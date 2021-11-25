NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 26

On tap for Friday night is a huge 11-game NBA slate. Below are some of my favorite bets of the night on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Edwards was incredible in Wednesday’s win vs. the Heat, erupting for 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists while shooting 48% from the field. With Patrick Beverley (adductor) exiting after only seeing 5.3 minutes, Edwards received a season-high 43.1 minutes in the victory. Beverley has already been ruled out for Friday, and if we include Wednesday night, Edwards has produced 28.7 points per game in the three tilts the veteran guard has missed this season. Overall, Edwards has handled a team-high 30.1% usage rate with Beverley off the floor.

In addition to expanded workload, this is a tremendous matchup for Edwards. The Hornets ranks 22nd in defensive efficiency, and both the Wolves and Hornets rank inside the top seven in pace. In result, this uptempo matchup boasts a large 222-point O/U on DraftKings Sportsbook. Edwards has recorded over 23 points in half of his starts this season and should have another huge scoring night in this optimal situation.

With Chris Paul playing at an elite level, leading the league in assists, the Suns arrive at Madison Square Garden riding a 14-game winning streak. They rank inside the top six in both offensive and defensive efficiency this season and own the best road record in the NBA at 7-1, with an average margin of victory of 6.1 points. On the other side, after a hot start to their season, the Knicks have dropped seven of their last 12 games, with four of these losses coming at home. Furthermore, New York is dealing with a few key injuries at the moment.

Sixth man Derrick Rose (ankle), starting center Mitchell Robinson (concussion) and backup big man Taj Gibson (groin) are all questionable. Plus, Phoenix dominated the Knicks last season, winning both their matchups vs. New York by an average of 15.5 points. Plain and simple, the Suns are the far superior team — arguably the best in the league — and they should easily cover this small spread.

With De’Andre Hunter (wrist) still on the shelf, Huerter should have no issues beating this number in this gorgeous matchup vs. the Grizzlies. Based on efficiency, no defense in the league has been worse than Memphis this season. On top of their horrible defense, the Grizzlies also play at the eighth-fastest pace, and this contest’s total of 224.5 points is the highest of Friday’s 11-game slate on DraftKings Sportsbook.

If we exclude Nov. 15, when Huerter exited with a tight hamstring after logging only 16 minutes, the 23-year-old is averaging 16 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game with Hunter out of the lineup season. Of these seven starts, Huerter eclipsed 17.5 points, rebounds and assists on six occasions.

