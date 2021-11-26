Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 12

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate this week. Let’s get to it.

For the uninitiated, the concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

5. Zach Wilson ($5,100)/ Elijah Moore ($5,600), New York Jets at Houston Texans

Before you snicker too much, consider the price we’re getting to pair a quarterback with his top wide receiver target against a team as bad as the Texans. Zach Wilson may have struggled mightily from the gate this season but he’s also had a tough schedule, taking on teams like the Patriots (twice), Denver and Tennessee. Houston will mark the easiest matchup of his career as they allow 7.4 yards per attempt (fourth-worst in the NFL) and only average 2.1 sacks per game.

Wilson’s day may also be helped by the emergence of Elijah Moore, who has caught at least six passes in three of his last four games. Moore has also been more productive downfield (even without Wilson) and has averaged 16.0 yards per reception over his last two games—impressive considering he’s been playing with Joe Flacco and Mike White. One long touchdown pass against a weaker pass defense may be all you need for this stack to pay dividends in Week 12.

Another cheaper stack to look to in Week 12 is the Giants. Daniel Jones should be happy to be free from the nightmare that was Jason Garrett’s coordinating as he hadn't averaged over 7.0 yards per attempt in a game since Week 6. Jones should also be happy to take on Philadelphia’s defense, which comes in averaging just 1.6 sacks per game—the third lowest mark in the league.

The Eagles have been stout in defending against wide receivers this season so I’m cheating and pairing Jones with his tight end Evan Engram (who profiles more like a wideout anyway). Philadelphia has allowed the most receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns to the tight end position this season. By using Engram, we not only get a better matchup but can also bypass all the Giants’ receiver injury news this week (everyone is questionable). Engram carries an exceptionally low salary which will keep this stack well under $10K total.

3. Joe Burrow ($6,200)/Ja’Marr Chase ($7,300), Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers’ defense has been eroding of late and now faces the burden of trying to stop Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase for four quarters this Sunday. Pittsburgh was horrendous in defending against the elite duo of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams last week, who both went for 90+ yards against them. The Bengals have started to pass more on the whole as well, as Joe Burrow has thrown the ball 38 times or more in three of his last six starts. The Bengals rank second in yards per pass attempt on offense this season and rookie Ja’Marr Chase—despite coming in off a quiet week—still paced the Bengals’ receivers with six catches in their win against Vegas.

Chase isn't likely to be heavily rostered in Week 11 for DFS, in a game that has just a 44.5 over/under attached, but the two defenses taking the field may mean we see more big plays than the game total would indicate. Like Pittsburgh, the Bengals have also struggled of late on defense and have now allowed 8.5 yards per pass attempt over their last three games—the second-worst mark in the league in that span.

Look for a higher volume game from Burrow and Chase, who have already gone off for 40 or more DKFP together in four games. Cincinnati should again revert to a more pass-heavy game plan given their own opponent and their own failings on defense.

The Rams’ passing offense, coming off a bye week, certainly feels like it should be getting a little more love than they are currently receiving. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have already combined for four games where they’ve put up over 50 DKFP and now face off against a Green Bay defense in Week 12 who just gave up 9.1 yards per pass attempt to Kirk Cousins last week—and allowed 341 yards passing and three passing touchdowns.

The Rams are still third in yards per pass attempt this season and Kupp figures to get targeted relentlessly down the stretch with no Robert Woods. Kupp already leads the league in team target share at 31.2% and has seen over 10 targets in seven games.

The price (specifically on Kupp) might feel like it’s getting too high but his volume and improved downfield targeting makes him more valuable than any running back right now. Price will also help keep ownership down in big GPPs where he and Stafford have already helped multiple lineups to big wins this year on DraftKings.

1. Tom Brady ($7,600)/ Chris Godwin ($7,000), Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts

I wrote a lot already this week about how much I like Tampa’s passing attack in the Tournament article here this week. The Buccaneers have a healthy 28.0 implied total (the largest on the main slate) and face off against a Colts team who has allowed the ninth-worst yards per pass attempt.

Indianapolis also has struggled all season against big, fast wide receivers and has given up the most touchdowns, and five separate 100+ yards games, to the wide receiver position this season already.

Tampa’s road tendencies are also something to consider as the team has not been as good defensively on the road and their offense has averaged 42.5 pass attempts in road games as a result. Brady and Godwin have connected more than any other Bucs duo over the past three weeks and could be forced into extra duty against a solid team in Indianapolis.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is wavegoodbye) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

