underdog.

Under is 6-1 in the Lions' previous seven games following a SU loss.

Raiders are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games.

Raiders are 2-5 SU in their previous seven games.

Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games on the road.

Over is 7-2 in Raiders' previous nine games following a SU loss.

Over is 11-4-1 in Raiders’ last 16 games as an underdog.

Cowboys are 8-2 ATS in their previous 10 games.

Cowboys are 7-2 SU in their last nine games.

Cowboys are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven games at home.

Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following a SU loss.

Cowboys are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven home games.

Cowboys are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as a favorite.

Over is 8-3 in Cowboys' previous 11 games as a home favorite.

Over is 5-2 in Cowboys’ last seven Thursday games.

Bills are 14-5 SU in their last 19 games.

Bills are 0-5 ATS in their last five games against the Saints.

Bills are 0-5 SU in their last five games against Saints.

Buffalo are 6-3 SU in their last nine games this season.

Bills are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss.

Bills are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games following a SU loss.

Under is 8-1 in Bills’ last nine games following a SU loss.

Over is 7-3 in Bills' last 10 road games.

Saints are 8-4 SU in their last 12 games at home.

Saints are 6-0 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss.

Saints are 3-7 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Over is 4-0 in Saints’ last four games overall.

Under is 8-0-1 in Saints’ last nine Thursday games.

Over is 12-3-1 in Saints’ last 16 games as a home underdog.

Falcons are 4-11 SU in their last 15 games.

Falcons are 5-0 ATS in their last five games against the Jaguars.

Falcons are 4-1 SU in their last five games against the Jaguars.

Falcons are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games against a team with a losing home record.

Under is 13-3 in Falcons’ last 16 games following a double-digit loss at home.

Jaguars are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games at home.

Jaguars are 2-6 ATS in their last eight home games.

Under is 5-0 in Jaguars’ last five games overall.

Under is 5-0 in Jaguars’ last five games as an underdog.

Titans are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games.

Titans are 6-1 SU in their last seven games.

Titans are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games against the Patriots.

Titans are 2-7 SU in their last nine games against the Patriots.

Titans are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games as a road underdog.

Patriots are 5-0 ATS in their last five games.

Patriots are 5-0 SU in their previous five games.

Patriots are 2-4 SU in their last six games at home.

Patriots are 6-1 SU in their previous seven games when playing at home against the Titans.

Patriots are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following an ATS win.

Patriots are 4-0 ATS in their previous four games following a SU win.

Over is 4-0 in the Patriots' last four against the AFC.

Steelers are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

Steelers are 4-1-1 SU in their previous six games.

Steelers are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games against the Bengals.

Steelers are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games on the road.

Steelers are 7-1 SU in their last eight games when playing on the road against the Bengals.

Steelers are 0-4 ATS in their previous four games following an ATS win.

Under is 8-3-1 in Steelers’ last 12 games as a road underdog.

Under is 7-3 in Steelers' previous 10 games overall.

Bengals are 1-4 ATS in their last five games at home.

Bengals are 1-7 SU in their previous eight games when playing at home against the Steelers.

Bengals are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a home favorite.

Bengals are 1-4 ATS in their previous five home games.

Bengals are 1-5 ATS in their last six games following a SU win.

Jets are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Jets are 1-5 SU in their previous six games.

Jets are 0-6 ATS in their last six games on the road.

Jets are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as an underdog.

Over is 4-0 in Jets' previous four road games against a team with a losing home record.

Over is 6-1 in Jets' last seven games overall.

Texans are 1-8 SU in their previous nine games.

Texans are 1-6 SU in their last seven games at home.

Texans are 1-4 SU in their previous five games this season.

Texans are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games as a home favorite.

Over is 5-1 in Texans' previous six home games.

Under is 4-1 in Texans last five games overall.

Panthers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games.

Panthers are 2-6 SU in their previous eight games.

Panthers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against the Dolphins.

Panthers are 2-4 SU in their previous six games against Dolphins.

Panthers are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 road games.

Panthers are 5-1 ATS in their previous six road games against a team with a losing home record.

Dolphins are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games.

Dolphins are 11-4 ATS in their previous 15 games at home.

Dolphins are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games overall.

Dolphins are 9-1 ATS in their previous 10 home games against a team with a losing road record.

Under is 4-0 in Dolphins’ last four games overall.

Under is 4-0 in Dolphins' previous four games following a SU win.

Buccaneers are 15-3 SU in their last 18 games.

Buccaneers are 0-5-1 ATS in their previous six games against the Colts.

Buccaneers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games on the road.

Buccaneers are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games when playing on the road against the Colts.

Buccaneers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games against a team with a winning home record.

Buccaneers are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games overall.

Under is 4-0 in Buccaneers’ last four games following a SU loss.

Colts are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games.

Colts are 5-1 SU in their last six games.

Colts are 3-6 ATS in their previous nine games at home.

Colts are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games as a home underdog.

Over is 4-0 in Colts' previous four games as an underdog.

Over is 11-1 in Colts' last 12 against a team with a winning record.

Eagles are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

Eagles are 6-13 SU in their previous 19 games.

Eagles are 1-4 ATS in their last five games against the Giants.

Eagles are 8-1 SU in their previous nine games against the Giants.

Eagles are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games on the road.

Eagles are 4-0 ATS in their previous four against the NFC.

Eagles are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games overall.

Over is 4-1 in Eagles’ previous five games overall.

Over is 4-1 in Eagles’ last five games as a favorite.

Giants are 4-10 SU in their previous 14 games.

Giants are 4-0 ATS in their last four games when playing on Sunday following a Monday night game.

Giants are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games as an underdog.

Under is 7-0-1 in Giants’ last eight games as a home underdog.

Chargers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Chargers are 10-4 SU in their previous 14 games.

Chargers are 2-4 ATS in their last six games against Denver.

Chargers are 5-15 SU in their previous 20 games against Denver.

Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games on the road.

Chargers are 5-0 ATS in their previous five against the AFC West.

Chargers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a road favorite.

Broncos are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games.

Broncos are 7-1 SU in their last eight games when playing at home against the Chargers.

Broncos are 0-4 ATS in their previous four against the AFC.

Under is 4-1 in Broncos' last five games as an underdog.

Under is 4-1 in Broncos' previous five home games.

Vikings are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Vikings are 4-2 SU in their previous six games.

Vikings are 6-3 SU in their last nine games against the 49ers.

Vikings are 1-10 SU in their previous 11 games when playing on the road against the 49ers.

Vikings are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games this season.

Vikings are 4-0 ATS in their previous four road games.

Vikings are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as an underdog.

Over is 6-1 in Vikings' previous seven road games.

Under is 4-1 in Vikings' last five games following an ATS win.

49ers are 1-8 SU in their previous nine games at home.

49ers are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against the Vikings.

49ers are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games following an ATS win.

49ers are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games as a favorite.

Over is 6-1 in the 49ers' last seven games following an ATS win.

Rams are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Rams are 7-3 SU in their previous 10 games.

Rams are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games against the Packers.

Rams are 1-6 SU in their previous seven games against the Packers.

Rams are 0-4 ATS in their last four games overall.

Rams are 0-4 ATS in their last four games as a favorite.

Over is 6-1 in the Rams' last seven road games against a team with a winning home record.

Packers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Packers are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games.

Packers are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games at home.

Under is 7-1 in Packers last eight games overall.

Browns are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

Browns are 3-8 ATS in their previous 11 games against the Ravens.

Browns are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against the Ravens.

Browns are 2-11 SU in their previous 13 games when playing on the road against the Ravens.

Browns are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 against the AFC North.

Ravens are 2-4 ATS in their previous six games.

Ravens are 7-2 SU in their last nine games.

Ravens are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games against a team with a winning road record.

Ravens are 0-5 ATS in their last five games following an ATS win.

Over is 4-0 in Browns' last four games as a road underdog.

Over is 5-0 in Browns' last five against a team with a winning record.

Seahawks are 1-5 SU in their last six games.

Seahawks are 2-4 ATS in their previous six games when playing on the road against the Washington Football Team.

Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last four Monday games.

Seahawks are 11-4 ATS in their previous 15 games as a road underdog.

Seahawks are 3-7 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Seahawks are 3-8 ATS in their previous 11 road games.

Under is 4-0 in Seahawks’ last four games as a road underdog.

Under is 5-0 in Seahawks' previous five road games.

Washington Football Team is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

Washington Football Team is 2-4 SU in their previous six games.

Washington Football Team is 1-4 ATS in their last five games at home.

Over is 4-0 in Football Team's previous four games following a SU win.

Under is 4-0 in Football Team’s last four home games against a team with a losing road record.

